Summary

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (Formerly known Magma Fincorp Limited) is a publicly held non-banking finance company along with its subsidiaries and joint ventures engaged in providing asset finance, housing business through its pan India branch network. The company is headquartered in Kolkata providing equipment and vehicle financing solutions to individuals and small businesses in India. They offer a range of financial products and services, including commercial vehicle finance, construction equipment finance, car and utility vehicle finance, strategic construction equipment finance, tractor finance, small and medium enterprise loans, and insurance, as well as refinance products. Magma Fincorp Ltd was incorporated in the year December 18th, 1978 as a private limited company with the name Magma Leasing Pvt Ltd. In October 30, 1980, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Magma Leasing Ltd. In the year 1992, the company merged with Arm Group Enterprises in order to strengthen their business.During the year 1994-96, the company opened up regional offices at three metropolitan centres, namely Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai. In the year 1996, the company entered into retail financing business for vehicles and construction equipment. In the year 1998, they expanded their retail financing operations in Orissa and Chhattisgarh. During the year 2001-02, Consortium Finance Ltd was amalgamated with the company, which gained presence in whole North Indi

