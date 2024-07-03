iifl-logo-icon 1
IDBI Bank Ltd Share Price

73.84
(-4.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

  • Open78
  • Day's High78.1
  • 52 Wk High107.9
  • Prev. Close77.52
  • Day's Low73.55
  • 52 Wk Low 66.45
  • Turnover (lac)3,703.86
  • P/E12.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.32
  • EPS6.18
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)79,395.74
  • Div. Yield1.93
No Records Found

IDBI Bank Ltd KEY RATIOS

IDBI Bank Ltd Corporate Action

4 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 16 Jul, 2024

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

IDBI Bank Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

IDBI Bank Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y to ₹1,837 Crore

IDBI Bank Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y to ₹1,837 Crore

25 Oct 2024|04:40 PM

Gross NPA increased to ₹7,653.1 Crore from ₹7,795.4 Crore in the previous quarter, but net NPA decreased to ₹401.6 Crore from ₹453.6 Crore.

Omkara ARC Acquires ₹6151 crore distressed IDBI Bank Portfolio

Omkara ARC Acquires ₹6151 crore distressed IDBI Bank Portfolio

5 Aug 2024|11:22 AM

The sale of the impaired portfolio represents a 10.5% recovery for IDBI Bank, which will be shown in its second-quarter profits.

Government Finalizing List of Potential Bidders for IDBI

Government Finalizing List of Potential Bidders for IDBI

25 Jul 2024|11:44 AM

The government might receive more than ₹31,700 crore from the sale of a 30.48% stake in IDBI Bank, according to Wednesday's BSE share price.

IDBI Bank shares surge on RBI's 'Fit and Proper' report

IDBI Bank shares surge on RBI's 'Fit and Proper' report

18 Jul 2024|01:10 PM

The privatisation of IDBI Bank has been anticipated for years, with market watchers closely monitoring the central bank's assessment of bidders.

IDBI Bank stock surges 7% on RBI 'Fit & Proper' nod

IDBI Bank stock surges 7% on RBI 'Fit & Proper' nod

18 Jul 2024|12:20 PM

The government and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) own 94.72% of IDBI Bank, with LIC owning 49.24% and the government owning 45.48%.

IDBI Bank Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:52 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.71%

Non-Promoter- 0.64%

Institutions: 0.64%

Non-Institutions: 4.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IDBI Bank Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10,752.4

10,752.4

10,752.4

10,752.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39,129.46

34,566.08

30,909.58

26,058.67

Net Worth

49,881.86

45,318.48

41,661.98

36,811.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4,997.43

9,537.85

21,099.12

-1,281.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

IDBI Bank Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IDBI Bank Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Bhuwanchandra Balkrishna Joshi

Independent Director

Samaresh Parida

Independent Director

N Jambunathan

Managing Director & CEO

Rakesh Sharma

Independent Director

Deepak Singhal

Independent Director

Sanjay Gokuldas Kallapur

Independent Director

P V Bharathi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jyoti Biju Nair

Nominee (LIC)

Mukesh Gupta

Chairman & Independent Directo

T N Manoharan

Nominee (Govt)

Sushil Kumar Singh

Nominee (Govt)

Manoj Sahay

Nominee (LIC)

Raj Kumar

Deputy Managing Director

Jayakumar S. Pillai

Independent Director

A P Sawhney

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IDBI Bank Ltd

Summary

IDBI Bank Limited is one of Indias largest commercial Banks. The Bank is a Universal Bank with their operations driven by a cutting edge core Banking IT platform. They offer personalized banking and financial solutions to their clients in the retail and corporate banking arena through their large network of Branches and ATMs, spread across length and breadth of India. The Bank has set up an overseas branch at Dubai. The Bank operates in four segments, namely Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury Services and Other Banking Operations. They have six wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely IDBI Homefinance Ltd, IDBI Gilts Ltd, IDBI Intech Ltd, IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd, IDBI Asset Management Ltd and IDBI MF Trustee Company Ltd.IDBI Bank Ltd was incorporated in 1964 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Reserve Bank of India with the name Industrial Development Bank of India. The company was regarded as a Public Financial Institution and continued to serve as a DFI for 40 years. In February 16, 1976, the ownership of the company was transferred to the Government of India by RBI and the company was made the principal financial institution for coordinating the activities of institutions engaged in financing, promoting and developing industry in the country.In the year 1982, the company transferred their International Finance Division to Export-Import Bank of India. In the year 1993, they formed one wholly owned subsidiary company, namely IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd for provid
Company FAQs

What is the IDBI Bank Ltd share price today?

The IDBI Bank Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹73.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of IDBI Bank Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IDBI Bank Ltd is ₹79395.74 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IDBI Bank Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IDBI Bank Ltd is 12.55 and 1.83 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IDBI Bank Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IDBI Bank Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IDBI Bank Ltd is ₹66.45 and ₹107.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IDBI Bank Ltd?

IDBI Bank Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.82%, 3 Years at 17.78%, 1 Year at 14.17%, 6 Month at -7.64%, 3 Month at -8.20% and 1 Month at -6.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IDBI Bank Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IDBI Bank Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 94.71 %
Institutions - 0.64 %
Public - 4.64 %

