JSW Infrastructure Ltd Summary

JSW Infrastructure Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the name of JSW Infrastructure & Logistics Limited on April 21, 2006 by the RoC, at Mumbai. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to JSW Infrastructure Limited on April 2, 2008 upon issuance of a fresh Certificate of Incorporation in Change of Name by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Mumbai. The Company is the second-largest private commercial port operator in India in terms of cargo handling capacity with a capacity of 170 MTPA. It is a part of JSW Group, a multinational conglomerate with an international portfolio of diversified assets across sectors. The Company operates 10 Port Concessions in India It has strategically located ports and terminals on the west and east coast of India. It provides a wide range of maritime-related services, including cargo handling, storage solutions, logistics and other valueadded services to its customers. In addition to its Indian operations, the Company has a Liquid storage terminal of 465,000 cubic metre (5 MTPA) at Fujairah, UAE and also operates two dry bulk terminals under O&M agreements for a cargo handling capability of 41 MTPA at Fujairah and Dibba in UAE.The Company currently handle various types of cargo, including dry bulk, break bulk, liquid bulk, gases and containers. Some of the cargo it currently handle include thermal coal, coking coal, iron ore, sugar, urea, steel products, rock phosphate, molasses, gypsum, barites, laterites, edible oil, LNG, LPG, and containers. The diversification of cargo has enabled to develop capabilities and expertise in handling various types of bulk cargo, including (i) liquid commodities such as edible oil and chemicals; (ii) LNG and LPG following the commissioning of Indias first Floating Storage and Regasification Unit-based LNG terminal at Jaigarh Port; (iii) urea and other fertilizers at Jaigarh Port; and (iv) further expanding footprint in containers. In order to handle such diversified cargo, the Company created cargo-specific facilities such as a facility for LPG storage and neem coating facilities for urea. It also provide other value-added services such as bagging services to urea importers, and covered storage sheds for iron ore, coal and agriculture commodities such as sugar to minimize loss during cargo handling operations in adverse conditions such as rains. Through its subsidiaries, the Company got into concession agreements for the development, operation, maintenance, and use of certain facilities for managing the ports and terminals at Jaigarh, Paradip, Mangalore and Ennore, and has entered into lease and/ or license agreements for managing ports and terminals at Goa, Dharamtar and Ennore.The Company has a diversified presence across India with Non-Major Ports located in Maharashtra and port terminals located at Major Ports across the industrial regions of Goa and Karnataka on the West Coast, and Odisha and Tamil Nadu on the East Coast. The Port Concessions are strategically located in close proximity to Anchor Customers and are well connected to cargo origination and consumption points. In addition, it benefit from strong evacuation infrastructure at ports and port terminals that comprises of multi-modal evacuation techniques, such as coastal movement through a dedicated fleet of minibulk carriers, rail, road network and conveyor systems.In June, 2008, JSW Jaigarh Port Limited got into a concession agreement with Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) for common user multi-port at Dhamankhol Bay, Jaigarh, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra and received consent to operate for an all weather green field port facility at Jaigarh Port, Maharashtra in 2010. In 2012, started operations by JSW Dharamtar Port Private Limited at Dharamtar jetty, Maharashtra. On 13th November 2020, the Company acquired Chettinad Groups terminal business to develop, operate, buy or bid for any terminal or berth for handling coal and general cargo and assuming the related operations at Ennore Coal Terminal Private Limited, Ennore Bulk Terminal Private Limited, and Mangalore Coal Terminal Private Limited. The capacity of Dharamtar jetty facility in Dolvi, Mahrashtra was enhanced from 9.69 to 34 metric tonne per annum with fully mechanized cargo handling system.As per the Scheme I of Amalgamation, International Maritime & Allied Services Limited (Transferor Company) was amalgamated into the Company on a going concern basis by The High Court of Bombay, vide its order dated September 5, 2014, which became effective from the Appointed date of the Scheme, i.e., April 1, 2014.As per the Scheme II of Amalgamation, the entire business and undertaking of Sarvoday Advisory Services Private Limited, JSW Infrastructure Fintrade PrivateLimited, Nisarga Spaces Private Limited, Avani Spaces Private Limited, Dhamankhol Fintrade Private Limited, Nalwa Fintrade Private Limited, Vanity Fintrade Private Limited, JSW Jaigarh Infrastructure Development Private Limited (Transferor Companies) got amalgamated into the Company vide its order dated November 4, 2019, which became effective from the Appointed date of the Scheme, i.e., April 1, 2019. A Liquified Natural Gas terminal was commissioned in 2019 at Jaigarh Port, Maharashtra in 2019.The Company acquired a a controlling stake in Ennore Coal Terminal Private Limited (erstwhile Chettinad International Bulk Terminal Pvt Ltd in 2021. Paradip East Quay Coal Terminal Private Limited commenced commercial operations at Paradip Port, Odisha in 2021. In 2022, JSW Mangalore Container Terminal Private Limited commenced commercial operations at Berth No. 14 at New Mangalore Port, Karnataka.In September 2023, Company came up with a public issue of 235,294,117 equity shares aggregating to Rs 2800 Crore through fresh issue. The Company acquired 465,000 cubic metre liquid storage terminal at Fujairah, UAE in December 2023. It acquired 50% majority stake in PNP Port., through the subsidiary, JSW Dharamtar Port. In 2023, it signed concession agreement with Karnataka Maritime Board for developing 30 MTPA greenfield port at Keni, Karnataka.In 2024, Company signed concession agreement with Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority for two liquid berths of 4.5 MTPA in February 2024. .