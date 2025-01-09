IDBI Bank Ltd Management Discussions

Management Discussion & Analysis Report

BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

The global economy recorded relatively healthy growth in 2023 driven by various factors. Economic activity was driven by stronger private and government spending on the demand side and by increased labour force participation, restored supply chains and broad-based disinflation on the supply side. These factors helped in partially offsetting the impact of the tight monetary conditions and renewed geopolitical uncertainties. While the global economy continues to gradually recover from the pandemic, the growth remains below pre-pandemic levels and uneven across regions.

In this backdrop, buoyed by carefully planned wide-ranging policy and structural reforms, the Indian economy continued to be resilient to the external challenges and maintained its healthy growth momentum. Healthy consumption and investment demand continued to drive economic activity spurred by upswing in the business cycle. Large domestic market and high capital expenditure by the Government fuelled business and consumer optimism, acting as a catalyst for healthy pace of economic activities.

The banking sector played a crucial role in the economic revival by catering to the higher credit demand. Over the years, policy and regulatory efforts as well as overhaul of internal systems and structures have helped in improving the financial health of the banks in terms of improved asset quality, higher profitability and adequate capital. This has helped the banks to meet the growing credit demand, especially from the retail and MSME segments and other strategically important sectors, which helped in spurring the pace of economic activities. During the year, the sustained pause in the rate hike cycle by the RBI helped in keeping the lending rates at moderate level, thereby supporting the credit demand. To support the higher credit demand, the banks also shored up their deposits. The improved macroeconomic conditions, coupled with structural reforms, helped the banks to continue reporting higher profitability on the back of business growth and improving asset quality. The virtuous cycle of financially sound banks and higher economic growth augurs well for the Indian economy in the foreseeable future.

Going forward, in FY 2024-25, India will continue its upward growth trajectory on the back of expected normal monsoon, stable and robust domestic demand as well as improved private consumption and investment demand, further reinforced by the ongoing structural reforms. Favourable factors such as improved manufacturing capabilities, sustained growth in services sector, comfortable balance of payments position, continued moderation in inflationary pressures, continued improvement in business and consumer sentiments and digital advances provide a sound foundation for sustained growth in a higher trajectory.

BUSINESS REVIEW

During the period under review, your Bank continued on its upward trajectory in terms of business growth and profitability. The Bank remained focussed on achieving its broad strategic objectives through cohesive and wide-ranging initiatives which have been elaborated in this section of the Annual Report.

In line with its strategic objective of further strengthening its retail franchise, the Bank has cumulatively opened over 100 new branches pan-India after exiting the RBIs Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework in March 2021. With this, the Banks branch network touched a milestone with 2,004 branches as at end-March 2024, which comprised 454 metro branches, 480 urban branches, 637 semi-urban branches and 432 rural branches (including 268 Financial Inclusion branches) in India and one International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) Banking Unit (IBU) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT), Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Complementing its growing branch network, the Bank had a network of 3,303 ATMs in India as at end-March 2024, which, coupled with its digital banking services, viz. internet banking and mobile banking, provided a seamless, multichannel access to its customers to carry out their banking transactions with ease as per their convenience.

The Bank, through its gamut of deposit products catering to various customer segments and by introducing new product offerings, endeavoured to drive growth in its deposits, especially Current Account & Savings Account (CASA) deposits, to create low-cost and stable deposit base. The Bank also took measures to shore up retail term deposits and bulk deposits at competitive rates in order to bolster its total deposits. Your Bank also capitalised on the business opportunities arising from its association with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). Extensive use of data analytics and adoption of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system helped the Bank in its endeavour of growing its deposit base. On the advances front, the Bank targeted scaling up a granular and well-collateralised loan portfolio by focussing on retail and priority sector segments as well as well-rated corporates. In order to maintain healthy loan portfolio and managing credit risks effectively, the Bank has strengthened its credit underwriting process and monitoring of its loan accounts. Your Bank continued to focus on resolution of non-performing assets as also on controlling fresh slippages. Aligned to its vision of being the most preferred and trusted bank, your Bank views robust compliance, corporate governance and risk management culture as the cornerstone of sound and stable business operations. Towards this end, the Bank took numerous measures to not just strengthen the practices but also to spread awareness among its workforce regarding the crucial importance of adhering to the laid down norms in the day-to-day activities.

Going forward, operating in a competitive but conducive business environment, your Banks business strategy will continue to be focussed on customer-centric innovations and enriching customer experiences to help in deepening its customer relations. The Bank will strive to further refine and strengthen its business operations by focussing on compliance and governance driven culture to maintain trust among its stakeholders and to ensure sustained and stable growth momentum.

RETAIL BANKING

Retail Liability Products

Your Bank offers a gamut of deposit products, specifically designed to cater to the banking requirements of customers from all segments of the society, viz. individuals (including general citizens, senior citizens, pensioners, students, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and non-individuals (including proprietorships, partnership firms, corporates, Government Institutions, Trusts, Associations, Societies, Clubs, other banks (including Co-operative Banks) etc.).

Your Bank pursued its endeavour of fine-tuning products/ processes in line with the evolving customer requirements and changing market dynamics. Your Bank has successfully rolled out new products under Payroll segment, viz. IDBI Payroll Ratna and the Current Account segments, viz. Business Banking Solutions.

Your Bank also implemented state-of-the-art technology in digitising the customer on-boarding journey under the Video Account Opening (VAO) platform.

Your Bank launched special bucket non-callable/ callable deposits. The rate revisions done were also measured and calibrated in select buckets to curtail any spike in the cost of deposits while remaining competitive in the market.

Your Bank continued to augment its customer engagement approach through extensive usage of data analytics and adoption of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools so as to foster enhanced business penetration.

Your Bank cumulatively opened more than 100 new branches, since embarking on a new journey of branch expansion, post exit from the RBIs Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework in March 2021 and has envisaged development of a capital light and quickly scalable hybrid delivery model, viz. combination of digital platform and brick-and-mortar branches, to expand its deposit base.

NRI Services

Your Bank offers a wide array of products across the spectrum of Non-Resident (External) (NRE) Deposits/ Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) Deposits/ Foreign Currency

Non-Resident (FCNR) Deposits, investments including equity market investments through Portfolio Investment Scheme (PIS), remittances through Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) & other modes and loans to meet the banking and financial needs of the Indian diaspora across the globe.

Your Bank continued to undertake product/ process improvements for augmenting customer experience, service delivery and convenience of banking for its NRI customers.

Retail Assets

Your Bank continued to target a progressively larger retail business portfolio in line with its intended positioning as a retail-centric bank. The Bank has endeavored to evolve a wide range of retail asset products and services to forge a connection with lifestyle decisions and aspirations of every household in India. The Bank offers a bouquet of retail asset products, including Housing Loan (HL), Loan against Property (LAP), Auto Loan (AL), Personal Loan (PL), Education Loan (EL), Loan Against Securities (LAS), among other products. The products and processes are reviewed periodically for modifications/ innovations/ customisations to align with evolving customer preferences and the expectations of the growing segment of millennial borrowers.

During the period under review, your Bank continued to remain a prominent player in the structured retail loan segment. To meet the divergent and emerging needs of its customers, your Bank undertook various measures such as placing thrust on home loans under Approved Project Finance, accelerated acquisition under recently launched variants like Ultra Saver Home Loan for borrowers with surplus cash flows, auto loans for pre-owned cars, Digital Personal Loan and Education Loan for studies in select Premier Institutions abroad. Your Bank successfully implemented a New Automated Loan Processing System to ensure a robust faster Turn-Around Time (TAT), enhance customer experience and taken several digital initiatives for customer delight. Additionally, in order to support students from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) of the society, the Bank extends subsidy benefit to education loan borrowers under the Government of India (GoI) schemes such as Central Sector Interest Subsidy Scheme (CSIS). The Bank also processes renewal claims under the schemes, viz. Dr. Ambedkar Central Sector Scheme of Interest Subsidy (CSIS) and Padho Pardesh Scheme, which have since been discontinued.

