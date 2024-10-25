iifl-logo-icon 1
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd Board Meeting

310.25
(0.45%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:01 PM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Dec 202418 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board meeting held on December 12, 2024 Disclosure under Regulation 30 and 51 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of the Board Meeting held on December 18, 2024
Board Meeting25 Oct 202426 Sep 2024
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ending September 30 2024 outcome of Board Meeting held on October 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024) Poonawalla Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ending September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024)
Board Meeting1 Oct 20241 Oct 2024
Intimation w.r.t appointment of Non-Executive Independent Director
Board Meeting20 Jul 202426 Jun 2024
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ending June 30 2024. Outcome for Board Meeting held on July 20, 2024 Intimation w.r.t Change in Senior Management Personnel (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.07.2024)
Board Meeting1 Jun 20241 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting29 Apr 202426 Mar 2024
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and Annual Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31 2024 and recommend dividend on equity shares if any for the financial year ended March 31 2024. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 26/03/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 29, 2024. In view of the future growth of the Company, the Board of Directors has decided to conserve capital and therefore no final dividend was declared for FY 23-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)
Board Meeting8 Apr 20248 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on April 08, 2024
Board Meeting18 Mar 202418 Mar 2024
Intimation w.r.t board outcome
Board Meeting18 Jan 202428 Dec 2023
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday January 18 2024 to inter alia consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ending December 31 2023. Poonawalla Fincorp Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29 and 50 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/12/2023) Board approved:- 1. Declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share (100%) of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ending on March 31, 2024; such Dividend will be paid on and aOer February 13, 2024 to those Members enOtled thereto. 2. Fixed Wednesday, January 31, 2024, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the Members for such Interim Dividend pursuant to RegulaOon 42 of the SEBI LisOng RegulaOons. 3. Approved raising of funds through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) on private placement basis for the financial year 2024-25 for an amount up to Rs. 4000 Crore and has delegated the authority for issuance of such NCDs to the Finance Committee. 4. Approved the introduction and implementation of the Employee Stock Option Plan - 2024 through the secondary acquisition of shares of the Company by an Employee Welfare Trust proposed to be settled and administered in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefit and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 and other applicable laws and subject to the approval of the Shareholders, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC). (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 18.01.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 18, 2024 Intimation w.r.t Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months period ended December 31, 2023. Intimation w.r.t introduction and implementation of the Employee Stock Option Plan - 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.01.2024)

