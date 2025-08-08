iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Kalpataru Projects Q1 Net Profit Jumps 154% YoY to ₹213.6 Crore

8 Aug 2025 , 10:51 AM

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) reported a robust 154.3% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to ₹213.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to ₹84 crore in the same quarter last year.

The strong bottom-line growth was backed by a healthy uptick in execution across its business verticals. This was particularly up in the power transmission and infrastructure segments.

Revenue from operations increased by 34.5% YoY. It has reached ₹6,171.2 crore in Q1FY26. This is up from ₹4,586.6 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. On the operational front, EBITDA rose 38.6% YoY to ₹525 crore. This is against ₹379 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin stood at 8.5%. This is slightly higher than 8.3% in Q1FY25.

During the quarter, the company’s board approved an extension of financial backing for its 65%-owned subsidiary Kalpataru IBN Omairah Company Limited.

The board extended the validity of a previously sanctioned approval to provide financial support through Counter Bank Guarantee, Standby Letter of Credit, or Corporate Guarantee up to $65 million, now valid until June 30, 2026. Additionally, the board has delegated authority to its Executive Committee to handle and execute matters related to this financial support arrangement.

Following the announcement, Kalpataru Projects International shares have gained 5.69% trading at ₹1,176 at 10:46 AM on August 8, 2025. Kalpataru Projects International shares have gained 5.48% in the previous 5 days, up 13.57% in the last six months, dipped 5.51% in the last year.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

Related Tags

  • Indian Market News
  • Indian market today
  • Indian stock market today
  • Kalpataru Projects
  • Kalpataru Projects International
  • Kalpataru Projects International Limited
  • Kalpataru Projects International Ltd
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 8, 2025

Sensex and Nifty in Red on August 8, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|02:18 PM
Reliance Infra to recover unpaid power dues worth ₹21,413 Crore

Reliance Infra to recover unpaid power dues worth ₹21,413 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|01:58 PM
Cummins India Q1 Updates: Net Profit zooms ~40% y-o-y

Cummins India Q1 Updates: Net Profit zooms ~40% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|01:17 PM
Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Profit Flat at ₹452.5 Crore

Godrej Consumer Products Q1 Profit Flat at ₹452.5 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|11:55 AM
Biocon Q1 Net Profit Dips 95% to ₹31.4 Crore

Biocon Q1 Net Profit Dips 95% to ₹31.4 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
8 Aug 2025|11:34 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.