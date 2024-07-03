iifl-logo-icon 1
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd Share Price

940.3
(-3.18%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:55 PM

  • Open978
  • Day's High978.65
  • 52 Wk High1,064
  • Prev. Close971.2
  • Day's Low937.2
  • 52 Wk Low 312.75
  • Turnover (lac)7,739.54
  • P/E29
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value117.25
  • EPS33.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)56,350.17
  • Div. Yield0.36
No Records Found

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

978

Prev. Close

971.2

Turnover(Lac.)

7,739.54

Day's High

978.65

Day's Low

937.2

52 Week's High

1,064

52 Week's Low

312.75

Book Value

117.25

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

56,350.17

P/E

29

EPS

33.46

Divi. Yield

0.36

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

24 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 14

Record Date: 06 Feb, 2024

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Jul, 2024

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Motilal Oswal Q1 net profit up by 70% y-o-y to ₹883.60 Crore

Motilal Oswal Q1 net profit up by 70% y-o-y to ₹883.60 Crore

26 Jul 2024|10:50 AM

As of June 30, 2024, distribution assets under management (AUM) increased by 42% year on year to ₹26,171 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Demat Account

Trading Account

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.86%

Non-Promoter- 12.74%

Institutions: 12.74%

Non-Institutions: 18.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.9

14.79

14.91

14.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5,901.04

4,438.75

4,227.2

3,601.73

Net Worth

5,915.94

4,453.54

4,242.11

3,616.58

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-32.19

-149.18

84.18

-21.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,044.11

4,109.55

4,239.76

3,564.18

2,319.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,044.11

4,109.55

4,239.76

3,564.18

2,319.09

Other Operating Income

55.69

67.57

57.07

60.94

38.46

Other Income

48.06

20

19.58

9

7.86

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

971.2

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

838

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,856.2

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,012

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,767.35

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Motilal Oswal

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Raamdeo Agrawal

Managing Director

Navin Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kailash Purohit

Whole Time Director & CEO

Ajay Menon

Independent Director

Chitradurga Narasimha Murthy

Independent Director

Pankaj Bhansali

Independent Director

Divya Momaya

Whole Time Director & CEO

Rajat Rajgarhia

Independent Director

CHANDRASHEKHAR ANANT KARNIK

Independent Director

Swanubhuti Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) is a non-banking financial company (NBFC), registered under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The Company offers a diversified range of financial products and services such as Institutional Equities, Asset Management Business, Housing Finance, Currency Broking, Private Equity, Private Wealth Management, Commodity Broking, Investment Banking, Loan Against Securities, Retail Broking and Distribution and Investment Activities. It has a diversified client base including retail customers (including High Net Worth Individuals), Mutual Funds, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), Financial Institutions and Corporate Clients. The Company carries its lending business by running Loan against Shares book and retail mortgage backed lending under the name of Aspire Home Finance.Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd was incorporated on May 18, 2005 and received the certificate of commencement of business on June 3, 2005. The company was established to offer financial services and products. In the year 2006, Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd became a subsidiary of the company upon acquisition of shares of MOSL from the promoters Motilal Oswal and Raamdeo Agrawal and some members of promoter group. Also, Motilal Oswal Commodities Broker Pvt Ltd became a subsidiary of the company upon acquisition of shares from promoter. During the year, the company acquired Motilal Oswal Venture Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd
Company FAQs

What is the Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹940.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd is ₹56350.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd is 29 and 7.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd is ₹312.75 and ₹1064 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd?

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.79%, 3 Years at 61.86%, 1 Year at 212.70%, 6 Month at 72.73%, 3 Month at 34.94% and 1 Month at 1.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.86 %
Institutions - 12.75 %
Public - 18.39 %

