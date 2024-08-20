iifl-logo-icon 1
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd Shareholding Pattern

878.1
(-2.56%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

68.86%

69.04%

69.04%

69.16%

69.38%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

12.74%

12.6%

12.52%

13.67%

13.24%

Non-Institutions

18.39%

18.35%

18.43%

17.16%

17.37%

Total Non-Promoter

31.13%

30.95%

30.95%

30.83%

30.61%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Motil.Oswal.Fin.: Related NEWS

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Read More
Motilal Oswal Q1 net profit up by 70% y-o-y to ₹883.60 Crore

Motilal Oswal Q1 net profit up by 70% y-o-y to ₹883.60 Crore

26 Jul 2024|10:50 AM

As of June 30, 2024, distribution assets under management (AUM) increased by 42% year on year to ₹26,171 Crore.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

Read More

