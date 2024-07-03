iifl-logo-icon 1
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd Quarterly Results

317.25
(1.26%)
Jan 7, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

988.87

977.59

915

762.61

738.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

988.87

977.59

915

762.61

738.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.63

18.27

6.73

11.15

828.76

Total Income

996.5

995.86

921.73

773.76

1,567.41

Total Expenditure

1,259.56

271.6

241.27

178.14

206.95

PBIDT

-263.06

724.26

680.46

595.62

1,360.46

Interest

351.59

320.1

281.06

223.71

215.51

PBDT

-614.65

404.16

399.4

371.91

1,144.95

Depreciation

15.8

14.51

13.93

15.15

14.74

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-35.59

60.74

90.6

65.19

403.88

Deferred Tax

-123.82

37.27

-36.83

26.43

-133.9

Reported Profit After Tax

-471.04

291.64

331.7

265.14

860.23

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0.06

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-471.04

291.64

331.7

265.14

860.17

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

528.9

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-471.04

291.64

331.7

265.14

331.27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.1

3.79

4.31

3.45

11.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

154.53

153.98

154.11

153.75

153.69

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-26.6

74.08

74.36

78.1

184.18

PBDTM(%)

-62.15

41.34

43.65

48.76

155

PATM(%)

-47.63

29.83

36.25

34.76

116.45