Credit Card

Your Bank offers credit card variants under different network schemes. These variants are tailored to cater to the requirements of different customer segments. The coverage under the extant payment scheme are (a) RuPay scheme - Winnings Select, (b) Visa scheme - Royale Signature, Aspire Platinum & Imperium Platinum, and (c) Mastercard scheme - Euphoria World. The Bank also offers co-branded credit cards with LIC Cards Services Ltd. (LICCSL) on RuPay scheme namely, Eclat and Lumine. Keeping up with the digital focus, the Bank has also launched end-to-end digital on-boarding of credit card issuance. The Bank has also identified potential existing customers for offering pre-approved credit card with pre-sanctioned credit limit, sans any additional documentation.

For better customer service and ease of usage, new credit card features were also added in the credit card net banking and GO Mobile+ app such as reward point redemption, card activation and card insurance nominee addition. To further improve the reach and visibility, the Bank has also entered into strategic tie-ups with various merchants to extend discounts and cashback offers to incentivise card usage by the cardholders.

PRIORITY SECTOR BANKING

The Bank has been contributing significantly to Priority Sector Lending (PSL) as mandated by the RBI. The Bank achieved all the regulatory targets for PSL, including sub-target, for FY 2023-24. As per the regulatory requirement, the Bank focussed on financial assistance to the Agriculture and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) segments during the year. To extend its reach, the Bank has been catering to the un-serviced areas through its Corporate Business Correspondent (BC)/ Business Facilitator (BF) network. The Bank had tie-ups with 35 Corporate BC/ BF service providers as at end-March 2024.

In terms of the Government of India schemes/ directions, the Bank has been extending loans under various Central Government/ State Government sponsored schemes like Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Stand-up India, Prime Minister Street Vendor Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), PM Formalisation of Micro Food Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, PM Vishwakarma (PMVK), etc. The Bank is also committed towards lending to minority communities and weaker sections, including Scheduled Castes (SCs)/ Scheduled Tribes (STs).

During the year, the Bank undertook a number of initiatives under PSL. The Bank has executed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with various reputed corporates for extending Digital Supply Chain Financing (e-SCF) solution. The Bank has entered into tie-up arrangements with reputed companies in the gold loan business under the BC/ co-lending arrangement. The Bank has also entered into co-lending arrangement for sourcing of business loan to micro and small enterprises.

THIRD PARTY PRODUCTS AND CAPITAL MARKET PRODUCTS

The Third Party Distribution (TPD) segment of your Bank offers various value-added products and services to customers, keeping in view their risk profile, financial goals and investment objectives. The Bank has taken a number of initiatives to foster value sales and shift of business focus from product-centric to customer-centric approach. The shift in the strategy is to ensure customer first approach clubbed with compliant business practices resulting in persistent and sustainable fee income to the Bank. Your Bank partners with some of Indias most trusted brand names, i.e. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Ageas Federal Life Insurance Company Ltd. (AFLI) in life insurance segment besides New India Assurance Co. Ltd. (NIAL), TATA AIG General Insurance Co. Ltd. (TAGIC), and Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co. Ltd. (NBHI) in general & standalone health insurance segment. Your Bank has entered into MF schemes distribution agreements with multiple renowned Asset Management Companies (AMCs) in mutual fund space. Your Bank also offers National Pension System (NPS) and Government of India (GoI) bonds such as Floating Rate Savings Bonds, Sovereign Gold Bonds and Capital Gains Bonds as other investment opportunities to customers. Under the capital market segment, your Bank offers products such as 2-in-1 Account (Savings and Demat account), 3-in-1 Account (Savings and Demat account linked to Online Trading account), Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) and Syndicate ASBA (SASBA).

To keep pace with the rapidly evolving industry business practices, your Bank has undertaken various initiatives for digitalising the third party product distribution journey. These initiatives include introduction of online mutual fund investment module, digital on-boarding in NPS account opening through GO Mobile+ application and e-nomination and mandatory KYC updation in Demat accounts through digital mode. Your Bank enabled Demat account opening through its mobile and internet banking channels. Your Bank also offers an abridged Demat Account Opening Form (AOF), viz. Duranto Demat Account, to extend the reach of Demat accounts to non-users of digital channels, by enabling instant Demat account opening with minimum documentation through the branch channel.

SYNERGIES WITH LIC

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) acquired majority stake in your Bank in January 2019 and over a span of last five years, numerous initiatives were identified and implemented successfully to leverage significant business synergies. Your Bank had strategically planned specific action points in order to garner business in synergy areas in-terms of revenue synergies, cost synergies and financial synergies through its best-in-class products and services, especially by leveraging low-cost deposit book, viz. current account book. Your Bank has consistently maintained its top position in the Bancassurance channel with effective and optimal deployment of its touchpoints to source business as Corporate Agent of LIC. Your Bank has effectively implemented convenience banking by extending transaction banking services to meet collection/ payment related requirements of various offices of the LIC through its branch/ digital channels. These synergies have supported in establishing combined value and performance of two entities that helped in augmenting your Banks retail business and fee income.

FINANCIAL INCLUSION

Your Bank has been proactive in partnering with the policymakers to further the objective of financial inclusion by ensuring access to financial products and services needed by vulnerable sections of the society at affordable cost in a fair and transparent manner. The Bank has been actively promoting the agenda of financial inclusion with interventions in three key areas, viz. offering appropriate financial products, making intensive use of technology and enhancing financial literacy.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) and Social Security Schemes

The Bank has proactively participated in GoIs financial inclusion programme, viz. Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), which aims to provide universal banking services by facilitating unbanked individuals to open one savings bank account without the requirement to maintain any minimum balance, facility of free debit card, overdraft facility and insurance benefits. As at end-March 2024, the Bank had a total base of 18.72 lakh PMJDY accounts. As at end-March 2024, the Bank enrolled 10.86 lakh beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), which is an insurance scheme offering death and disability cover on account of an accident at a nominal cost. The Bank also enrolled 3.81 lakh beneficiaries as at end-March 2024 under Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), which offers life insurance cover to individuals at a reasonable cost. Under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), which is a pension scheme for the poor and unprivileged sections of the society, especially those in the unorganised sector, the Bank enrolled 5.48 lakh beneficiaries as at end-March 2024.

Business Correspondents (BCs)/ Business Facilitators (BFs)

The Bank leveraged its network of Business Correspondents (BCs)/ Business Facilitators (BFs) in an effort to increase penetration of banking services in rural and semi-urban locations, thereby ensuring greater degree of financial inclusion across the country and enhancing Priority Sector Lending (PSL) business of the Bank. As at end-March 2024, the Bank had 1,539 BC outlets serving mainly in the rural areas. Through these BC outlets, the Bank facilitates access to the financial services in the underbanked and unbanked locations of the country by enabling customers in these areas to perform small value cash deposit and withdrawal transactions at their doorstep. During the year, the Bank additionally appointed seven entities as Corporate BCs to increase the outreach of the BC outlets. The Bank conducted extensive training sessions/ workshops for all BCs/ BFs at various locations across the country. Besides, your Bank has also provided on-the-job training to its BCs/ BFs to develop their technical skill to operate on technology platform for conducting banking transactions.

