Summary

IDBI Bank Limited is one of Indias largest commercial Banks. The Bank is a Universal Bank with their operations driven by a cutting edge core Banking IT platform. They offer personalized banking and financial solutions to their clients in the retail and corporate banking arena through their large network of Branches and ATMs, spread across length and breadth of India. The Bank has set up an overseas branch at Dubai. The Bank operates in four segments, namely Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury Services and Other Banking Operations. They have six wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely IDBI Homefinance Ltd, IDBI Gilts Ltd, IDBI Intech Ltd, IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd, IDBI Asset Management Ltd and IDBI MF Trustee Company Ltd.IDBI Bank Ltd was incorporated in 1964 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Reserve Bank of India with the name Industrial Development Bank of India. The company was regarded as a Public Financial Institution and continued to serve as a DFI for 40 years. In February 16, 1976, the ownership of the company was transferred to the Government of India by RBI and the company was made the principal financial institution for coordinating the activities of institutions engaged in financing, promoting and developing industry in the country.In the year 1982, the company transferred their International Finance Division to Export-Import Bank of India. In the year 1993, they formed one wholly owned subsidiary company, namely IDBI Capital Market Services Ltd for provid

