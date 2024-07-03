Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹320.5
Prev. Close₹319.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,978.87
Day's High₹329.5
Day's Low₹315.15
52 Week's High₹519.7
52 Week's Low₹270.05
Book Value₹102.04
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)24,580.64
P/E59.46
EPS5.37
Divi. Yield0.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
154.11
153.59
152.98
53.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,962.29
6,271.11
5,561.52
1,888.14
Net Worth
8,116.4
6,424.7
5,714.5
1,942.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
184.18
-239.79
613.16
-3,430.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,109.01
1,938.58
1,540.01
2,318.9
2,513.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,109.01
1,938.58
1,540.01
2,318.9
2,513.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
886.39
192.31
109.75
39.06
49.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shabnum Zaman
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Prabhakar Dalal
Chairman (Non-Executive)
ADAR CYRUS POONAWALLA
Non Executive Director
Abhay Bhutada
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanjay Kumar
Non Executive Director
Atul Kumar Gupta
Managing Director & CEO
Arvind Kapil
Whole-time Director
SUNIL SAMDANI
Independent Director
B Prasada Rao
Independent Director
Kemisha Soni
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajeev Sardana
Reports by Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd
Summary
Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (Formerly known Magma Fincorp Limited) is a publicly held non-banking finance company along with its subsidiaries and joint ventures engaged in providing asset finance, housing business through its pan India branch network. The company is headquartered in Kolkata providing equipment and vehicle financing solutions to individuals and small businesses in India. They offer a range of financial products and services, including commercial vehicle finance, construction equipment finance, car and utility vehicle finance, strategic construction equipment finance, tractor finance, small and medium enterprise loans, and insurance, as well as refinance products. Magma Fincorp Ltd was incorporated in the year December 18th, 1978 as a private limited company with the name Magma Leasing Pvt Ltd. In October 30, 1980, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Magma Leasing Ltd. In the year 1992, the company merged with Arm Group Enterprises in order to strengthen their business.During the year 1994-96, the company opened up regional offices at three metropolitan centres, namely Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai. In the year 1996, the company entered into retail financing business for vehicles and construction equipment. In the year 1998, they expanded their retail financing operations in Orissa and Chhattisgarh. During the year 2001-02, Consortium Finance Ltd was amalgamated with the company, which gained presence in whole North Indi
Read More
The Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹315.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd is ₹24580.64 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd is 59.46 and 3.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd is ₹270.05 and ₹519.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.73%, 3 Years at 13.13%, 1 Year at -25.86%, 6 Month at -23.33%, 3 Month at -18.75% and 1 Month at -8.31%.