Financial Literacy

Financial literacy has been identified as a pre-requisite for effective financial inclusion and an integral part of the PMJDY in order to let the beneficiaries make best use of the financial services being made available to them. The Bank conducts various outreach programmes to spread awareness among people about various banking products. During the year, the Bank conducted 233 financial literacy camps where the participants mainly included farmers, members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and small traders.

Your Banks Rural Self Employment Training Institute (IDBI RSETI) located at Satara, Maharashtra conducts self-employment training aligned to National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) for the rural youth of the district as instructed by Ministry of Rural Development, Rural Skill Division, Gol. During the year under review, IDBI RSETI trained 606 candidates and 433 candidates (71.45%) were reported as settled by establishing self-enterprises. IDBI RSETI has been maintaining high standards of training as well as facilities for the participants hence awarded with AA grading, which is outstanding for overall performance from Ministry of Rural Development (MORD), Gol, in 2023.

DIGITAL BANKING

Your Bank aims to provide a secure, seamless and convenient banking platform to its customers by deploying the best digital experience, technology standards, processes and procedures where customer convenience and security is of primary importance.

The investments in technology have been pivotal in providing a robust digital banking experience for its customers. There is a significant growth in digital customers owing to comfort, safety, convenience and 24x7 availability of digital banking channels. The Bank has seen a significant growth of 37% in overall digital transactions, 38% in UPI transactions and 33% growth in mobile banking active customer base in FY 2023-24.

Your Bank upgraded the technology platform for its mobile banking app ‘Go Mobile+, upgraded the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) infrastructure and implemented key initiatives like Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) 3.5 for better transaction experience and availability to cater to the increased digital transactions. Your Bank also took rapid strides in the digital realm to enable online Prepaid Card Issuance & Management Process, Account Aggregator services and Digital Lead Generation for sourcing of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) & Agriculture loan products.

Your Bank also implemented industry standard functionalities in its mobile banking app such as (i) unified account dashboard with other bank account details, (ii) revamped UPI journey, (iii) Mobile Banking activation using Aadhaar and (iv) Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) Initial Public Offers (IPOs) in High Net-worth Individual (HNI) category. Further, additional facilities such as standing instruction for Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) accounts, transfer of funds using mobile number, verify beneficiary during IMPS fund transfer, raise disputes, transfer funds to virtual accounts, dark theme and multi-lingual capability have also been enabled in the Go Mobile+ banking app.

In order to improve its customer experience on net banking, your Bank introduced new features such as enhanced IMPS functionality, ASBA IPO for HNI clients, fraud and dispute reporting and facility to view Central Know Your Customer Registry (CKYC) number, etc.

Conversational banking holds good potential for furtherance of digital reach and customer convenience. Your Bank has upgraded its WhatsApp Banking facility to offer key features like hotlisting of Debit Card, generation of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) certificate, re-KYC and personalised promotional messaging.

To augment its product portfolio and serve niche customer needs, your Bank launched RuPay Select Debit Card, which is a premium category Debit Card with comprehensive travel and lifestyle benefits for its High Net-Worth Individual (HNI) customers. Your Bank launched a new mobile application based soft-Point of Sale (POS) for merchants to receive payments through cash, contactless card transactions and Quick Response (QR) code. Your Bank also introduced Sound-Box solution which is an audio enabled device to alert the merchants about receipt of funds.

Your Bank has put in place the necessary governance structure for engaging with FinTechs to achieve its strategic objectives of digital transformation, innovation and growth to explore new customer segments, develop more innovative products, streamline internal processes for cost efficiencies and provide value added services to its customers.

CORPORATE BANKING

The corporate banking segment of your Bank comprises Large Corporate Group (LCG) and Mid Corporate Group (MCG). The LCG caters to the requirement of its large corporate clients, while the MCG caters to the requirement of mid-sized corporates.

Several policy initiatives taken by the GoI to spur investment in services, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors is boosting credit demand. Your Bank has been looking at viable financing opportunities in these sectors while adopting a selective, calibrated and risk contained approach. Given the complexity involved in financing large projects and with a view to optimising underwriting standards, your Bank set up a specialised Project Appraisal Cell at its Head Office during the year.

Your Banks Corporate Banking portfolio includes fund and non-fund based products and services provided to its corporate customers spread across various sectors.

Your Banks asset portfolio for corporate clients includes term loans for both projects and non-projects, working capital (both fund-based and non-fund based), packing credit and post shipment credit to exporters, bill discounting, intra-day limits, etc. Your Bank also offers other products to cater to the needs of its corporate clients such as Short Term Loan - Non-Committed Line, Receivable Buyout, Term Loan linked to External Benchmark, Bill Discounting linked to External Benchmark, Funding against Standby Letter of Credit, etc.

Within the ambit of corporate banking, your Bank also places due emphasis on Priority Sector Lending (PSL) by offering products such as channel financing and vendor financing for dealers/ vendors of corporates as also lending to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) for on-lending to customers from the PSL segment. The corporate banking group of your Bank works closely with other business/ specialised teams in Retail Banking, Transaction Banking, Treasury, etc. to develop suitable products and devise appropriate solutions to fulfill specific needs of its corporate clients.

Your Bank continues to follow a calibrated approach in its corporate loan book growth, in order to maintain a capital light model while simultaneously aiming at balanced business portfolio mix. Towards this, your Bank continues to focus on fresh acquisition of well-rated corporate accounts as well as improving business with respect to existing well-rated clients. Furthermore, the Bank has been targeting growth in interest income and fee income through focussed improvement in utilisation of sanctioned fund-based and non-fund based limits and cross-sell. Your Bank has enhanced credit monitoring mechanisms by adopting new technologies to monitor account level performance to take pre-emptive measures where stress is anticipated.

Credit Monitoring Group

The Credit Monitoring Group (CMG) in the Bank oversees structured Loan Review Mechanism (LRM), monitors Credit Administration Parameters (CAP) and onset of stress in the corporate & retail portfolio for preserving and improving the overall quality of loan portfolio.

The Early Warning Signal (EWS) Application, which is an important tool in credit monitoring, has been operational since December 2019. The system is used to detect stress and incipient weakness by using data feeds from internal/ external sources and generates alerts on regular basis. Risk bucketing under High/ Medium/ Low risk is carried out in respect of all Corporate and Retail accounts within the systems threshold limit, which augments the capability of your Bank to identify high-risk accounts and accounts showing early signs of stress. This enables your Bank to undertake prompt and pre-emptive actions and timely corrective measures. A periodic review of the EWS Application is undertaken and new features are added, in line with continuously evolving regulatory requirement and best industry practices.

Through its asset monitoring tool SAJAG, your Bank monitors the compliances of various Credit Administration Parameters (CAP) which helps to improve the credit culture, to identify incipient weaknesses in the loan portfolio and to prevent slippages.

Your Bank uses structured Loan Review Mechanism (LRM) to provide timely feedback on the effectiveness of credit sanction and regular follow-up is undertaken to ensure compliance of policy guidelines, tracking of early warning signals and timely compliance of the CAP. All these initiatives have helped in identifying and managing the incipient stress in the accounts and thereby, improving the asset quality of your Bank.

Retail Collections

Maintaining a healthy and profitable asset portfolio is one of the most important objective of the Bank. All efforts are, therefore, required to ensure that the delinquencies are within acceptable limits and Non-Performing Assets (NPAs), write-offs and provisions are minimum. In this regard, the Bank has a dedicated Retail Collection team to control incipient stress & slippages and collect dues and overdues from retail loan accounts. The Retail Collection teams activities entail reduction of Pre-Special Mention Accounts, High Risk Accounts, Special Mention Accounts (SMAs) and probable/ marked First Time Non-Performing Assets (FTNPA).

