Atatched herewith outcome of Board Meeting with respect to Dividend and Audited Results. the Board of Directors have recommended a Dividend of Rs. 1.50 per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- each of the Bank for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The dividend on equity shares, will be paid/despatched on or after the same is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank