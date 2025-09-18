Top Stocks for Today - 18th September 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

Bandhan Bank: The bank announced that it sold 15.39 Crore shares of Yes Bank to SMBC. The transaction took place at a price of ₹21.50 each. Hence, the bank’s stake in Yes bank has reduced from 0.70% to 0.21% in a major global deal.

Biocon: The pharma business announced that its subsidiary Biocon Biologics has secured approval from USFDA for its denosumab biosimilars — Bosaya (a Prolia biosimilar) and Aukelso (a Xgeva biosimilar). Bosaya is recommended for the treatment of osteoporosis and cancer-related bone loss. Aukelso targets skeletal complications in cancer patients and other bone-related conditions.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The company said that it has approved the allotment of 3.31 Crore shares. These shares have an aggregate value of ₹1,500 Crore. Company’s promoter Rising Sun Holdings acquired those shares, hence increasing its paid-up capital to ₹162.47 Crore.

Lodha Developers: The business announced that its Director Rajendra Lodha has resigned from his current position.

SVP Global Textiles: The company informed that a fire occurred in its plant situated at Jhalawar, Rajasthan. Due to this, several physical records and documents have been destroyed. The company has filed an FIR and is currently analysing the damage while working for reconstruction of the lost data.

