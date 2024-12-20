iifl-logo-icon 1
JSW Infrastructure Ltd News Today

308.9
(-1.64%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Company

Sectoral

JSW Infra Arm Bags ₹500 Crore Loan for Tuticorin Port Expansion

JSW Infra Arm Bags ₹500 Crore Loan for Tuticorin Port Expansion

The dry bulk cargo terminal will have a capacity of 6.96 million tonnes per annum and be developed on DBFOT.

20 Dec 2024|11:02 AM

20 Dec 2024|11:02 AM
JSW Infra Plans ₹30,000 Crore Expansion to Hit 400 MTPA by FY30

JSW Infra Plans ₹30,000 Crore Expansion to Hit 400 MTPA by FY30

JSW Infrastructure shares has gained a total of 39% in the last one year.

19 Dec 2024|04:34 PM

19 Dec 2024|04:34 PM
JSW Infra bags LoI from Maharashtra Maritime Board

JSW Infra bags LoI from Maharashtra Maritime Board

The LOI is valid for 24 months with a one-time extension clause subject to the fulfilment of the terms and conditions specified therein.

15 Oct 2024|03:30 PM

15 Oct 2024|03:30 PM
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM
JSW Infra gets LoI from the Maharashtra Maritime Board

JSW Infra gets LoI from the Maharashtra Maritime Board

MMB will enter into a Concession Agreement (CA) for the Project after meeting the criteria and conditions outlined in the LOI.

9 Oct 2024|03:33 PM

9 Oct 2024|03:33 PM
JSW Infrastructure's Arun Maheshwari to Step Down, Rinkesh Roy Named New CEO

JSW Infrastructure's Arun Maheshwari to Step Down, Rinkesh Roy Named New CEO

Rinkesh Roy, aged 54, brings over 30 years of experience in railway operations, shipping, ports, and logistics.

9 Oct 2024|12:08 PM

9 Oct 2024|12:08 PM
JSW Infra Approves ₹2,359 Cr Capex for Jaigarh, Dharamtar Port Expansion

JSW Infra Approves ₹2,359 Cr Capex for Jaigarh, Dharamtar Port Expansion

This expansion is designed to handle the increased cargo volume from the anchor customer, driven by a proposed 5 MTPA steel-making facility at Dolvi, Maharashtra.

10 Sep 2024|10:47 AM

10 Sep 2024|10:47 AM
JSW Infrastructure Eyes Ammonia, Green Hydrogen Facilities for Ports

JSW Infrastructure Eyes Ammonia, Green Hydrogen Facilities for Ports

The sister company of JSW Infra, JSW Energy, is likewise looking at acquisitions in the green energy space.

22 Jul 2024|12:41 PM

22 Jul 2024|12:41 PM
JSW Infrastructure reports 8% profit dip in Q1

JSW Infrastructure reports 8% profit dip in Q1

Total income for JSW Infrastructure increased to ₹1,103.69 Crore in the June 2024 quarter, compared to ₹918.24 Crore in the year-ago period

19 Jul 2024|12:24 PM

19 Jul 2024|12:24 PM

