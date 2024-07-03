SectorBanks
Open₹78
Prev. Close₹77.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,703.86
Day's High₹78.1
Day's Low₹73.55
52 Week's High₹107.9
52 Week's Low₹66.45
Book Value₹42.32
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)79,395.74
P/E12.55
EPS6.18
Divi. Yield1.93
Gross NPA increased to ₹7,653.1 Crore from ₹7,795.4 Crore in the previous quarter, but net NPA decreased to ₹401.6 Crore from ₹453.6 Crore.
The sale of the impaired portfolio represents a 10.5% recovery for IDBI Bank, which will be shown in its second-quarter profits.
The government might receive more than ₹31,700 crore from the sale of a 30.48% stake in IDBI Bank, according to Wednesday's BSE share price.
The privatisation of IDBI Bank has been anticipated for years, with market watchers closely monitoring the central bank's assessment of bidders.
The government and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) own 94.72% of IDBI Bank, with LIC owning 49.24% and the government owning 45.48%.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10,752.4
10,752.4
10,752.4
10,752.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39,129.46
34,566.08
30,909.58
26,058.67
Net Worth
49,881.86
45,318.48
41,661.98
36,811.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4,997.43
9,537.85
21,099.12
-1,281.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Independent Director
Bhuwanchandra Balkrishna Joshi
Independent Director
Samaresh Parida
Independent Director
N Jambunathan
Managing Director & CEO
Rakesh Sharma
Independent Director
Deepak Singhal
Independent Director
Sanjay Gokuldas Kallapur
Independent Director
P V Bharathi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jyoti Biju Nair
Nominee (LIC)
Mukesh Gupta
Chairman & Independent Directo
T N Manoharan
Nominee (Govt)
Sushil Kumar Singh
Nominee (Govt)
Manoj Sahay
Nominee (LIC)
Raj Kumar
Deputy Managing Director
Jayakumar S. Pillai
Independent Director
A P Sawhney
Reports by IDBI Bank Ltd
Summary
IDBI Bank Limited is one of Indias largest commercial Banks. The Bank is a Universal Bank with their operations driven by a cutting edge core Banking IT platform. They offer personalized banking and financial solutions to their clients in the retail and corporate banking arena through their large network of Branches and ATMs, spread across length and breadth of India. The Bank has set up an overseas branch at Dubai. The Bank operates in four segments, namely Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury Services and Other Banking Operations. They have six wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely IDBI Homefinance Ltd, IDBI Gilts Ltd, IDBI Intech Ltd, IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd, IDBI Asset Management Ltd and IDBI MF Trustee Company Ltd.IDBI Bank Ltd was incorporated in 1964 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Reserve Bank of India with the name Industrial Development Bank of India. The company was regarded as a Public Financial Institution and continued to serve as a DFI for 40 years. In February 16, 1976, the ownership of the company was transferred to the Government of India by RBI and the company was made the principal financial institution for coordinating the activities of institutions engaged in financing, promoting and developing industry in the country.In the year 1982, the company transferred their International Finance Division to Export-Import Bank of India. In the year 1993, they formed one wholly owned subsidiary company, namely IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd for provid
The IDBI Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹73.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IDBI Bank Ltd is ₹79395.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IDBI Bank Ltd is 12.55 and 1.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IDBI Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IDBI Bank Ltd is ₹66.45 and ₹107.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
IDBI Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.82%, 3 Years at 17.78%, 1 Year at 14.17%, 6 Month at -7.64%, 3 Month at -8.20% and 1 Month at -6.73%.