The Retail Collection team drives the collection activities with the help of a team of Collection Officers posted at different Zones/ Regions of the Bank, supported by the Call Centre, Collection Agencies, Business Correspondents (BCs)/ Business Facilitators (BFs) as well as the branches/ Retail Asset Centres (RACs) for branch-centric products.

The Retail Collection team makes extensive use of the Banks Call Centre and the Collection Agencies to achieve higher resolution rate on collections. The High Risk Accounts emanating from predictive model are monitored to contain inflow of SMA by RACs/ Branches for focussed collection and for initiating remedial measures by the field functionaries.

In its endeavour to further strengthen its collection mechanism, the Bank is at an advanced stage of digitisation of the collection-related activities. An Integrated Collection & Recovery Module (ICnRM) Application, which is aimed at assisting the Bank to identify the stress and deploy resources effectively, has been developed and is in the final stages of implementation. The digitised processes are aimed at providing a platform for convenient online collection & recovery of dues from delinquent borrowers and also providing a complete & seamless Management Information System (MIS) for collection-related activities.

Retail Recovery

Your Bank continued to aggressively follow up for recovery of bad loans by identifying and attaching unencumbered properties, ensuring enforcement of securities, opting for negotiated settlements, One-Time Settlement (OTS) campaigns/ schemes, etc. Your Bank intensified its efforts in resorting to all available legal remedies, viz. Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) actions, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM)/ District Magistrate (DM) permission for taking physical possession of mortgaged assets, filing of suit in Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs)/ Civil Courts for fast recovery, etc.

Your Bank also conducted mega e-auctions under SARFAESI Act and auctions through Honble Courts/ legal forums on a pan-India basis with wide publicity. Your Bank also actively participated in National Lok Adalats held every quarter on a pan-India basis for resolving small value loans.

ASSET QUALITY

Your Bank continued to focus its efforts towards containment of fresh Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) and maximising recovery from the existing impaired assets. As at end-March 2024, 95.47% of your Banks Total Assets were Performing Assets, whereas 4.53% were NPAs. The Banks fresh slippages were at 1.92% of its Standard Advances in FY 2023-24. During the year, the Banks recovery from impaired assets and upgrade of NPAs to Performing Assets amounted to Rs.2,626 crore. The Bank made adequate provisions in conformity with extant regulatory guidelines. As a prudent approach, your Bank had Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) of 99.09% as on March 31,2024.

Your Bank has a dedicated vertical, viz. NPA Management Group (NMG), for driving focused and aggressive approach towards resolution and recovery with account-specific strategies and close monitoring of corporate NPAs.

Your Bank has also set up a centralised desk for cases under the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP). This dedicated desk has been playing a proactive role in providing an overall view by aiding internalisation of learning from the field and dissemination across teams for navigating through the complexities, thereby enabling the Bank to successfully handle the CIRP cases. As of March 31,2024, a total of 289 cases with an aggregate Gross Principal Outstanding (GPO) of Rs.39,922 crore (including NPAs/ Technically Written-Off (TWO) Assets) were undergoing CIRP within the ambit of Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016. Your Bank was able to resolve some cases under CIRP and recovered a sum of Rs.2,049 crore from these cases during FY 2023-24. There are few cases in the list of 289 cases in which simultaneously recovery has also happened in parts but not fully received.

Your Bank has a ‘One Time Settlement (OTS) Management System which facilitates submission of an OTS application through its website and also enables end-to-end processing of an OTS proposal, including tracking of recovery.

Your Bank has launched a non-discretionary and non-discriminatory settlement scheme to expedite recovery of dues on settlement basis in NPA/ TWO accounts under asset categories Doubtful Assets for more than three years (DA-3), Loss Assets (LAs) & TWO currently being handled by the Banks NPA Management Group with the borrowers aggregate GPO up to Rs.10 crore and settlement of dues with Personal Guarantor (PG)/ Corporate Guarantors (CG) in cases with GPO up to Rs.10 crore.

During the year, your Bank also transferred 11 accounts (two NPA accounts and nine Technically Written Off (TWO) accounts) with the GPO amounting to Rs.1,573.05 crore for consideration of Rs.460.48 crore (which consists of cash recovery of Rs.242.58 crore and Security Receipts of Rs.217.90 crore) to the Permitted Entities. Further, your Bank has transferred one Non-Performing Investment with exposure of Rs.170.68 crore for consideration of Rs.43.23 crore (which consists of cash recovery of Rs.6.48 crore and Security Receipts of Rs.36.75 crore) to the Permitted Entities.

Your Bank has been pursuing legal action under the applicable laws including enforcement actions under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (SARFAESI) Act, 2002. The Bank has also been following up with Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs)/ courts on a continued basis and has identified nodal cross-functional team of officers from the Banks NMG, Legal and Retail Recovery departments for work relating to the DRTs so as to minimise the delays in obtaining recovery certificates/ decrees and execution thereof.

As on March 31, 2024, your Bank classified 364 cases as wilful defaulters with punitive actions initiated against such borrowers/ promoters/ directors and declared eight cases as Non-Cooperative Borrowers.

TRADE FINANCE

Your Bank has a dedicated Trade Finance (TF) department, which offers a wide range of products and services to its corporate and retail customers at competitive pricing. The offerings range from the most commonly used products such as Inward/ Outward Remittances, Letters of Credit (LCs), Bank Guarantees (BGs), Standby Letters of Credit (SBLCs), etc. to more complex domestic and cross-border trade products involving import/ export of goods & services, pre-shipment & post-shipment export finance, short-term trade credits (buyers credit and suppliers credit), merchanting trade, capital account transactions, etc.

Your Bank, as an Authorised Dealer (AD) Category I bank, has 38 dedicated TF centres, which are authorised to handle all types of foreign exchange transactions. The Banks Trade Finance products/ services are processed through Centralised Trade Processing Centres (CTPCs), which operate on a hub-and-spoke model at three major metro centres, viz. Mumbai, Chennai and Delhi. The CTPCs cater to the needs of all branches of the Bank and thus, facilitate standardised processing, efficient communication and faster turnaround time (TAT).

Your Bank has been constantly improving its core banking platform as also has been offering digitised trade processing to increase customer engagements and make every step of the trade operation process seamless and convenient. Your Bank has undertaken various IT initiatives to make the transaction executions faster, error-free and seamless. For instance, the Bank has an internet-based Trade Finance platform, viz. IDBI eTRADE, which offers flexibility to the customers to transact on a 24x7 basis. The Bank has built SWIFT GPI capabilities which helps in real-time tracking of cross-border payments, thereby enhancing customer experience. Your Bank has partnered with SWIFT India and implemented Message Queue Host Adaptor (MQHA) for advanced queue management with encryption that strengthens existing security around the message flow for domestic transactions. The SWIFT operations of your Bank are carried out through a Centralised SWIFT Cell (CSC) with utmost due diligence and multiple validation processes under a secured IT platform to ensure smooth and flawless operations. Further, your Bank has laid down policies, processes, Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs), operating manuals, robust monitoring mechanisms, etc. in compliance with regulatory/ statutory norms as well as international trade practice guidelines.

Your Bank, through its retail internet banking portal, has enabled online initiation of foreign outward remittances under the Liberalised Remittances Scheme (LRS) of the RBI. The Bank has a centralised processing set-up for execution of foreign inward remittances up to a certain threshold limit favouring individuals that would enable faster/ immediate credit to its customers. Further, as a measure of efficient service delivery, your Bank has an online Bank Guarantee (BG) Confirmation Module, which enables beneficiaries of the BGs issued by it to obtain online confirmation of issuance of guarantees.

