iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

IDBI Bank stock surges 7% on RBI 'Fit & Proper' nod

18 Jul 2024 , 12:20 PM

IDBI Bank shares jumped 7% to ₹94 in Thursday’s BSE session after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allegedly gave ‘fit and proper’ approval to bidders for the bank ahead of the Union Budget 2024.

IDBI Bank has been up for privatisation for several years, and the government has been waiting for an RBI assessment on bidders fulfilling the “fit and proper” requirements — or being compliant with regulations and not under the scrutiny of other regulators — before proceeding to the next step of the process.

The central bank has reported on all bidders except one, who is a foreign participant who did not provide information, and the overseas regulator has also not provided data, according to ToI on Thursday. With the current market capitalization approaching ₹95,000 crore, the Centre may possibly earn roughly ₹29,000 crore from the disinvestment. However, numerous observers have commented that the transaction terms are not particularly appealing.

The government and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) own 94.72% of IDBI Bank, with LIC owning 49.24% and the government owning 45.48%. Public shareholders make up the remaining 5.28%.

The Centre intends to sell a 60.7% interest in the bank, which includes 30.5% of its own shares and 30.2% held by LIC.

Market experts see IDBI Bank as a more straightforward divestiture prospect because it operates as a private lender, with government stakes increasing due to significant capital infusion to control bad debt-related losses.

At 12:11 p.m., the share was trading 5.3% higher at ₹92.6 on BSE. The stock is up 37% year to date and 155% over the last two years.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • IDBI Bank
  • RBI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.