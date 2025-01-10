To

The Members of

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

3. Emphasis of Matter

Attention is invited to:

Note 69 of the standalone financial statements of the Company, regarding the Scheme of Arrangement to restructure the business of the Company w.e.f. April 01, 2023, for which subsequent to the approval of its Board, the Company has initiated the process of obtaining necessary statutory and regulatory approvals of its shareholders. Post receipt of the required approvals and in completion of the related procedural aspects towards the scheme, effect of such scheme will be given in the books of account.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

4. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. Key Audit Matter No. How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Information Technology (it) Systems and Controls Our Audit Approach: The Companys key financial accounting and reporting processes are highly dependent on the automated controls over the Companys information systems, such that there exists a risk, that gaps in the IT general control environment could result in a misstatement in the financial accounting and reporting systems. Accordingly, we have considered user access management, segregation of duties and controls over system change over key financial accounting and reporting systems, as a key audit matter. With the help of our IT specialists, we obtained a complete understanding of the Companys IT applications, its databases and operating systems that are relevant to financial reporting and the control environment. Our audit approach was a combination of test of internal controls and substantive procedures which included the following: General IT controls design, observation and operation: - Tested the key controls operating over the information technology in relation to financial accounting and reporting systems, including system access and system change management, program development and computer operations. User access controls operation: - Obtained managements evaluation of the access rights granted to applications relevant to financial accounting and reporting systems and tested resolution of a sample of expectations. - Further, we have assessed the design and operating effectiveness of controls over granting and removal of access rights. Application controls: - We have tested the design and operating effectiveness of automated controls that are critical to the financial accounting and reporting. - For any identified material deficiencies, we have tested the design and operating effectiveness of compensating controls and where necessary, extended the scope of our substantive testing.

5. Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Report on Corporate Governance (but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon) which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report and Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, which are expected to be made available to us after that date.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the other information included in the above reports, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and determine the actions under the applicable laws and regulations.

6. Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Ind AS, specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

7. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management and Board of Directors.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in;

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

8. Other Matters

Share of profit from investment in a limited liability partnership aggregating to Rs Nil lakh for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and Rs (1) lakh for the year ended March 31, 2024, included in the Statement, is based on the unaudited financial statements of such entity. These financial statements have been furnished to us by the Management and our opinion on the Statement, in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of this entity, is based solely on the report of the other auditor.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

9. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

i. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (ll) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

ii. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph Rsvi) below on reporting under Rule 11 (g).

c. The standalone Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements.

g. With respect to the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on the financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 38 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any longterm contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024;

iv. (a) The Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 66 to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.;

(b) The Management has represented that to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 66 to the Standalone Financial Statements, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c) Based on audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances; and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in note 23 of the standalone financial statement, the dividend declared / paid during the year is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act. The Company has not proposed any final dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used various accounting software(s) for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software(s), except that in respect of one accounting software the audit trail was enabled only for some part of the year. Further, other than as mentioned herein in regards to one of the software, during the course of our examination, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone financial statements of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

Referred to in paragraph [9(i)] under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date

According to the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of Right-of-use Assets.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b) The Company has a program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment (ppe) under which all PPE are verified once in three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this program, PPE were verified by an external professional and by the management separately for the different locations. No material discrepancies were noticed on the physical verification of such PPE carried out during the year.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties included in Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or Intangible Assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations and representation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or is pending against the Company during the year for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The Companys business does not involve inventory and accordingly, paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of H five crores in aggregate from banks / financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on the records examined by us in the normal course of audit of the financial statements and as per note 16 of the Standalone Financial Statements, we have observed differences / reconciliation items in the quarterly returns / statements filed by the Company with such banks / financial institutions as compared to the books of accounts maintained by the Company. However, we have not carried out a specific audit of such statements.

(iii) During the year, in the ordinary course of its business, the Company has made investments in and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured and unsecured, to Companies, firms, LLPs and other parties:

a) The Company is in the business of providing loans which are called as margin trading funding (mtf). According to the explanations and representations given to us by the Company, this is one of the principal business of the Company which is also described in its object clause specified in Memorandum of Association. Accordingly, clause (iii)(a) is not applicable to the Company.

b) In our opinion, having regard to the nature of the Companys business, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans are prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. Further, during the year the Company has not provided guarantees, given security and granted loans and advances in the nature of guarantees to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, in case of loans given in the nature of MTF, the schedule of payment of interest has been stipulated but the schedule of repayment of principal amount of such loans are not stipulated. In respect of loans given to related parties, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. In respect of loans other than MTF and loans given to related parties, the Company has stipulated the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest, whose repayment and payment is regular.

During the year, the Company has not granted advances in the nature of loans.

d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there are no amount overdue for more than ninety days.

e) The Company is in the business of providing loans which are MTF. According to the explanations and representations given to us by the Company, this is one of the principal business of the Company which is also described in its object clause specified in Memorandum of Association. Accordingly, clause (iii) (e) is not applicable to the Company.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. Of these following are the details of the aggregate amount of loans granted to promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of Section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Particulars All Parties Related Parties Promoters Aggregate amount of loans - Repayable on demand (a) 90,400 90,400 - - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (b) 34,44,547 - - Total (A+B) 35,34,947 90,400 - Percentage of loans to total loans 100% 3% -

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees and securities under Section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans and making investments. The Company has not provided any guarantees and securities. Accordingly, para 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to that extent.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. We are informed by the management that no order has been passed by the Company Law Board, National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal against the Company in this regard.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect of Statutory dues:

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax.

b) There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, cess and other material statutory dues which were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) The details of statutory dues referred to in sub- clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of disputes are given below:

Name of Statute the Nature of Dues Amount involved (Rs in Lakhs) Amount paid under Protest (Rs In Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax 43 - F.Y 2012-13 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax 1,924 100 F.Y 2013-14 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax 1,229 92 F.Y 2014-15 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax 17 - F.Y 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax 19 - F.Y 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax 15 - F.Y 2017-18 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income Act, 1961 Tax Income Tax 713 - F.Y 2019-20 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Total 3,960 192

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which have not been recorded in the books of account but have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, money raised during the year through term loans have been applied for the purpose for which they were raised other than temporary deployment pending application of proceeds in the normal course of business.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associate during the year. The Company does not have a joint venture.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or its associate company. The Company does not have a joint venture. Hence the requirement to report on clause ix (f) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a) According to the information, explanation and representations given to us, no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information, explanation and representations given to us, no whistle blower complaint has been received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a nidhi company and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the management, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable, and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements etc, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them as referred to in section 192 of the Act. Thus, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3 (xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance Activities. Accordingly, clause 3 (xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no CIC in the Group.

(xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xvii) There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on clause 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in the annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

(xx) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) The Company does not have any ongoing projects in accordance with the requirements of CSR guidelines and hence, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(xxi) As the Company is also preparing its consolidated financial statement, reporting under paragraph 3 (xxi) is given in the consolidated audit report.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone financial statements of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited

Referred to in paragraph [9(ii)(f)] under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.