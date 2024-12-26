Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Ol (lots)
|Call Price
|Strike Price
|Put Price
|Ol (lots)
|-
|-
|280
|₹0.10%
|15,9500%
|-
|-
|290
|₹0.150%
|40,6000%
|53,650-21.27%
|₹20.95-8.91%
|300
|₹0.05-50%
|2,05,900-3.40%
|-
|-
|305
|₹0.150%
|87,0000%
|11,6000%
|₹11.50%
|310
|₹0.05-66.66%
|63,800-44.30%
|63,800-2.22%
|₹6.5-27.77%
|315
|₹0.1-66.66%
|73,950-10.52%
|94,250-41.44%
|₹1-74.35%
|320
|₹0.15-87.5%
|1,37,750-45.71%
|95,700-18.51%
|₹0.05-96.96%
|325
|₹3.8-7.31%
|1,16,000-15.78%
|3,07,400-2.75%
|₹0.05-92.3%
|330
|₹9.430.55%
|2,87,100-15.38%
|1,04,400-23.40%
|₹0.05-87.5%
|335
|₹1520.96%
|1,10,200-5%
|2,49,400-29.50%
|₹0.05-75%
|340
|₹197.95%
|3,59,600-10.46%
|2,21,850-15.46%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|345
|₹28.533.48%
|1,18,900-8.88%
|9,01,9008.17%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|350
|₹280%
|2,65,350-5.67%
|1,39,200-1.03%
|₹0.05-66.66%
|355
|₹35.3512.75%
|79,750-1.78%
|4,49,500-0.64%
|₹0.050%
|360
|₹40.59.45%
|2,68,250-1.06%
|1,87,0500%
|₹0.05-50%
|365
|₹39.40%
|1,82,7000%
|6,27,8500%
|₹0.05-50%
|370
|₹5011.11%
|1,11,650-3.75%
|87,0000%
|₹0.050%
|375
|₹5615.82%
|15,9500%
|4,82,8500.30%
|₹0.050%
|380
|₹58.56.36%
|7,250-61.53%
|1,14,5500%
|₹0.050%
|385
|-
|-
|1,84,1500%
|₹0.050%
|390
|-
|-
|39,1500%
|₹0.10%
|395
|-
|-
|2,47,9500%
|₹0.050%
|400
|₹55.050%
|13,0500%
|1,56,6000%
|₹0.050%
|410
|-
|-
|31,9000%
|₹0.050%
|420
|-
|-
|66,7000%
|₹0.05-50%
|430
|₹1050%
|4,3500%
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.