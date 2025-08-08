Kalpataru Projects Q1 Net Profit Jumps 154% YoY to ₹213.6 Crore

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) reported a robust 154.3% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to ₹213.6 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to ₹84 crore in the same quarter last year.

The strong bottom-line growth was backed by a healthy uptick in execution across its business verticals. This was particularly up in the power transmission and infrastructure segments.

Revenue from operations increased by 34.5% YoY. It has reached ₹6,171.2 crore in Q1FY26. This is up from ₹4,586.6 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. On the operational front, EBITDA rose 38.6% YoY to ₹525 crore. This is against ₹379 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin stood at 8.5%. This is slightly higher than 8.3% in Q1FY25.

During the quarter, the company’s board approved an extension of financial backing for its 65%-owned subsidiary Kalpataru IBN Omairah Company Limited.

The board extended the validity of a previously sanctioned approval to provide financial support through Counter Bank Guarantee, Standby Letter of Credit, or Corporate Guarantee up to $65 million, now valid until June 30, 2026. Additionally, the board has delegated authority to its Executive Committee to handle and execute matters related to this financial support arrangement.

Following the announcement, Kalpataru Projects International shares have gained 5.69% trading at ₹1,176 at 10:46 AM on August 8, 2025. Kalpataru Projects International shares have gained 5.48% in the previous 5 days, up 13.57% in the last six months, dipped 5.51% in the last year.

