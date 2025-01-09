|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|18 Dec 2024
|9 Jan 2025
|The issue of Notice convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the members of the Company to be held on Thursday, January 09, 2025 at 10:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means, to seek approval of the members of the Company by way of Special resolution in respect of the following matters: Intimation w.r.t Summary of Proceedings and Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/01/2025)
