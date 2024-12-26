iifl-logo-icon 1
307.6
(-1.87%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:52 PM

Ol (lots)Call PriceStrike PricePut PriceOl (lots)
--280₹0.10%15,9500%
--290₹0.150%40,6000%
53,650-21.27%₹20.95-8.91%300₹0.05-50%2,05,900-3.40%
--305₹0.150%87,0000%
11,6000%₹11.50%310₹0.05-66.66%63,800-44.30%
63,800-2.22%₹6.5-27.77%315₹0.1-66.66%73,950-10.52%
94,250-41.44%₹1-74.35%320₹0.15-87.5%1,37,750-45.71%
95,700-18.51%₹0.05-96.96%325₹3.8-7.31%1,16,000-15.78%
3,07,400-2.75%₹0.05-92.3%330₹9.430.55%2,87,100-15.38%
1,04,400-23.40%₹0.05-87.5%335₹1520.96%1,10,200-5%
2,49,400-29.50%₹0.05-75%340₹197.95%3,59,600-10.46%
2,21,850-15.46%₹0.05-66.66%345₹28.533.48%1,18,900-8.88%
9,01,9008.17%₹0.05-66.66%350₹280%2,65,350-5.67%
1,39,200-1.03%₹0.05-66.66%355₹35.3512.75%79,750-1.78%
4,49,500-0.64%₹0.050%360₹40.59.45%2,68,250-1.06%
1,87,0500%₹0.05-50%365₹39.40%1,82,7000%
6,27,8500%₹0.05-50%370₹5011.11%1,11,650-3.75%
87,0000%₹0.050%375₹5615.82%15,9500%
4,82,8500.30%₹0.050%380₹58.56.36%7,250-61.53%
1,14,5500%₹0.050%385--
1,84,1500%₹0.050%390--
39,1500%₹0.10%395--
2,47,9500%₹0.050%400₹55.050%13,0500%
1,56,6000%₹0.050%410--
31,9000%₹0.050%420--
66,7000%₹0.05-50%430₹1050%4,3500%

Poonawalla Fin: Related NEWS

No Record Found

