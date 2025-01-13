Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
154.11
153.59
152.98
53.92
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7,962.29
6,271.11
5,561.52
1,888.14
Net Worth
8,116.4
6,424.7
5,714.5
1,942.06
Minority Interest
Debt
15,215.72
11,209.16
6,773.42
7,948.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
154.34
68.33
10.42
48.57
Total Liabilities
23,486.46
17,702.19
12,498.34
9,939.36
Fixed Assets
194.46
211.77
174.86
171.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
878.33
510.14
819.71
428.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
317.76
114.21
214.21
346.55
Networking Capital
-219.04
979.19
74.22
-185.23
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
22.39
18.64
10.18
10.17
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
462.67
1,348.51
385.79
255.8
Sundry Creditors
-1.24
-2.02
-12.71
-84.58
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-702.86
-385.94
-309.03
-366.62
Cash
268.54
657.43
537.16
612.42
Total Assets
1,440.05
2,472.74
1,820.17
1,374.23
