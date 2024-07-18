iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

IDBI Bank shares surge on RBI's 'Fit and Proper' report

18 Jul 2024 , 01:10 PM

Shares of IDBI Bank surged nearly 6% to ₹93 per share on July 18, following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) issuance of a ‘fit and proper’ report on bidders, moving the divestment process forward.

At the time of writing on July 18, 2024 at 1:05 pm, shares of IDBI bank is currently trading at ₹92.86 which is a 5.67% gain than the previous close. The stock has gained a total of 62% in the last one year, and 37% in the beginning of the year. Earlier, IDBI Bank reached a 52-week high of ₹98 per share on February 6, 2024.

The privatisation of IDBI Bank has been anticipated for years, with market watchers closely monitoring the central bank’s assessment of bidders. The RBI’s evaluation ensures bidders meet the ‘fit and proper’ criteria, adhering to regulations for the next stage of privatisation.

The central government holds a 45.5% stake in IDBI Bank, while LIC is the largest shareholder with over 49%. The plan involves selling 60.7% of the bank, including the government’s 30.5% stake and LIC’s 30.2% stake.

Upon completing the vetting process, the government will allow qualified bidders access to confidential IDBI Bank data, covering employee pension funds, insurance, and medical coverage details.

To qualify, bidders must have a minimum net worth of ₹22,500 Crore and have reported net profits in three of the last five years. A bidding consortium can include up to four members, with the successful bidder required to lock in at least 40% of the equity capital for five years.

In its Q1FY25 business update, IDBI Bank reported a 13% year-on-year (YoY) increase in total deposits to ₹2.7 lakh Crore, up from ₹2.4 lakh Crore in the same period last year. Net advances also rose by 17% YoY to ₹1.9 lakh Crore in Q1FY25 from ₹1.65 lakh Crore in Q1FY24.

IDBI Bank Limited is a Scheduled Commercial Bank under the ownership of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and the Government of India. It was established by the Government of India as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India in 1964 as the Industrial Development Bank of India, a Development Finance Institution providing financial services to the industrial sector.

IDBI was established in 1964 under an Act of Parliament as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India. In 1976, ownership was transferred to the Union government, making it the principal financial institution for coordinating activities of institutions engaged in financing, promoting, and developing industry in India.

IDBI provided financial assistance in both rupee and foreign currencies for green-field projects, expansion, modernization, and diversification purposes. Following financial sector reforms since 1992, IDBI also provided indirect financial assistance through refinancing of loans by State-level financial institutions and banks and rediscounting of bills of exchange from the sale of indigenous machinery on deferred payment terms.

 

Related Tags

  • IDBI Bank
  • RBI
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Sensex and Nifty In Red on July 17, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|02:27 PM
Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Reliance Power Board Clears ₹9,000 Crore Fundraise via QIP, FPO, and NCDs

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:42 PM
Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Hindustan Zinc Bags 1,841-Hectare Potash-Halite Block in Rajasthan Through E-Auction

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:31 PM
DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

DLF Re-Enters Mumbai Market After a Decade with Premium Project in Andheri West

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|01:13 PM
Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Kalpataru Projects secure orders worth ₹2,293 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Jul 2025|12:50 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.