To,

The Members of

IDBI Bank Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of IDBI Bank Limited ("the Bank"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31st, 2024, the Profit and Loss Account and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended March 31st 2024, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the Standalone Financial Statements) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, as well as the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and circulars and guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India, in the manner so required for banking companies and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with rules made thereunder, of the state of affairs of the Bank as at March 31st, 2024 and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Bank in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context:

Key Audit Matters Auditors Approach Recognition and Measurement of Deferred Tax Asset The Bank has recognised a net deferred tax asset of Rs.8,959.66 Crores as on March 31st, 2024, after net reversal of Rs.2,561.32 Crores during the year. Our audit procedures involved gaining an understanding of the applicable tax laws and relevant regulations applicable to the Bank. Our audit procedures included: The recognition of deferred tax involves judgement regarding the likelihood of realisation of these assets in particular whether there will be sufficient taxable profits in future periods that will support the recognition of these assets. Given the degree of judgement involved in considering these deferred tax assets as recoverable or otherwise, we consider this to be a key audit matter. • Evaluation of policies used for recognition and measurement of deferred tax assets in accordance with AS 22 Accounting for Taxes on Income; • Assessed the probability of the availability of profits based on assumptions and other parameters used by the Management against which the Bank will be able to use this deferred tax asset in the future with reference to forecast as noted by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. • Assessed the method for determining the Deferred Tax Asset with reference to applicable tax rates and tested the arithmetical accuracy. Income Recognition and Asset Classification of Advances (IRAC) and Provisioning as per regulatory norms Advances constitute significant portion of the Banks total assets. They are, inter-alia, governed by income recognition, asset classification and provisioning (IRAC) norms and other circulars and directives issued by the RBI from time to time which provides guidelines related to classification of Advances into performing and non- performing Advances (NPA) Our audit approach included testing the design, operating effectiveness of internal controls and substantive audit procedures in respect of income recognition, asset classification and provisioning pertaining to advances and investments. In particular: The Bank classifies these Advances based on IRAC norms as per its accounting policy schedule no: 17 • Testing of the exception reports generated from the application systems where the advances have been recorded. The identification of performing and non-performing advances involves establishment of proper mechanism and the Bank is required to apply significant degree of judgement to identify and determine the amount of provision required against each non-performing asset (‘NPA) applying both quantitative as well as qualitative factors prescribed by the regulations. • Considering the accounts reported by the Bank and other banks as Special Mention Accounts ("SMA") in RBIs central repository of information on large credits (CRILC) to identify stress. Significant judgements and estimates for asset classification and provisioning could give rise to material misstatements on: • Reviewing account statements and other related information of the borrowers selected based on quantitative and qualitative risk factors • Completeness and timing of recognition of non-performing assets in accordance with criteria as per IRAC norms; • Considering reports of Internal Audit, Credit Audit and Concurrent Audit as per the policies and procedures of the Bank. • Measurement of the provision for nonperforming assets based on loan exposure, ageing and classification of the loan, realizable value of security; • We have test checked advances to examine the validity of the recorded amounts, loan documentation, examined the statement of accounts, provision for non-performing assets, and compliance with income recognition, asset classification and provisioning pertaining to advances in terms of applicable RBI guidelines. • Appropriate reversal of unrealized income on the NPAs; • Judgement involved in making provision for standard assets. The Bank accounts for all the transactions related to Advances in its Core Banking Solution (CBS). NPA classification and calculation of provision is done through another IT System viz. IRAC Application Software. The carrying value of these advances (net of provisions) may be materially misstated if, either individually or in aggregate, the IRAC norms are not properly followed. • For non-performing advances identified and standard assets, we, based on factors including stressed sectors and account materiality, tested on a sample basis the asset classification dates, reversal of unrealized interest, value of available security and provisioning as per IRAC norms. We recomputed the provision after considering the key input factors and compared our measurement outcome to that prepared by management. Considering the materiality involved, nature of the transactions, regulatory requirements, existing business environment, estimation/ judgement involved in assessment of financial condition of borrowers as well as valuation of securities, we have determined this as a Key Audit Matter. • In addition, we have also carried out substantive procedures including visits to branches/ offices and examination of documentation and other records as well as reports of independent valuers on securities to advances. • In respect of other Branches, our audit procedures included review of sample advances based on scanned records/ reports/ documents/ certificates made available to us by the Bank through electronic mode and remote access to CBS and other relevant application software over secure network of the Bank. Information Technology (IT) Systems and controls over financial reporting The Banks key financial accounting and reporting processes are highly dependent on Core Banking, IRAC and As a part of our audit procedures for review of the Banks IT systems and related controls for financial reporting: Treasury Solutions and other supporting software and hardware controls such that there exists a risk that gaps in the IT control environment could result in the financial accounting and reporting records being materially misstated. • We have planned, designed and carried out the audit procedures and sample checks, taking into consideration the IT systems of the Bank. We obtained an understanding of Banks IT environment including integration of various systems to evaluate their adequacy. The Bank uses several systems for its overall financial reporting and there is a large volume of transactions being recorded at multiple locations daily. In addition, there are increasing challenges to protect the integrity of the Banks systems and data since cyber security has become a more significant risk in recent periods. • We tested IT general controls (logical access, changes management and aspects of IT operational controls). This included testing that requests for access to systems were reviewed and authorised. We inspected requests of changes to systems for approval and authorisation. We have also reviewed system of the recording Audit trails on a sample basis and also reviewed the reports obtained by bank on the Audit trail system for critical applications. Due to the pervasive nature and complexity of the IT environment as well as its importance in relation to accurate and timely financial reporting, we have identified this area as a Key Audit Matter. • Considering reports on IS audit conducted by Internal audit department and External IT System audit report for IRAC as well as the audit report of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting conducted by an independent firm of Chartered Accountants. • In addition to the above, we tested the design and operating effectiveness of certain automated controls that were considered as key internal controls over financial reporting. Where deficiencies were identified, we sought explanations regarding compensating controls or performed alternate audit procedures.

