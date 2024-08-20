Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.9
14.79
14.91
14.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5,901.04
4,438.75
4,227.2
3,601.73
Net Worth
5,915.94
4,453.54
4,242.11
3,616.58
Minority Interest
Debt
6,766.92
3,736.65
2,171.91
2,079.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
168.14
105.95
88.94
82.6
Total Liabilities
12,851
8,296.14
6,502.96
5,778.72
Fixed Assets
574.51
434.55
330.02
325.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
5,476.5
4,056.04
4,346.51
3,943.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
22.35
21.12
0
0
Networking Capital
-6,241.12
-4,700.62
-3,226.3
-1,981.89
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1,466.28
669.18
666.21
616.11
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
333.92
247.93
399.96
716.07
Sundry Creditors
-5,185.51
-3,166.24
-3,446.41
-2,797.8
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2,855.81
-2,451.49
-846.06
-516.27
Cash
9,538.91
7,161.15
4,169.59
2,718.67
Total Assets
9,371.15
6,972.24
5,619.82
5,006.14
