IDBI Bank Reports 13% YoY Business Growth in Q4

IDBI Bank total business rose by 13% year on year (YoY) to cross ₹5 lakh crore in Q4 FY25 at ₹5,28,714 crore as against ₹4,66,278 crore in Q4 FY24. Its total deposits grew to ₹3,10,293 crore, registering an YoY growth of 11.75% and a QoQ growth of 9.86%.

Net advances were at ₹2,18,421 crore, a 15.8% year-on-year as well as a 5.62% quarter-on-quarter. CASA (Current Account Savings Account) deposits stood at ₹1,44,478 crore, growing 3.18% YoY and 10.37% QoQ. Quartely financials reported are provisional and subject to audit.

IDBI Bank had posted a 31% year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit to ₹1,908 crore for Q3 FY25, as against ₹1,458 crore in the same quarter last year. Q3 FY25 also saw Net Interest income (NII) growth of 23.1% YoY to ₹4,228.7 crore.

Asset quality was stable on a quarter-on-quarter basis with the Gross NPA improving to 3.57% as against 3.68% a year back. Net NPA was at 0.18%, improving from 0.2% in the preceding quarter.

The board of IDBI Bank approved the sale of its entire stake of 8.54 lakh shares in Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Ltd. (PIPDIC). The stake represents 21.14% in PIPDIC which is associate company of the bank.