Information Other Than Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Banks Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of other information. The Other Information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report, Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information (collectively called as "Other Information") but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. The Other information as above is expected to be made available to us after the date of this Auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the Other Information and we do not express any form of assurance/ conclusion on the other information.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the Other Information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the Other Information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone

Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Banks Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements in the manner required for Banking companies and that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cashflows of the Bank in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act and provisions of Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and circulars and guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") from time to time.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Bank and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities, selection and application of appropriate accounting policies, making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, Management is responsible for assessing the Banks ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Management either intends to liquidate the Bank or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Banks Management is also responsible for overseeing the Banks financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Bank has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Banks Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Banks ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Bank to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

Included in the financials are total revenue of Rs.4.00 Crores and total loss of Rs.0.77 Crores pertaining to Dubai branch of the Bank, which was operational during the period from April 01, 2023 to December 31, 2023 (the date of closure of the branch).

The financial statements of the branch for the period from April 01, 2023 to December 31, 2023 were audited by a local branch auditor whose report has been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of this branch, is based solely on the report of such branch auditor.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. The Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account have been drawn up in accordance with the provision of Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 read with Section 133 of the Act and Rules made thereunder.

2. As required by sub-section (3) of section 30 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit and have found them to be satisfactory.

b. The transactions of the Bank, which have come to our notice during the course of our audit, have been within the powers of the Bank.

c. The financial accounting systems of the Bank are centralized and therefore, accounting returns for the purpose of preparing financial statements are not required to be submitted by the branches. Our audit has been carried out centrally as the necessary records and data required for the purposes of our audit are centrally made available. Further, during the course of our audit, we have visited 31 domestic branches and a Gift City IBU, Gandhinagar branch (Overseas) which, in aggregate, comprise of 34% of the gross advances of the Bank, to examine the records maintained at such branches for the purpose of our audit, in compliance with the extant RBI Circular.

3. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Bank so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c. the report on the accounts of the Dubai branch of the Bank audited by other auditor has been forwarded to us and the same has been appropriately dealt with;

d. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

e. in our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act and relevant Rules made thereunder, to the extent they are not inconsistent with the accounting policies prescribed by RBI;

f. on the basis of written representation received from the directors as on March 31st, 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31st, 2024 from being appointed as director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013;

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Bank and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A";

h. In our opinion, the entity being a Banking company, the remuneration to its directors during the year ended March 31st, 2024 has been paid/ provided by the Bank in accordance with the provisions of section 35B of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and;

i. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

i. The Bank has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements. Refer Schedule 18(B)(12)(C) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

ii. The Bank has made provision, as required, under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts. Refer Schedule 18(B)(12)(B) to the Standalone Financial Statements.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Bank.

iv. a. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 18(C)(VII) to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the bank to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Bank ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 18(C)(VII) to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Bank from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the bank shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note 18(B)(7)(B) to the standalone financial statements.

a) During the year, the final dividend proposed, declared and paid by the bank relating to FY 2022-23 is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b) The bank has not declared interim dividend during the year.

c) The Board of Directors of the Bank have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, the bank has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which have feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same have been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. In the first year of applicability, the reporting on preservation of audit trail for record retention is not required to be reported upon as per the Guidance Note on "Implementation Guide on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014" issued by ICAI.

For Varma & Varma For G D Apte & Co Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants FRN - 004532S FRN-100515W K P Srinivas Saurabh Peshwe Partner Partner M.No. 208520 M.No. 121546 UDIN: 24208520BKBLUM4288 UDIN: 24121546BKBJGI6555 Place: Mumbai Date : May 04, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of IDBI Bank Limited Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of IDBI Bank Limited ("the Bank") as at March 31st, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Bank for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Banks Management and Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("the ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Banks policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Banks internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing ("the SAs"), issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Banks internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

A Banks internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Banks internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that 1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Bank; 2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Bank are being made only in accordance with authorizations of Management and Directors of the Bank; and 3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Banks assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Bank has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31st, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.