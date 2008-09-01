To the Members of JSW Infrastructure Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of JSW Infrastructure Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of other comprehensive income, the cash flows statement and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), as amended, in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under sub-section (10) of Section 143 of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for

the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Accuracy and completeness of disclosure of related party transactions and compliance with the provisions of Act (as described in note 32 of the standalone financial statements) We identified the accuracy and completeness of disclosure of related party transactions as set out in respective notes to the standalone financial statements as a key audit matter due to: Our procedures in relation to the disclosure of related party transactions included the following: a. We obtained an understanding, evaluated the design and tested operating effectiveness of the controls related to capturing of related party transactions and managements process of ensuring all transactions and balances with related parties have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements. - the significance of transactions with related parties during the year ended 31st March, 2024. b. We obtained an understanding of the Companys policies and procedures in respect of evaluating arms-length pricing and approval process by the audit committee and the board of directors. c. We agreed the amounts disclosed with underlying documentation and read relevant agreements, evaluation of arms-length by management, on a sample basis, as part of our evaluation of the disclosure.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter - Related party transactions are subject to the compliance requirement under the Companies Act 2013 and SEBI (LODR) 2015. d. We assessed management evaluation of compliance with the provisions of Section 177 and Section 188 of the companies Act 2013 and SEBI (LODR) 2015. e. We evaluated the disclosures through reading of statutory information, books and records and other documents obtained during the course of our audit. f. We evaluated the disclosures through reading of statutory information, books and records and other documents obtained during the course of our audit

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THE MANAGEMENT FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in sub-section (5) of Section 134 of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• I dentify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under clause (i) of sub-section (3) of Section 143 of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone Financial Statement and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by sub-section (3) of Section 143 of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended.

c. The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of cash flow and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section (2) of Section 164 of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report.

g. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)

(b) of the Act and paragraph (i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended.

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule (11) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position in standalone financial statement - Refer Note 30(A) to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that,

to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are either material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and

appropriate on the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub-cluse (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in note 45 to the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. As more fully described in note 42 (x) to the standalone financial statements, based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same was operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that, audit trail feature is not enabled for direct changes to data in the underlying database and in the application when using certain privileged access rights. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of the accounting software.

For Shah Gupta & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 109574W Vipul K Choksi M. No. 037606 UDIN: 24037606BKB0QN7855 Place: Mumbai Date: 3rd May, 2024

ANNEXURE A

to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of JSW Infrastructure Limited of even date

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property,

plant and equipment and right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of property, plant and equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain property, plant and equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 3 to the standalone financial statements included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company except immovable properties as indicated in the below mentioned cases:

Description of Property Gross carrying value Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in the name of Company Freehold Land at Saitawade 4.71 crores JSW Jaigad Infrastructure & Development Private Limited No April 2019 The deeds of land capitalised in the books of the Company which were transferred to the Company pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement as approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, are in the name of transferor Companies.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and Rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of

inventory by the Management, as compared to book records were not material and have been appropriately dealt with in the books of account. No discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed in respect of such physical verification.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements comprising stock and book debt statements were not required to be filed by the Company with such banks for the respective quarters. The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital facility from financial institutions.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee and provided security to companies as follows:

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of Loans A. Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Subsidiaries 983.81 - 1,266.39 - B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiaries 983.81 - 2,436.01 -

(b) During the year the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and guarantee provided to companies are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. The Company has not provided security or granted advances in the nature of loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties.

(c) The Company has granted loans and advance in the nature of loans during the year to companies where the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment or receipts are regular.

(d) There are no amounts of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans / advances in nature of loans which were granted to same parties, and which fell due during the year and were renewed/extended. Further, no fresh loans were granted to any party to settle the overdue loans/advances in nature of loan.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to any parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (iii) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of the Section 185 of the Act in respect of grant of loans and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, to the extent applicable.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by Central Government for maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The Company is regular in depositing with appropriate

authorities undisputed statutory dues including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six

(b) There are no dues of sales tax, wealth tax, service tax, goods and service tax, income tax, duty of excise, duty of excise, value added tax, and cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except as follows:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount# ( in crores) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 0.27 AY 2008-09 Assessing Officer (A.O) 0.46 AY 2012-13 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeal) #Net of amounts paid under protest

(viii) The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans

or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Company has not obtained any short-term loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (ix) (d) is not applicable to the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, an associate or a joint venture.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) (a) Monies raised during the year by the Company by way

of initial public offer were applied for the purpose for which they were raised, though idle/surplus funds which were not required for immediate utilization have been temporarily invested in deposits with scheduled bank. The maximum amount of idle/surplus funds invested during the year was 2,700 crores, of which 1,148.08 crores was outstanding at the end of the year.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) No material fraud by the Company or on the Company has

been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) No whistle-blower complaints have been received during the year by the Company.

(xii) As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate

with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of

India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company is not engaged in any non-banking financial / housing finance activities. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) We have been informed by the management that as at 31st March, 2024 as per the definition of Group under Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016, there is one Core Investment Company (CIC) which is registered and four CICs which are not required to be registered with the Reserve Bank of India, forming part of the promoter group.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, reporting under clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in note 40 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone

financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a year of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a year of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act.

(b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

ANNEXURE B

to the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements under Clause (i) of subsection (3) of Section 143 of the Act

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of JSW Infrastructure Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under sub-section (10) of Section 143 of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WITH REFERENCE TO THESE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WITH REFERENCE TO THESE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.