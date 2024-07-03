iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd Annually Results

901.2
(-4.14%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:30:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

7,044.11

4,109.55

4,239.76

3,564.18

2,319.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

7,044.11

4,109.55

4,239.76

3,564.18

2,319.09

Other Operating Income

55.69

67.57

57.07

60.94

38.46

Other Income

48.06

20

19.58

9

7.86

Total Income

7,147.86

4,197.12

4,316.41

3,634.12

2,365.41

Total Expenditure

3,019.26

2,300.66

2,177.57

1,697.9

1,546.04

PBIDT

4,128.6

1,896.46

2,138.84

1,936.22

819.37

Interest

1,014.14

595.83

474.77

430.28

494.47

PBDT

3,114.46

1,300.63

1,664.07

1,505.94

324.9

Depreciation

82.58

58.38

48.26

47.52

39.71

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

431.19

291.2

233.99

146.32

134.03

Deferred Tax

155.07

18.23

71.09

109.14

-64.24

Reported Profit After Tax

2,445.62

932.82

1,310.73

1,202.96

215.4

Minority Interest After NP

4.55

3.09

2.67

4.28

6.21

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2,441.06

931.69

1,309.78

1,260.44

183.37

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-72.67

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2,441.06

931.69

1,309.78

1,333.11

183.37

EPS (Unit Curr.)

41.16

62.89

89.14

85.67

12.47

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

1,400

1,000

1,000

1,000

400

Equity

14.9

14.79

14.91

14.85

14.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

58.61

46.14

50.44

54.32

35.33

PBDTM(%)

44.21

31.64

39.24

42.25

14

PATM(%)

34.71

22.69

30.91

33.75

9.28

Motil.Oswal.Fin.: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Read More
Motilal Oswal Q1 net profit up by 70% y-o-y to ₹883.60 Crore

Motilal Oswal Q1 net profit up by 70% y-o-y to ₹883.60 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Jul 2024|10:50 AM

As of June 30, 2024, distribution assets under management (AUM) increased by 42% year on year to ₹26,171 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.