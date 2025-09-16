JSW Infra inks 30-year pact with Kolkata port to reconstruct

JSW Infrastructure Ltd has entered into a 30-year concession agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority, Kolkata. The project includes modernisation of a major berth project at the city’s Netaji Subhash Dock.

The project is awarded under the PPP mode. It includes the reconstruction and mechanisation of berths 7 and 8 to boost cargo-handling efficiency.

The company said that it has executed the concession agreement via JSW Kolkata Container Terminal Pvt Ltd. It is a wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated earlier this year for the new project. With this initiative, the company is expected to strengthen Kolkata Dock System’s container and cargo operations. This will cushion expanding trade on India’s eastern coast.

Additionally, the company also informed that JSW Port Logistics, JSW Infra’s unit, acquired an 86-acre brownfield rail siding in Kudathini, Karnataka. The aggregate value of the contract is ₹57 Crore. The contract includes development of a multi-modal logistics park.

The facility will require a total investment of ₹380 Crore, as per the company.

Currently, JSW Infra operates at 12 port concessions in India and a liquid storage terminal in Fujairah, UAE.

For the quarter ended June 2025, the business reported a net profit of ₹389.57 Crore. This was 31% year-on-year higher than ₹296.55 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

