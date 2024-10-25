iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IDBI Bank Ltd Cash Flow Statement

73.84
(-4.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IDBI Bank Ltd

IDBI Bank FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4,997.43

9,537.85

21,099.12

-1,281.94

Other operating items

Operating

4,997.43

9,537.85

21,099.12

-1,281.94

Capital expenditure

140.95

3,564.57

232.05

205.77

Free cash flow

5,138.38

13,102.43

21,331.17

-1,076.17

Equity raised

46,167.8

48,830.98

44,868.84

42,370.25

Investing

-62.72

-4,703.74

-6,072.62

4,972.57

Financing

5,20,030.27

5,66,304.38

5,26,427.77

4,86,391.32

Dividends paid

0

0

120.3

160.41

Net in cash

5,71,273.72

6,23,534.05

5,86,675.46

5,32,818.38

IDBI Bank : related Articles

IDBI Bank Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y to ₹1,837 Crore

IDBI Bank Q2 net profit zooms ~38% y-o-y to ₹1,837 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Oct 2024|04:40 PM

Gross NPA increased to ₹7,653.1 Crore from ₹7,795.4 Crore in the previous quarter, but net NPA decreased to ₹401.6 Crore from ₹453.6 Crore.

Read More
Omkara ARC Acquires ₹6151 crore distressed IDBI Bank Portfolio

Omkara ARC Acquires ₹6151 crore distressed IDBI Bank Portfolio

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Aug 2024|11:22 AM

The sale of the impaired portfolio represents a 10.5% recovery for IDBI Bank, which will be shown in its second-quarter profits.

Read More
Government Finalizing List of Potential Bidders for IDBI

Government Finalizing List of Potential Bidders for IDBI

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
25 Jul 2024|11:44 AM

The government might receive more than ₹31,700 crore from the sale of a 30.48% stake in IDBI Bank, according to Wednesday's BSE share price.

Read More
IDBI Bank shares surge on RBI's 'Fit and Proper' report

IDBI Bank shares surge on RBI's 'Fit and Proper' report

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2024|01:10 PM

The privatisation of IDBI Bank has been anticipated for years, with market watchers closely monitoring the central bank's assessment of bidders.

Read More
IDBI Bank stock surges 7% on RBI 'Fit & Proper' nod

IDBI Bank stock surges 7% on RBI 'Fit & Proper' nod

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Jul 2024|12:20 PM

The government and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) own 94.72% of IDBI Bank, with LIC owning 49.24% and the government owning 45.48%.

Read More
IDBI Bank reports robust growth in Q1 FY25

IDBI Bank reports robust growth in Q1 FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
5 Jul 2024|04:39 PM

Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in total business was 1.13%, reaching ₹4,71,563 Crore in Q1 FY25 from ₹4,66,278 Crore on 31 March 2024.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR IDBI Bank Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.