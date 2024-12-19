JSW Infra Plans ₹30,000 Crore Expansion to Hit 400 MTPA by FY30

JSW Infrastructure has planned an investment of ₹30,000 crore for FY25-30 to drive its growth and boost the cargo-handling capacity at 400 million tonnes per annum by FY30. The expansion policy will integrate logistics with both new port development and upgrading older ones.

The company would bolster its logistics network with strategic purchases such as Navkar Corporation and a slurry pipeline project. Infrastructural forays in the company include operations being established at Jaigarh, Dharamtar, and Goa, all of which come under the brownfield project head while it constructs new ports at Jatadhar, Keni, and Murbe as part of the greenfield project.

The financial health at JSW Infrastructure is a solid one with zero net debt as of September 30, 2024, further highlighting a robust balance sheet. The company has significantly diversified cargo over the years and now earns 48% of H1 FY25 volumes from third-party cargo, compared to barely 5% in FY19. The company prides itself on a long-term stability and profitability split fairly between group and third party customers.

In the National Stock Exchange, JSW Infrastructure shares closed at ₹313.70 which is a 1.43% dip than the previous close. JSW Infrastructure shares has gained a total of 39% in the last one year.

JSW Infra strives for sustainability and operational efficiency, leveraging the latest technology to minimize its ecological footprint. It has committed to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. “Our focus is building an efficient ports and logistics ecosystem that aligns with the economic growth of India,” says Rinkesh Roy, Joint MD and CEO, reiterating their mission in delivering long-term value to their stakeholders.