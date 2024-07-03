Summary

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) is a non-banking financial company (NBFC), registered under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The Company offers a diversified range of financial products and services such as Institutional Equities, Asset Management Business, Housing Finance, Currency Broking, Private Equity, Private Wealth Management, Commodity Broking, Investment Banking, Loan Against Securities, Retail Broking and Distribution and Investment Activities. It has a diversified client base including retail customers (including High Net Worth Individuals), Mutual Funds, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), Financial Institutions and Corporate Clients. The Company carries its lending business by running Loan against Shares book and retail mortgage backed lending under the name of Aspire Home Finance.Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd was incorporated on May 18, 2005 and received the certificate of commencement of business on June 3, 2005. The company was established to offer financial services and products. In the year 2006, Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd became a subsidiary of the company upon acquisition of shares of MOSL from the promoters Motilal Oswal and Raamdeo Agrawal and some members of promoter group. Also, Motilal Oswal Commodities Broker Pvt Ltd became a subsidiary of the company upon acquisition of shares from promoter. During the year, the company acquired Motilal Oswal Venture Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd

