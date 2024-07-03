iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd Share Price

315.95
(-1.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:24:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open320.5
  • Day's High329.5
  • 52 Wk High519.7
  • Prev. Close319.6
  • Day's Low315.15
  • 52 Wk Low 270.05
  • Turnover (lac)5,978.87
  • P/E59.46
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value102.04
  • EPS5.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)24,580.64
  • Div. Yield0.62
View All Historical Data
Loading...
  • Open322.95
  • Day's High323.75
  • Spot320.45
  • Prev. Close322.75
  • Day's Low316.1
  • ViewLong Unwinding
  • Market Lot1,450
  • OI(Chg %)-5,17,650 (-20.71%)
  • Roll Over%18.87
  • Roll Cost-2.47
  • Traded Vol.26,10,000 (-50.97%)
View More Futures

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

320.5

Prev. Close

319.6

Turnover(Lac.)

5,978.87

Day's High

329.5

Day's Low

315.15

52 Week's High

519.7

52 Week's Low

270.05

Book Value

102.04

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

24,580.64

P/E

59.46

EPS

5.37

Divi. Yield

0.62

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd Corporate Action

18 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 31 Jan, 2024

arrow

23 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Apr, 2024

arrow

18 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.87%

Non-Promoter- 18.33%

Institutions: 18.33%

Non-Institutions: 19.13%

Custodian: 0.65%

Read More
Share Price

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

154.11

153.59

152.98

53.92

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7,962.29

6,271.11

5,561.52

1,888.14

Net Worth

8,116.4

6,424.7

5,714.5

1,942.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

184.18

-239.79

613.16

-3,430.09

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,109.01

1,938.58

1,540.01

2,318.9

2,513.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,109.01

1,938.58

1,540.01

2,318.9

2,513.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

886.39

192.31

109.75

39.06

49.44

View Annually Results

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shabnum Zaman

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Prabhakar Dalal

Chairman (Non-Executive)

ADAR CYRUS POONAWALLA

Non Executive Director

Abhay Bhutada

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanjay Kumar

Non Executive Director

Atul Kumar Gupta

Managing Director & CEO

Arvind Kapil

Whole-time Director

SUNIL SAMDANI

Independent Director

B Prasada Rao

Independent Director

Kemisha Soni

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajeev Sardana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd

Summary

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (Formerly known Magma Fincorp Limited) is a publicly held non-banking finance company along with its subsidiaries and joint ventures engaged in providing asset finance, housing business through its pan India branch network. The company is headquartered in Kolkata providing equipment and vehicle financing solutions to individuals and small businesses in India. They offer a range of financial products and services, including commercial vehicle finance, construction equipment finance, car and utility vehicle finance, strategic construction equipment finance, tractor finance, small and medium enterprise loans, and insurance, as well as refinance products. Magma Fincorp Ltd was incorporated in the year December 18th, 1978 as a private limited company with the name Magma Leasing Pvt Ltd. In October 30, 1980, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Magma Leasing Ltd. In the year 1992, the company merged with Arm Group Enterprises in order to strengthen their business.During the year 1994-96, the company opened up regional offices at three metropolitan centres, namely Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai. In the year 1996, the company entered into retail financing business for vehicles and construction equipment. In the year 1998, they expanded their retail financing operations in Orissa and Chhattisgarh. During the year 2001-02, Consortium Finance Ltd was amalgamated with the company, which gained presence in whole North Indi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd share price today?

The Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹315.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd is ₹24580.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd is 59.46 and 3.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd is ₹270.05 and ₹519.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd?

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.73%, 3 Years at 13.13%, 1 Year at -25.86%, 6 Month at -23.33%, 3 Month at -18.75% and 1 Month at -8.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.87 %
Institutions - 18.34 %
Public - 19.14 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.