SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹978
Prev. Close₹971.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,739.54
Day's High₹978.65
Day's Low₹937.2
52 Week's High₹1,064
52 Week's Low₹312.75
Book Value₹117.25
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)56,350.17
P/E29
EPS33.46
Divi. Yield0.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.9
14.79
14.91
14.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,901.04
4,438.75
4,227.2
3,601.73
Net Worth
5,915.94
4,453.54
4,242.11
3,616.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-32.19
-149.18
84.18
-21.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,044.11
4,109.55
4,239.76
3,564.18
2,319.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,044.11
4,109.55
4,239.76
3,564.18
2,319.09
Other Operating Income
55.69
67.57
57.07
60.94
38.46
Other Income
48.06
20
19.58
9
7.86
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
971.2
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
838
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,856.2
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,012
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,767.35
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Motilal Oswal
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Raamdeo Agrawal
Managing Director
Navin Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kailash Purohit
Whole Time Director & CEO
Ajay Menon
Independent Director
Chitradurga Narasimha Murthy
Independent Director
Pankaj Bhansali
Independent Director
Divya Momaya
Whole Time Director & CEO
Rajat Rajgarhia
Independent Director
CHANDRASHEKHAR ANANT KARNIK
Independent Director
Swanubhuti Jain
Reports by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
Summary
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL) is a non-banking financial company (NBFC), registered under the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. The Company offers a diversified range of financial products and services such as Institutional Equities, Asset Management Business, Housing Finance, Currency Broking, Private Equity, Private Wealth Management, Commodity Broking, Investment Banking, Loan Against Securities, Retail Broking and Distribution and Investment Activities. It has a diversified client base including retail customers (including High Net Worth Individuals), Mutual Funds, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), Financial Institutions and Corporate Clients. The Company carries its lending business by running Loan against Shares book and retail mortgage backed lending under the name of Aspire Home Finance.Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd was incorporated on May 18, 2005 and received the certificate of commencement of business on June 3, 2005. The company was established to offer financial services and products. In the year 2006, Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd became a subsidiary of the company upon acquisition of shares of MOSL from the promoters Motilal Oswal and Raamdeo Agrawal and some members of promoter group. Also, Motilal Oswal Commodities Broker Pvt Ltd became a subsidiary of the company upon acquisition of shares from promoter. During the year, the company acquired Motilal Oswal Venture Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd
The Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹940.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd is ₹56350.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd is 29 and 7.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd is ₹312.75 and ₹1064 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.79%, 3 Years at 61.86%, 1 Year at 212.70%, 6 Month at 72.73%, 3 Month at 34.94% and 1 Month at 1.72%.
