Poonawalla Fincorp spurts ~13% as promoter stake increases

Shares of Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd. jumped as much as 12% to a 52-week high on Thursday. This movement in shares was seen after the company’s promoters concluded a fund infusion announced earlier. Hence, increasing their stake.

At around 12.28 PM, Poonawalla Fincorp was trading 12.19% higher at ₹501.60, against the previous close of ₹447.10 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹513.35, and ₹451, respectively.

On July 25, 2025, along with its June quarter results, the company announced that the promoters will infuse ₹1,500 Crore in the business.

The company’s board has granted approval to issue 3.31 Crore shares to the promoter, Rising Sun Holdings Pvt. Ltd. The per share value for this fund infusion was ₹452.51. This was at a premium to the closing price of Poonawalla Fincorp on Wednesday.

The company has issued these shares on a preferential basis and through a private placement.

With this additional investment by the Promoter, their stake will increase from existing 62.43% to 63.97%.

For the quarter ended June 2025, the business reported a 53% growth in its Assets Under Management (AUM). This was better than the management guidance of 35% to 40% growth.

Analysts also expect that after this infusion, the company’s capital adequacy ratio will increase from existing 20.60% to 24.30%.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com