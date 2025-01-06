Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
184.18
-239.79
613.16
-3,430.09
Other operating items
Operating
184.18
-239.79
613.16
-3,430.09
Capital expenditure
-1.94
-15.64
96.97
-209.13
Free cash flow
182.23
-255.43
710.13
-3,639.22
Equity raised
7,548.72
4,349.57
4,231.27
3,772.85
Investing
390.79
26.5
96.85
-274.65
Financing
360.53
-487.18
2,090.25
5,851.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
18.96
Net in cash
8,482.27
3,633.45
7,128.5
5,729.63
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
