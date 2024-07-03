Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
7,044.11
4,109.55
4,239.76
3,564.18
2,319.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
7,044.11
4,109.55
4,239.76
3,564.18
2,319.09
Other Operating Income
55.69
67.57
57.07
60.94
38.46
Other Income
48.06
20
19.58
9
7.86
Total Income
7,147.86
4,197.12
4,316.41
3,634.12
2,365.41
Total Expenditure
3,019.26
2,300.66
2,177.57
1,697.9
1,546.04
PBIDT
4,128.6
1,896.46
2,138.84
1,936.22
819.37
Interest
1,014.14
595.83
474.77
430.28
494.47
PBDT
3,114.46
1,300.63
1,664.07
1,505.94
324.9
Depreciation
82.58
58.38
48.26
47.52
39.71
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
431.19
291.2
233.99
146.32
134.03
Deferred Tax
155.07
18.23
71.09
109.14
-64.24
Reported Profit After Tax
2,445.62
932.82
1,310.73
1,202.96
215.4
Minority Interest After NP
4.55
3.09
2.67
4.28
6.21
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2,441.06
931.69
1,309.78
1,260.44
183.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-72.67
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2,441.06
931.69
1,309.78
1,333.11
183.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
41.16
62.89
89.14
85.67
12.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
1,400
1,000
1,000
1,000
400
Equity
14.9
14.79
14.91
14.85
14.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
58.61
46.14
50.44
54.32
35.33
PBDTM(%)
44.21
31.64
39.24
42.25
14
PATM(%)
34.71
22.69
30.91
33.75
9.28
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.Read More
As of June 30, 2024, distribution assets under management (AUM) increased by 42% year on year to ₹26,171 Crore.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.