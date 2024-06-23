|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Jul 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|The Company has approved the convening of the 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on July 23, 2024, through video Conferencing/ other audio-visual means. Notice of 44th Annual General Meeting to be held on July 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.06.2024) Intimation w.r.t Summary of the Proceedings and Voting Results of the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.