Your Bank has put in place appropriate operational/ compliance alerts enabled with round-the-clock fraud monitoring. Your Bank, in its endeavour to mitigate cyber fraud risks and also to build effective control mechanism to address Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/ Combating of Financing of Terrorism (CFT) concerns in cross-border payments, has instituted effective system control mechanisms in the form of Payment Controls System & Transaction Screening processes. In order to ensure additional control, your Bank has put in place various system validations to ensure compliance. Your Bank diligently follows Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/ Know Your Customer (KYC)/ Combating of Financing of Terrorism (CFT) guidelines, robust Trade-Based Money Laundering (TBML) red-flagging procedures and the US/ EU sanctions screening for international payments. Your Bank, as a matter of principle, verifies international cargo movement in merchanting trade through the International Maritime Bureau (IMB). The Bank verifies credentials, core activities, scale of business and payment velocity of overseas parties through Business Information Reports offered by reputed agencies in order to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders.

Your Banks bill finance policy covers purchase/ discount/ negotiation of all genuine bills arising out of trade in Indian Rupee (INR) and Foreign Currency (FCY). Your Bank has covered all its clients availing export credit under Whole Turnover Export Credit Insurance for Banks (ECIB) policies offered by the Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India (ECGC).

The Bank has developed a widespread network of correspondent banking arrangements with around 650 banks across the globe through bilateral Relationship Management Application (RMA) and consequently is able to render trade and non-trade services across the world. The Bank has Nostro arrangement for remitting funds in 11 currencies directly and also handles remittances in 120 currencies across the globe through correspondent bank arrangement.

GOVERNMENT BUSINESS

Your Bank acts as an agent of the RBI in handling receipt and payment transactions of the Central Government and the State Governments. Your Bank is authorised to collect Central Government Taxes, viz. Direct Taxes, Customs Duty and Goods & Services Tax etc. Your Bank is actively collecting receipts in 17 States/ Union Territories (UTs) and provides 24x7 internet banking facilities for tax payments. Your Bank also collects stamp duty in the state of Maharashtra through electronic Secured Bank and Treasury Receipt (e-SBTR) and Simple Receipt.

Your Bank has enabled online collection of dues for Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). Your Bank is authorised by the Government of India to offer Small Savings Schemes viz. Public Provident Fund (PPF), Senior Citizens Savings Scheme (SCSS), Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme (SSA), Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, 2023 (MSSC) through its branches and it is also authorised to disburse Central Civil, Defence and Railway Pension.

CASH MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Your Bank is committed to delivering cutting-edge Cash Management Services (CMS) designed to empower corporates in optimising their collections, streamlining Bulk Payments and optimising cash flow. In line with its commitment to innovation, the Bank recently upgraded its CMS System to leverage the latest advancements. This investment ensures that clients will get benefit from state-of-the-art technology, further enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of their cash management activities.

Your Bank offers an extensive suite of CMS solution encompassing collections, payments and transaction banking, tailored to meet the diverse needs of corporate clients, empowering them with full control over their liquidity position.

Your Bank offers advanced technology solutions like Liquidity Management Solutions, which includes Corporate Liquidity Management Solution (C-LMS), Government Liquidity Management Solution (G-LMS) and CMS products such as National Automated Clearing House (NACH), Virtual Remitter Identification Code (VRIC), Utility Payments through Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), Direct Debit, FASTag etc. Additionally, your Bank provides customised e-solutions seamlessly integrated with client systems through Host-to-Host technology.

Your Bank is authorised for participation in Indian Railways e-freight payment system across 12 Zones. Your Bank has launched new age digital products under the CMS suite such as (i) Quick i-Pay, which is an institutional collection product that enables institutions in Business-to-Consumer (B2C) segment to collect dues from their customers through all possible online and offline modes using one single system and (ii) Electronic Fixed Deposits - Suvidha eFD, which is an online facility for Stock Brokers to allow them to place their margin deposits with National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE) in a seamless manner.

TREASURY OPERATIONS

Your Bank has integrated Treasury operations in various market segments like Money Market, Fixed Income, Foreign Exchange, Derivatives and Equities. Your Banks Treasury operations involve active role in balance sheet management, liquidity management, maintaining Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) and Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR), trading and investments in market instruments, forex transactions and derivatives.

Your Banks Treasury is responsible for adherence to regulatory requirement of CRR. Your Bank was compliant with the regulatory requirement by maintaining CRR at 4.50% in FY 2023-24.

The banking system liquidity during FY 2023-24 moved from surplus to deficit in mid-September 2023. The RBI continued to nimbly manage liquidity operations using both Variable Rate Repo (VRR) and Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR). To actively manage liquidity, the Banks Treasury used various instruments such as Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) and Open Market Operation (OMO) of the RBI as well as other market instruments/ platforms such as Triparty Repo (TREPS), Clearcorp Repo Order Matching System (CROMS) and Call & Notice money. The surplus liquidity was deployed in various short term instruments like Certificates of Deposits, Liquid Mutual Funds and lending in Call/ Notice/ Term Money, Forex Deposit placements, etc.

Your Banks Treasury has been actively participating in the auction of Government Securities (G-Sec)/ State Development Loans (SDL)/ Treasury Bills (T-Bills) for its trading/ investment portfolio. Your Bank was compliant with the regulatory guidelines by maintaining minimum SLR of 18% in FY 2023-24. The Banks aggregate investment in SLR securities was Rs.85,849 crore as on March 31,2024 with an annualised growth of 17%.

The 10-year Government security benchmark traded in a narrow range of 6.95%-7.40% in FY 2023-24 with downward bias in the last quarter with the debt market continuously receiving Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows on account of bond index inclusion in JP Morgan bond indices starting from June 2024. The RBIs decision to keep the policy repo rate unchanged in FY 2023-24 led to gradual decline in bond yields. Your Bank capitalised on the opportunities offered by yield movements and actively managed the portfolio efficiently to maintain yields at 7.04% on total SLR investment of Rs.85,849 crore (including profit on sale) during FY 2023-24.

Your Bank continues to be an active player in G-Sec market as a Primary Dealer (PD). The PD desk ensures that the Bank meets all the regulatory requirements like bidding commitment and turnover ratio for G-sec and success ratio for T-bill auctions, etc.

Your Bank also provides Constituent Subsidiary General Ledger (CSGL) service to Gilt Account Holders (GAHs). Further, in order to provide liquidity in the secondary market for retail investors under the RBI Retail Direct facility, your Bank also undertakes market making by providing buy/ sell quotes to the retail investors on the NDS-OM platform (odd-lot and Request for Quotes segment). Your Bank provides retailing of G-Sec through IDBI Samriddhi platform, which is a web-traded portal wherein retail investors can buy/ sell G-Sec online and through the Banks ATMs.

Your Banks Treasury has an active forex interbank and derivatives desk. The forex interbank desk provides competitive forex rates to the clients. In order to further enhance its forex business, your Bank introduced Two-Way Market Making/ Trading in Cross Currencies with the banks in India through automatic system-driven trading. This is expected to increase volume and profitability of your Banks forex business. More importantly, it is expected to increase your Banks market presence in the forex market. The Banks Derivatives desk provides various interest rates and exchange rate hedging solutions to clients to meet their hedging requirements.

Your Banks Treasury is supported by a pan-India sales team across 13 centres for effective marketing of foreign exchange, fixed income and derivative products. The sales team works closely with all the relationship managers of the Bank to cater to the large, medium and small corporate retail clients. The team members proactively interact with the clients to provide solutions for them to effectively manage their exposures in currencies, rates and also advise them with investment solution in Debt instruments (G-Sec, Non-SLR Bonds, etc.). The sales team also leverages its reach to cross-sell other products of the Bank. The Bank has set up a centralised forex desk at its Head Office to streamline covering process and improve efficiency of forex transactions. The Banks Equity Desk trades in financial instrument to earn trading revenues through short term and medium term price movements.

