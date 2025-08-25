iifl-logo

JSW Infrastructure Appoints Neeta Mukerji as Independent Director for 3-Year Term

25 Aug 2025 , 09:39 AM

JSW Infrastructure Ltd. has announced a series of leadership changes following its Board of Directors meeting held on August 23, 2025. The company has appointed Neeta Mukerji as an Additional and Independent Director for a term of three consecutive years, effective immediately.

Alongside, Devki Nandan Sharma has been appointed as an Additional Director and Whole-Time Director of the company. Strengthening its financial leadership, J Nagarajan has been named the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The company has also inducted Debabrat Mishra into its team as Senior Management Personnel. On the governance side, JSW Infrastructure confirmed the completion of tenure of Ameeta Chatterjee, who served as an Independent Director. Additionally, Nirmal Kumar Jain stepped down from his position as an Independent Director, citing advancing age as the reason for his resignation. JSW Infrastructure shares have gained 19.40% in the last six months, down 4.7% in the last month, and down 1.7% in the last 5 days.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

