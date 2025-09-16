iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 16th September 2025

16 Sep 2025 , 06:30 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Adani Enterprises: The company announced that it has secured a LoA worth ₹4,081 Crore for building a ropeway from Sonprayag to Kedarnath. This project will be executed by the company’s RMRW division. With this addition, the trek will be cut from 8-9 hours existing to 36 minutes and could be able to handle 1,800 passengers per hour each way.

JSW Infrastructure: The company informed that it has entered into a 30-year agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority for reconstruction and mechanisation of berths 7 and 8 at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Dock. The project aims to modernise operations and boost efficiency.

NTPC Green Energy: The business announced that it has started commercial operations of a 25 MW solar project situated in Gujarat. With this new project, the total capacity of the group will be increased to 7,272.575 MW.

Zydus Lifesciences: The business said that its subsidiary ZyVet has launched FDA-approved generics in the US. The company said that phenylpropanolamine is majorly recommended for canine urinary incontinence and furosemide is used for heart failure and fluid retention in dogs and cats.

NCC Limited: The company informed that it has secured a LoA for a new project worth ₹2,090.50 Crore from Bihar’s Water Resources Deptt. The project is for the Barnar Reservoir project in Jamui. The project construction will be done for a period of 30-months. This also includes a 60-month defect liability period.

