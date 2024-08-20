Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday October 28 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financials Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2024. Appointment of Ms. Neetu Juneja, Group Chief Compliance Officer of the Company, as a Senior Managerial Personnel of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) (as amended from time to time) we wish to inform the Exchange that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday July 25 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended from time to time) and in continuation to our letter dated June 21 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed and will open after 48 hours from the declaration of the aforesaid matters. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30, 33 and 52 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations) (as amended from time to time), we hereby inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company at its Meeting held on Thursday, July 25, 2024 have, inter alia, considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) along with the Limited Review Report(s) issued by the Statutory Auditors and Press Release of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Apr 2024 19 Apr 2024

MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve following matters: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & year ended March 31 2024. 2. Proposal for declaration of Bonus Shares if any subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company. Further pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended from time to time) and in continuation to our letter dated March 21 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed and will open after 48 hours from the declaration of the aforesaid matters. Outcome of Board Meeting We hereby enclosed the details of Alternation in Article of Association of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.04.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024