Your Bank has an outstanding investment of Rs.23.98 crore in Venture Capital Funds (VCF) (as defined by erstwhile SEBI regulations during 1996).

The RBI, vide its Master Direction on Classification, Valuation and Operation of Investment Portfolio of Commercial Banks (Directions), 2023, revised the classifications, valuations, income recognitions, accounting and presentation of investment portfolio and derivative contracts, with effect from April 1,2024. Your Bank has implemented the guidelines as on April 1,2024.

CROSS-BORDER BRANCHES

Your Banks International Banking Unit (IBU) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) commenced its operations on May 6, 2016. The IBU comes under the Kandla Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of GIFT and its functioning is regulated by the provisions/ guidelines issued by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). Besides other products, the Banks IBU also focusses on funding against Buyers Credit (BC) and External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) for eligible Indian corporates. Your Banks GIFT City branch also offers product IBU Term Deposit and Reimbursement Authorisation (RA) Financing.

As a part of its business strategy, your Bank had initiated closure of operation in Dubai in FY 2022-23. After obtaining necessary approval, the process of closure of DIFC Branch was completed in FY 2023-24.

CREDIT RATING

Your Bank obtains credit ratings for both its domestic and foreign currency borrowings. The rating action during FY 2023-24, along with current ratings for the Rupee resources as on March 31,2024, are as follows:

Ratings for Rupee Borrowings Rated Instruments CRISIL ICRA India Rating CARE Rating action in Jan 2024 Aug 2023 Dec 2023 Dec 2023 Fixed Deposit CRISIL AA/ Stable" [ICRA] AA-/ Stable"" IND AA-/ Stable""" Short Term Borrowings (Certificate of Deposit) CRISIL A1 + [ICRA] A1 + IND A1 + CARE A1 + Long Term Rupee Bond (Senior and Lower Tier II Bonds) CRISIL AA-/ Stable& [ICRA] AA-/ Stable"" IND AA-/ Stable"""# Hybrid Upper Tier II Bonds Withdrawn Hybrid - IPDI (Basel II) Withdrawn Tier II Bonds (Basel III) CRISIL AA-/ Stable& [ICRA] AA -/ Stable"" IND AA-/ Stable""" CARE AA-/ Stable%

Note:

a - Rating upgraded to CRISIL AA/Stabie from CRISIL AA-/Stab!e

& - Rating upgraded to CRISIL AA-/Stabie from CRISIL A+/Stabie

AA

- Rating upgraded to [ICRA] AA-/Stabie from ICRA A+/Positive- Rating upgraded to IND AA-/Stabie from IND A+/Stabie # - Only Senior Tier II bonds has been rated

% - Rating upgraded to CARE AA-/ Stable from CARE A+/Positive

The Medium Term Note (MTN) Bonds rated by foreign rating agencies, viz. S&P Global Ratings (S&P) and Fitch Ratings (Fitch), were fully repaid on November 30, 2020. Hence, the Bank had terminated the rating engagements/ agreement with them on May 21, 2021, for various issues made under the MTN Bond Programme. Accordingly, rating for Foreign Currency Borrowings stands withdrawn.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The risk management strategy of your Bank essentially focusses on the fundamental tripod, viz. identification, measurement and monitoring. While identification enables the Bank for further analysis and assessment, measurement empowers the Bank to manage risk effectively. This strategic approach allows the Bank to attain improved decision-making and derive confidence therein through available risk management tools. A well-defined policy framework outlining appropriate limits and procedural aspects enables the Bank to mitigate and manage risk within its overall risk appetite. Periodic policy updates attempt to ensure further refinement in risk management practices by capturing the essence of business dynamics, banking innovations, emerging risk scenarios and regulatory changes. Your Bank constantly endeavours to improve its risk management culture by spreading risk awareness across all the verticals and making it an integral decision-making criterion. While the Risk Management Committee (RMC) of the Board is responsible for overall risk management, the day-to-day activities are conducted at various levels based on the risk governance structure.

The risk management systems and processes are continuously upgraded in alignment with the regulatory requirements. For a more robust and technologically advanced risk management system, your Bank has implemented Integrated Risk Management Architecture (IRMA) comprising software solutions, viz. Credit Risk Assessment Module (RAM), Capital Assessment Model (CAM) and Comprehensive Operational Risk Evaluator (CORE). IRMA helps to identify and measure credit and operational risks which in turn facilitates formulation of suitable risk management strategies. Further, the Bank has a well-established Financial Analytical Application for its Asset Liability Management (ALM), Fund Transfer Pricing (FTP), Profitability Management and Liquidity Risk Management.

Risk Management Processes

The Bank documents its risk review process in terms of various policies and established practices to ensure transparency, accountability and consistency in evaluating and managing risks across all operations and portfolios. The Bank has a well-defined policy framework to incorporate and implement risk management process at various levels which are demonstrated through measures outlined in this section of the Annual Report.

Implementation of Basel Norms

In adherence to the Pillar 1 guidelines of the RBI under Basel III framework, your Bank computes regulatory capital requirement for credit, market and operational risks on a monthly basis. In addition, banks in India are mandated to maintain the Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) of 2.50%. Your Bank also keeps a close watch on the movement of Capital to Risk (Weighted) Assets Ratio (CRAR) at monthly periodicity. Your Banks ‘Total Capital + CCB ratio was 22.26% as on March 31,2024 against the regulatory requirement of 11.50%. Similarly, your Banks ‘Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) + CCB ratio was 20.11% as against the regulatory requirement of 8.00%. Your Banks ‘Tier 1 + CCB ratio stood at 20.11% as on March 31,2024 as against the regulatory requirement of 9.50%. Your Banks Leverage Ratio as on March 31, 2024 was 8.53% against the minimum regulatory requirement of 3.50%. Your Bank has a Board-approved policy on Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP) in line with the Pillar 2 norms of the Basel III framework. This policy enables your Bank to internally assess and quantify those risks which are not covered or not adequately covered under Pillar 1 as well as to develop appropriate strategies to manage and mitigate risks under normal and stressed conditions. Your Bank has also put in place a comprehensive stress testing framework in line with the RBI guidelines. The stress testing framework enables your Bank to assess its performance under exceptional but plausible events/ scenario and facilitates in framing appropriate proactive strategies to meet unforeseen contingencies. The stress testing framework also includes scenario analysis, multifactor sensitivity analysis and reverse stress testing. Scenario analysis covers a study on impact of further increase in Gross NPAs, crystallisation of non-fund facilities in Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) & Technically Written-Off (TWO) accounts and impact of illiquid securities on capital and profitability of the Bank. The Bank uses the mechanism of reverse stress testing to ascertain the level of stress which may adversely impact the capital and profitability of the Bank to take it to a pre-determined floor level. Your Bank has adopted a Disclosure Policy in accordance with the Pillar 3 requirements under the Basel norms. Accordingly, disclosures as at the end of each quarter are hosted on your Banks website, thereby exhibiting high degree of transparency. Your Bank has also laid down a Reputational Risk Assessment and Management Policy to proactively assess the risks posed to its reputation and the related consequences, along with the measures to contain them. Your Bank has also put in place Group Risk Assessment Policy to monitor and minimise the overall risk profile at the group level. Your Bank follows the Standardised Approach under Credit Risk for computation of capital charge. Your Bank follows Basic Indicator Approach (BIA) to compute regulatory capital charge for Operational Risk. Your Bank is in readiness to implement new standardised approach

for assessment of operational risk capital requirement as proposed by the RBI. A comprehensive set of Key Risk Indicators (KRIs) and Risk & Control Self-Assessment (RCSA) framework was rolled out across different business segments for augmenting risk culture and ensuring effective control mechanism. For Market Risk, your Bank follows Standardised Measurement Method (SMM) to compute regulatory capital requirements.

