|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday October 28 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financials Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2024. Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter & half year ended September 30, 2024. Appointment of Ms. Neetu Juneja, Group Chief Compliance Officer of the Company, as a Senior Managerial Personnel of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) (as amended from time to time) we wish to inform the Exchange that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday July 25 2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended from time to time) and in continuation to our letter dated June 21 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed and will open after 48 hours from the declaration of the aforesaid matters. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30, 33 and 52 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the Listing Regulations) (as amended from time to time), we hereby inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Company at its Meeting held on Thursday, July 25, 2024 have, inter alia, considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) along with the Limited Review Report(s) issued by the Statutory Auditors and Press Release of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|19 Apr 2024
|MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve following matters: 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & year ended March 31 2024. 2. Proposal for declaration of Bonus Shares if any subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company. Further pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (as amended from time to time) and in continuation to our letter dated March 21 2024 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is closed and will open after 48 hours from the declaration of the aforesaid matters. Outcome of Board Meeting We hereby enclosed the details of Alternation in Article of Association of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|17 Jan 2024
|MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) (as amended from time to time) we wish to inform the Exchange that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday January 24 2024 inter alia to consider and approve: (1) Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & nine months ended December 31 2023 and (2) Interim Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 if any. MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In furtherance to our earlier letter dated January 17, 2024 regarding Intimation of the Board Meeting schedule to be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 and pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) (as amended from time to time), we wish to inform the Exchange that the Board of Directors of the Company, inter alia, will consider & evaluate the Issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures by way of Public Issue in one or more tranches. Further, as per the Listing Regulations, Notice of the Board Meeting would also be available on the website of the Company i.e. www.motilaloswalgroup.com, BSE Limited i.e. www.bseindia.com and National Stock Exchange of India Limited i.e. www.nseindia.com. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/01/2024) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, we hereby inform the exchange that the Board has declared interim dividend of Rs. 14 per equity shares at its Meeting held on today i.e. January 24, 2024. We hereby inform the Exchange that the Board of the Company at its Meeting held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 have, inter alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1) Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. 2) Declaration of Interim Dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24 @ Rs. 14/- per Equity Share of the face value of Re. 1/- each, out of the profits of the Company. 3) Issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCD) not exceeding Rs. 30,00,00,00,000/- by way of Public Issue in one or more tranches. 4) Appointment of Mr. Amit Ramchandani, CEO of Investment Banking (IB) Business of Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company as Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the Company in place of Mr. Abhijit Tare based on recommendation of NRC. The Board has approved proposal of Issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures not exceeding Rs. 3,000 Crore by way of Public Issue in one or more tranches. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.01.2024)
