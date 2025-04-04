iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

IDBI Bank Reports 13% YoY Business Growth in Q4

4 Apr 2025 , 08:57 PM

IDBI Bank total business rose by 13% year on year (YoY) to cross ₹5 lakh crore in Q4 FY25 at ₹5,28,714 crore as against ₹4,66,278 crore in Q4 FY24. Its total deposits grew to ₹3,10,293 crore, registering an YoY growth of 11.75% and a QoQ growth of 9.86%.

Net advances were at ₹2,18,421 crore, a 15.8% year-on-year as well as a 5.62% quarter-on-quarter. CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits stood at ₹1,44,478 crore, growing 3.18% YoY and 10.37% QoQ. Quartely financials reported are provisional and subject to audit.

IDBI Bank had posted a 31% year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit to ₹1,908 crore for Q3 FY25, as against ₹1,458 crore in the same quarter last year. Q3 FY25 also saw Net Interest income (NII) growth of 23.1% YoY to ₹4,228.7 crore.

Asset quality was stable on a quarter-on-quarter basis with the Gross NPA improving to 3.57% as against 3.68% a year back. Net NPA was at 0.18%, improving from 0.2% in the preceding quarter.

The board of IDBI Bank approved the sale of its entire stake of 8.54 lakh shares in Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Ltd. (PIPDIC). The stake represents 21.14% in PIPDIC which is associate company of the bank.

Related Tags

  • Bank News
  • business growth
  • IDBI Bank
  • Q4 profit news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Bank of Baroda’s Global Business Surges 11.4% YoY in Q4

Bank of Baroda’s Global Business Surges 11.4% YoY in Q4

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|09:32 PM
Bandhan Bank’s Loans Surge 10.6% YoY, Deposits Hit ₹1.51 Lakh Crore

Bandhan Bank’s Loans Surge 10.6% YoY, Deposits Hit ₹1.51 Lakh Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|09:24 PM
HDFC Bank Reports 7.7% YoY Growth in Advances

HDFC Bank Reports 7.7% YoY Growth in Advances

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|09:16 PM
IDBI Bank Reports 13% YoY Business Growth in Q4

IDBI Bank Reports 13% YoY Business Growth in Q4

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|08:57 PM
Power Grid to Raise ₹6,000 Crore Via Bond Issuance

Power Grid to Raise ₹6,000 Crore Via Bond Issuance

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Apr 2025|08:43 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.