Credit Risk

The Credit Risk Management system in your Bank includes the Risk Assessment Model (RAM) for credit rating of proposals and Capital Assessment Model (CAM) for automation of capital adequacy assessment. The Banks Credit Policy is reviewed periodically in line with changing business objectives and economic environment and forms the guiding tool for the business verticals. As per the Board-approved structure, the Credit Risk Management Committee (CRMC), inter alia, ensures implementation of Credit Policy strategies and monitors credit risk on bank-wide basis. In addition to Risk Assessment Model (RAM)/ score-based internal rating, the Bank has also developed Quantified Risk Scoring Matrix (QASM) for risk-categorisation of high-value Corporate and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME) loans.

Your Bank has rolled out the upgraded credit risk assessment application, viz. ICON (Intelligent Credit Origination), for business users. The updated ICON application is agile, flexible and is based on cutting-edge technology. It has various new features which will help in smooth and efficient internal rating and credit decision making.

Your Bank developed a centralised Model Repository System (MRS), which was launched in January 2024. The MRS would enable the verticals to monitor their respective models on an e-platform in respect of documentation, review, validation and agreement execution.

Market Risk

The Market Risk Management in your Bank, in terms of functions and business positions, operates in line with the policy framework defined in the Market Risk & Derivative Policy and the Investment Policy. These policies, in general, outline the appropriate levels of risk appetite and implementation mechanisms for measurement, monitoring, reporting and escalation of risks and exceptions. With the implementation of Integrated Treasury Management System (ITMS), market risk management efficacy of your Bank has been further strengthened. All the prescribed limits and procedures are monitored closely by the Treasury Mid-office, which is independent of the Front-office and the Back-office of Treasury. Trading positions are monitored against limits at portfolio as well as dealer level. Assessment of Non-Statutory

Liquidity Ratio (NSLR) Bonds is carried out through in-house developed internal rating based model in order to create a robust Non-Statutory Liquidity Ratio (NSLR) Bond portfolio. Market risk is monitored through various metrics and tools, viz. limits on positions, gaps, Modified Duration (MD), PV01, Day Light Exposure and Net Overnight open Position (NOOP). The Bank also assesses risk with the help of Value-at-Risk (VaR) metrics and regular stress testing.

Liquidity Management

The Bank has a well-organised liquidity risk management structure as enumerated in the Board-approved Asset Liability Management (ALM) Policy. The Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) of the Bank monitors and manages liquidity and interest rate risk in line with the business strategy. The Asset Liability Management (ALM) activities including liquidity analysis and management are conducted through co-ordination amongst various Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) support groups in the functional areas such as Balance Sheet Management, Treasury Front-office, Budget & Planning, etc. The Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) directives and Asset Liability Management (ALM) directions are implemented by the business groups and verticals concerned. As per the regulatory guidelines, the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of the Bank is computed on a daily basis with effect from January 1, 2017. The average Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of the Bank remained at 119.84% for the quarter ended March 31,2024. Your Bank implemented the Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) from October 1, 2021 in line with the RBI directives. The Banks Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR) as on March 31,2024 was 118.87%.

Operational Risk

Your Bank has a robust Operational Risk Management Framework (ORMF) which includes an organisational set-up comprising the Board of Directors, Risk Management Committee (RMC) of the Board, Operational Risk Management Committee (ORMC), Operational Risk Management (ORM) section in the Risk Management Department and nodal officers from various functions/ departments. The operating procedures for operational risk are guided by the Board-approved Operational Risk Management Policy which aims at identifying, monitoring, measuring and managing operational risks associated with banking activities. Your Bank has robust internal systems and procedures for mitigation of inherent risks spread across various business activities/ operations. It manages the operational risks through Key Risk Indicators (KRIs) and Risk Control SelfAssessment (RCSA) exercises and periodically updates these outcomes to the Operational Risk Management Committee (ORMC) and the Risk Management Committee (RMC) of the Board. Operational risk loss events from across the Bank are collated and presented to the Operational Risk Management Committee (ORMC) along with the root cause analysis.

Your Bank also conducts stress testing exercises on a quarterly basis in order to study the impact of stressed operational risk losses on its earnings and capital. This is aided by measurement and reporting of any breach in the Board-approved Risk Appetite limits for operational risk. At present, the Bank has adopted the Basic Indicator Approach (BIA) for computation of Operational Risk Regulatory Capital and Risk Weighted Assets. At the same time, the Bank is also ready with Operational Risk Regulatory Capital Computation under Basel III Standardised approach, which shall replace existing BIA. Your Bank has created a centralised platform for digital hosting of all internal policies, products, manuals and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at one place in order to ensure timely updation and easy access to the employees.

Business Continuity Management

Your Bank has robust Business Continuity Management (BCM) processes to mitigate business disruptions and life-threatening events. Your Bank has been awarded ISO 22301:2019 certification for its bank-wide coverage of Business Continuity Management. As a part of the Business Continuity Management (BCM), a well-defined Business Continuity Plan (BCP) has been put in place for core and support functions. This is intended to provide continuity in services to customers even in case of business disruption/ disaster. Besides, a comprehensive Disaster Management Plan (DMP) is deployed for its major establishments to safeguard human lives and minimise damage to valuable assets during disaster. Resilience of the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and Disaster Management Plan (DMP) is tested periodically through BCP testing exercises, disaster recovery including holistic drill and mock evacuation drills. The Banks Business Continuity Management System is well-equipped with an automated incident reporting tool, viz. Integrated Disaster and Business Continuity Management System (i-DaB). In order to ensure uninterrupted delivery of critical services to customers, the Bank has developed a mobile-based application, viz. ion BCP, to enable hassle-free instant invocation and execution of the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) by the disrupted branches.

Information Technology Risk

Your Bank has taken a series of steps to improve its Information Technology (IT) risk management and control. Your Bank has set up a state-of-the-art Security Operation Centre (SOC) at its Data Centre (DC) at Navi Mumbai and at Disaster Recovery (DR) site at Chennai to ensure high availability of the Banks systems. The 24x7 Security Operation Centre (SOC) is a Command Centre for countering cyber threats and ensuring compliance with the Banks Information Security Policy and Cyber Security Policy besides fulfilling the Banks objective of providing safe and secure banking to its customers. Further, through the Security Operation Centre (SOC), your Bank centrally monitors security devices like firewalls, routers, Intrusion Detection System (IDS) devices/ Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) devices, Privileged Identity Management (PIM), antivirus, phishing/ malware attempts and takes corrective actions. Your Bank regularly conducts Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing (VAPT) of external applications, viz. Finacle E-Banking Application (FEBA), mobile banking, mail messaging, etc.

Your Bank has successfully implemented the RBIs recommendations pertaining to Information Security, Electronic Banking, Technology Risk Management and Cyber Frauds and the RBIs Cyber Security Framework for banks. Your Bank has put in place an appropriate organisational framework, as recommended in the guidelines, which includes an exclusive Information Security Group headed by the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) who reports to the Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of the Bank.

Your Bank has put in place distinct Information Security Policy, Cyber Security Policy and Cyber Crisis Management Plan, which articulate management intent and direction for addressing cyber security risks. Your Bank conducts and participates in various types of cyber drills, table-top exercises, phishing simulation exercises and breach readiness exercises to check and maintain the health of its information security set-up.

