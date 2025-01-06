iifl-logo-icon 1
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd Cash Flow Statement

313.3
(-1.97%)
Jan 6, 2025

Poonawalla Fin FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

184.18

-239.79

613.16

-3,430.09

Other operating items

Operating

184.18

-239.79

613.16

-3,430.09

Capital expenditure

-1.94

-15.64

96.97

-209.13

Free cash flow

182.23

-255.43

710.13

-3,639.22

Equity raised

7,548.72

4,349.57

4,231.27

3,772.85

Investing

390.79

26.5

96.85

-274.65

Financing

360.53

-487.18

2,090.25

5,851.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

18.96

Net in cash

8,482.27

3,633.45

7,128.5

5,729.63

