|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Bonus Date
|Record Date
|Bonus Ratio
|Bonus
|3 Jun 2024
|10 Jun 2024
|10 Jun 2024
|3:1
|3:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED has fixed Record date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED (532892) RECORD DATE 10/06/2024 PURPOSE Issue of 03 (Three) Bonus Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for every 01 (One) existing Equity Share of Re.1/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 10/06/2024 DR- 649/2024-2025 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.06.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
