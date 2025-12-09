JSW Infrastructure Arm to Acquire Three Rail Logistics Firms for ₹1,212 Crore

JSW Port Logistics (JSWPLPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of JSW Infrastructure, has notified the exchanges that it has signed a share purchase agreement with JSW Shipping & Logistics (JSWSLPL).
As part of this agreement, JSWPLPL will acquire 100% equity in three group entities:
These three companies are the identified target entities, and the acquisition will be executed through JSWSLPL. The total consideration for the transaction is ₹1,212 crore, according to the company’s disclosure.
After the acquisition is completed, JSW Rail, JSW Minerals, and JSW South will become step down wholly owned subsidiaries of JSW Infrastructure, consolidating the group’s rail logistics operations under a single structure.
The deal is subject to approval from the Ministry of Railways, along with other conditions outlined in the share purchase agreement. The company stated that the transaction will be completed within 30 days from the fulfilment of all conditions precedent, including approvals from its members and the Ministry of Railways.
