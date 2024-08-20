iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

925.25
(-4.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

Motil.Oswal.Fin. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-32.19

-149.18

84.18

-21.2

Other operating items

Operating

-32.19

-149.18

84.18

-21.2

Capital expenditure

5.6

-0.31

0.43

16.94

Free cash flow

-26.58

-149.49

84.62

-4.25

Equity raised

1,270.12

1,190.11

1,113.24

1,090.55

Investing

165.24

132.35

235.25

2.43

Financing

254.9

401.31

580.39

275.21

Dividends paid

35.88

49.87

41.96

27.32

Net in cash

1,699.56

1,624.15

2,055.46

1,391.25

Motil.Oswal.Fin. : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Read More
Motilal Oswal Q1 net profit up by 70% y-o-y to ₹883.60 Crore

Motilal Oswal Q1 net profit up by 70% y-o-y to ₹883.60 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Jul 2024|10:50 AM

As of June 30, 2024, distribution assets under management (AUM) increased by 42% year on year to ₹26,171 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.