Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd EGM

313.7
(0.79%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Poonawalla Fin CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM18 Dec 20249 Jan 2025
The issue of Notice convening an Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the members of the Company to be held on Thursday, January 09, 2025 at 10:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means, to seek approval of the members of the Company by way of Special resolution in respect of the following matters: Intimation w.r.t Summary of Proceedings and Voting Results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/01/2025)

