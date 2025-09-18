iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Poonawalla Fincorp spurts ~13% as promoter stake increases

18 Sep 2025 , 12:44 PM

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. jumped as much as 12% to a 52-week high on Thursday. This movement in shares was seen after the company’s promoters concluded a fund infusion announced earlier. Hence, increasing their stake.

At around 12.28 PM, Poonawalla Fincorp was trading 12.19% higher at ₹501.60, against the previous close of ₹447.10 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹513.35, and ₹451, respectively.

On July 25, 2025, along with its June quarter results, the company announced that the promoters will infuse ₹1,500 Crore in the business.

The company’s board has granted approval to issue 3.31 Crore shares to the promoter, Rising Sun Holdings Pvt. Ltd. The per share value for this fund infusion was ₹452.51. This was at a premium to the closing price of Poonawalla Fincorp on Wednesday.

The company has issued these shares on a preferential basis and through a private placement.

With this additional investment by the Promoter, their stake will increase from existing 62.43% to 63.97%.

For the quarter ended June 2025, the business reported a 53% growth in its Assets Under Management (AUM). This was better than the management guidance of 35% to 40% growth.

Analysts also expect that after this infusion, the company’s capital adequacy ratio will increase from existing 20.60% to 24.30%.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Poonawalla Fincorp
  • Poonawalla Fincorp Equity
  • Poonawalla Fincorp news
  • Poonawalla Fincorp Promoter
  • Poonawalla Fincorp Share
  • Poonawalla Fincorp share price
  • Poonawalla Fincorp Updates
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

IREDA sanctions ₹1,134 Crore loan to subsidiary

IREDA sanctions ₹1,134 Crore loan to subsidiary

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2025|03:00 PM
General Mills Joins ITC, PE Giants in Race for 10% Stake in Balaji Wafers

General Mills Joins ITC, PE Giants in Race for 10% Stake in Balaji Wafers

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2025|01:13 PM
KPI Green Lists India’s First Externally Credit-Enhanced Green Bond Worth ₹670 Crore

KPI Green Lists India’s First Externally Credit-Enhanced Green Bond Worth ₹670 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2025|01:04 PM
BR Goyal Infra Wins ₹125.85 Crore Road Contract in Nashik

BR Goyal Infra Wins ₹125.85 Crore Road Contract in Nashik

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2025|12:48 PM
Poonawalla Fincorp spurts ~13% as promoter stake increases

Poonawalla Fincorp spurts ~13% as promoter stake increases

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Sep 2025|12:44 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.