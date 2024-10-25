iifl-logo-icon 1
IDBI Bank Ltd News Today

69.43
(-5.24%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:55 PM

IDBI Bank Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y to ₹1,837 Crore

Gross NPA increased to ₹7,653.1 Crore from ₹7,795.4 Crore in the previous quarter, but net NPA decreased to ₹401.6 Crore from ₹453.6 Crore.

25 Oct 2024|04:40 PM
Omkara ARC Acquires ₹6151 crore distressed IDBI Bank Portfolio

The sale of the impaired portfolio represents a 10.5% recovery for IDBI Bank, which will be shown in its second-quarter profits.

5 Aug 2024|11:22 AM
Government Finalizing List of Potential Bidders for IDBI

The government might receive more than ₹31,700 crore from the sale of a 30.48% stake in IDBI Bank, according to Wednesday's BSE share price.

25 Jul 2024|11:44 AM
IDBI Bank shares surge on RBI's 'Fit and Proper' report

The privatisation of IDBI Bank has been anticipated for years, with market watchers closely monitoring the central bank's assessment of bidders.

18 Jul 2024|01:10 PM
IDBI Bank stock surges 7% on RBI 'Fit & Proper' nod

The government and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) own 94.72% of IDBI Bank, with LIC owning 49.24% and the government owning 45.48%.

18 Jul 2024|12:20 PM
IDBI Bank reports robust growth in Q1 FY25

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in total business was 1.13%, reaching ₹4,71,563 Crore in Q1 FY25 from ₹4,66,278 Crore on 31 March 2024.

5 Jul 2024|04:39 PM

