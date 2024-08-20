iifl-logo-icon 1
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd AGM

894.55
(8.27%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:29 PM

Motil.Oswal.Fin. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024
15/01/2025
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM14 Aug 202423 Jul 2024
The Annual General Meeting of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. We hereby enclosed Summary of Proceedings of the 19th AGM held on August 14, 2024 along with Voting Results and Scrutiniser Report. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Motil.Oswal.Fin.: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th August 2024

20 Aug 2024|09:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today; Bajaj Auto, Zomato, Nucleus Software, etc.

Motilal Oswal Q1 net profit up by 70% y-o-y to ₹883.60 Crore

Motilal Oswal Q1 net profit up by 70% y-o-y to ₹883.60 Crore

26 Jul 2024|10:50 AM

As of June 30, 2024, distribution assets under management (AUM) increased by 42% year on year to ₹26,171 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 26th July 2024

26 Jul 2024|08:49 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Ramco Cements, Jupiter Wagons, Motilal Oswal, etc.

