|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|14 Aug 2024
|23 Jul 2024
|The Annual General Meeting of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. We hereby enclosed Summary of Proceedings of the 19th AGM held on August 14, 2024 along with Voting Results and Scrutiniser Report. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
