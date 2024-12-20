iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JSW Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

308.9
(-1.64%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JSW Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

410.3

359.57

59.93

59.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,386.44

1,243.19

1,332.57

1,140.77

Net Worth

4,796.74

1,602.76

1,392.5

1,200.7

Minority Interest

Debt

3,311.25

3,260.1

3,156.74

531.5

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.2

40.66

38.71

38.13

Total Liabilities

8,109.19

4,903.52

4,587.95

1,770.33

Fixed Assets

101.72

101.43

97.87

100.58

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,918.71

1,385.35

1,559.85

1,413.87

Deferred Tax Asset Net

67.52

98.3

72.77

74.68

Networking Capital

3,969.36

2,908.53

2,488.15

152.86

Inventories

1.2

2.06

1.07

0.85

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

96.48

74.8

89.01

100.33

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4,091.67

3,021.12

2,656.88

278.41

Sundry Creditors

-8.77

-9.02

-1.7

-57.5

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-211.22

-180.43

-257.11

-169.23

Cash

2,051.88

409.91

369.3

28.34

Total Assets

8,109.19

4,903.52

4,587.94

1,770.33

JSW Infrast : related Articles

JSW Infra Arm Bags ₹500 Crore Loan for Tuticorin Port Expansion

JSW Infra Arm Bags ₹500 Crore Loan for Tuticorin Port Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Dec 2024|11:02 AM

The dry bulk cargo terminal will have a capacity of 6.96 million tonnes per annum and be developed on DBFOT.

Read More
JSW Infra Plans ₹30,000 Crore Expansion to Hit 400 MTPA by FY30

JSW Infra Plans ₹30,000 Crore Expansion to Hit 400 MTPA by FY30

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Dec 2024|04:34 PM

JSW Infrastructure shares has gained a total of 39% in the last one year.

Read More
JSW Infra bags LoI from Maharashtra Maritime Board

JSW Infra bags LoI from Maharashtra Maritime Board

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|03:30 PM

The LOI is valid for 24 months with a one-time extension clause subject to the fulfilment of the terms and conditions specified therein.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 15th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Oct 2024|08:54 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, HCLTech, Sunteck Realty, etc.

Read More
JSW Infra gets LoI from the Maharashtra Maritime Board

JSW Infra gets LoI from the Maharashtra Maritime Board

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Oct 2024|03:33 PM

MMB will enter into a Concession Agreement (CA) for the Project after meeting the criteria and conditions outlined in the LOI.

Read More
JSW Infrastructure's Arun Maheshwari to Step Down, Rinkesh Roy Named New CEO

JSW Infrastructure's Arun Maheshwari to Step Down, Rinkesh Roy Named New CEO

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Oct 2024|12:08 PM

Rinkesh Roy, aged 54, brings over 30 years of experience in railway operations, shipping, ports, and logistics.

Read More
JSW Infra Approves ₹2,359 Cr Capex for Jaigarh, Dharamtar Port Expansion

JSW Infra Approves ₹2,359 Cr Capex for Jaigarh, Dharamtar Port Expansion

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Sep 2024|10:47 AM

This expansion is designed to handle the increased cargo volume from the anchor customer, driven by a proposed 5 MTPA steel-making facility at Dolvi, Maharashtra.

Read More
JSW Infrastructure Eyes Ammonia, Green Hydrogen Facilities for Ports

JSW Infrastructure Eyes Ammonia, Green Hydrogen Facilities for Ports

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
22 Jul 2024|12:41 PM

The sister company of JSW Infra, JSW Energy, is likewise looking at acquisitions in the green energy space.

Read More
JSW Infrastructure reports 8% profit dip in Q1

JSW Infrastructure reports 8% profit dip in Q1

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Jul 2024|12:24 PM

Total income for JSW Infrastructure increased to ₹1,103.69 Crore in the June 2024 quarter, compared to ₹918.24 Crore in the year-ago period

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR JSW Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.