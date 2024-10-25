Poonawalla Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday January 18 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ending December 31 2023. Poonawalla Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 and 50 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/12/2023) Board approved:- 1. Declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share (100%) of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ending on March 31, 2024; such Dividend will be paid on and aOer February 13, 2024 to those Members enOtled thereto. 2. Fixed Wednesday, January 31, 2024, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the Members for such Interim Dividend pursuant to RegulaOon 42 of the SEBI LisOng RegulaOons. 3. Approved raising of funds through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) on private placement basis for the financial year 2024-25 for an amount up to Rs. 4000 Crore and has delegated the authority for issuance of such NCDs to the Finance Committee. 4. Approved the introduction and implementation of the Employee Stock Option Plan - 2024 through the secondary acquisition of shares of the Company by an Employee Welfare Trust proposed to be settled and administered in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefit and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 and other applicable laws and subject to the approval of the Shareholders, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC). (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 18.01.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 18, 2024 Intimation w.r.t Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended December 31, 2023. Intimation w.r.t introduction and implementation of the Employee Stock Option Plan - 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.01.2024)