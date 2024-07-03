Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
988.87
977.59
915
762.61
738.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
988.87
977.59
915
762.61
738.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.63
18.27
6.73
11.15
828.76
Total Income
996.5
995.86
921.73
773.76
1,567.41
Total Expenditure
1,259.56
271.6
241.27
178.14
206.95
PBIDT
-263.06
724.26
680.46
595.62
1,360.46
Interest
351.59
320.1
281.06
223.71
215.51
PBDT
-614.65
404.16
399.4
371.91
1,144.95
Depreciation
15.8
14.51
13.93
15.15
14.74
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-35.59
60.74
90.6
65.19
403.88
Deferred Tax
-123.82
37.27
-36.83
26.43
-133.9
Reported Profit After Tax
-471.04
291.64
331.7
265.14
860.23
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0.06
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-471.04
291.64
331.7
265.14
860.17
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
528.9
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-471.04
291.64
331.7
265.14
331.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.1
3.79
4.31
3.45
11.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
154.53
153.98
154.11
153.75
153.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-26.6
74.08
74.36
78.1
184.18
PBDTM(%)
-62.15
41.34
43.65
48.76
155
PATM(%)
-47.63
29.83
36.25
34.76
116.45