Information Security Awareness has been included as a mandatory session in the Induction Programme for new recruits of the Bank. The members of the Senior Management of the Bank attended IT Risk programme at Institute for Development & Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT). Apart from conducting regular information security awareness programmes for the employees, various information security precautions are also communicated to customers through mailers, SMSes, ATMs and posters, to minimise/ thwart the attempts of security breach. The Bank observes the ‘Cyber Jagrookta (Awareness) Diwas on the first Wednesday of every month in line with the GoI guidelines. Moreover, the Bank has also extended cyber security related hygiene programme for Select Vendor supported outsourced staff.

IT infrastructure and systems have been implemented within a robust information security framework including solutions on both perimeter and end-points. Your Banks Data Centre (DC), Disaster Recovery Centre (DR) as well as Near DR Centre (NDR) are certified with the latest ISO 27001:2013 information security standards. Your Banks Near DR ensures zero data loss for critical transaction systems. The Information Security Steering Committee (ISSC) of the Bank provides directions and guidance for mitigating IT risk in the information systems and provides direction on the status of observations identified through Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing (VAPT)/ Application Security Testing (AppSec) process. The cyber security posture, various security incidents and the policies are placed before the IT Strategy Committee of the Board (ITSCB) for necessary directions. The policies are recommended by ITSCB to the Board for approval.

Several information security solutions have been implemented like Privileged Identity Access Management, Next-Generation-Firewall Solution, Mobile Device Management, Honeypot Solution, Patch Management Solution, Active Directory, Web/ Mail Gateways, Endpoint and Universal Serial Bus (USB) encryption, Data Leakage Prevention (DLP) solution, Advanced Persistent Threat (APT), Network Access Control (NAC), Web Application Firewall (WAF) etc. to protect customer data, prevent external attacks as well as strengthen internal controls.

Fraud Risk Management

Your Bank has a dedicated Fraud Risk Management Group (FRMG) which focusses on risk-based monitoring of suspicious transactions across various digital banking platforms & applications. In order to achieve fraud detection and real-time prevention, the Bank deploys detection rules and predictive analytical models within the high performance Enterprise-wide Fraud Risk Management Solution (EFRMS).

The risk-based suspicious transaction monitoring activity which operates on 24x7 basis, has been extended to cover all digital channel transactions encompassing Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Mobile Banking, Internet Banking, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AEPS). During FY 2023-24, the Bank has progressively implemented decision making authorisation rules and alerting queues to scan the entire digital transaction landscape. This mechanism empowers customers of your Bank to transact and make their digital payments in a more safe and secured environment.

Climate Risk Management

The Bank has integrated climate risk management into its risk management process by assessing climate related risks across its lending portfolio. This involves identifying exposures, evaluating potential impact and regularly monitoring of such portfolio. The Banks Credit Policy stipulates restrictions on environmentally detrimental industries such as those producing/ consuming ozone depleting substances while encouraging sustainable financing. The Bank also has a Board-approved policy on Green Deposits and Financing Framework. The Bank also encourages financing to Renewable Energy through its lending to various segments like Solar Energy/ Solar Panel for Residence, Compressed Bio Gas, Commercial/ Passenger Electric Vehicles, etc. The

Banks internal rating system also captures environmental risks as part of credit risk assessment of a borrower. The well-defined Internal Capital Adequacy Assessment Process (ICAAP) Policy of the Bank acknowledges the climate risk to be studied as one of the material risks being faced by the Bank. The Bank is in the process of developing narrative-driven scenario analysis to assess potential risk emerging out of climatic changes to its exposure. As part of internal capital adequacy assessment, the Bank is assessing physical risk on a medium term, for its agriculture and residential real estate portfolios.

Emerging Risk

The Bank recognises risks like climate changes, cyber security threats and other emerging risks in the near term and endeavours to take proactive measures to address such risks. The climate risk not only poses threat to the Banks assets, lending and operations but also creates opportunities in sustainable projects.

Information security risks demand robust cyber security protocols and continuous monitoring to safeguard customer data and financial integrity. Constant vigil over cyber security, external certification/ validation, etc. are some of the focus areas for the Bank.

By integrating climate risk management and cybersecurity measures into its operations, the Bank not only mitigates potential impacts but also demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and safeguarding customer trust in a VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity and Ambiguity) world.

MANAGEMENT, CONTROLS AND SYSTEMS

HUMAN RESOURCES

Your Bank has always been driven to build an agile and future-ready organisational environment for its employees to excel and realise their aspirations.

While mitigating the various business challenges, your Bank has undertaken a significant re-alignment of strategy, structure, systems and technology. Efforts to realign employee experience has always been at the heart of all such strategic interventions. There has always been a focus to create a culture which is a blend of market and employee orientation.

LEARNING AND EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT DEPARTMENT

IDBI Learning Ecosystem: Invest in learning and make a difference

Your Bank is committed to employee development, focussing on learning and employee engagement to enhance professional excellence. During FY 2023-24, your Bank has implemented numerous initiatives to strengthen the Learning and Employee Engagement Department and to align learning programmes with the Banks vision, mission and goals. Customised behavioural & functional programmes were meticulously designed based on zone & vertical specific learning needs, fostering holistic employee development. These programmes were conducted at the Banks Head Office, Mumbai, IDBI Training College, Hyderabad and IDBI Learning Centres (ILCs) across the country.

Aarohan 2: Our Journey to Excel

lence - An extensive behavioural science programme focusing on customer experience, employee engagement and positive work culture

Your Bank recognises the significance of fostering a positive work culture where employees work as a team, continuously acquire new skills and proactively initiate actions to enhance customer experience, going for an extra mile to make a meaningful impact on customers lives. To instill this ethos, an in-house mass behavioural science program was developed, focusing on the Banks core values- Customer Connect, Take Initiatives & Make a Difference, Imbibing Work Culture and Transform with Changes with a novel concept of flourishing ‘Happiness Tree.

A total of 515 programmes have been conducted covering 14,558 employees (94% of eligible employees) up to grade ‘D in FY 2023-24.

Capacity Building - Strengthening Foundation

(i) Role-based Workshops for various branch roles

Your Bank has initiated role-based workshops for various positions in the branches, including branch heads, asset officers, service and operation managers, relationship managers, customer service executives & teller service executives. These workshops comprehensively covered functional and behavioural sessions while emphasising on compliance, control and ethical practices. The aim is to bridge knowledge & skill gaps and to develop confidence in employees as they take on new or existing roles.

A total number of 260 role-based workshops were conducted covering 4,070 participants across zones in FY 2023-24.

(ii) Online Capsule Programmes - MSME & Agri Gyanshala and KYC Excellence Drive

Your Bank has initiated efforts to develop employees in specialised areas such as MSME and Agriculture through online capsule programmes. These programmes are conducted after business hours, reaching employees at their desks. The goal is to target the branch in place of individual employees, as the programmes are conducted through Microsoft Teams meeting in a hand-holding manner to facilitate maximum branch participation. In FY 2023-24, 234 online capsule programmes on MSME Gyanshala, Agri Gyanshala and KYC Excellence Drive have been conducted and attended by 4,193 employees.

Developing Compliance Culture - Dedicated Programmes on Compliance, Control & Ethics (CCE)

Your Bank has proactively conducted an exclusive program on Compliance, Control and Ethics which was attended by 85 Zonal Operation Managers and Regional Operation Managers (94% of eligible employees). This initiative, under the guidance of the top management, sought to instill a culture of compliance as an integral part of daily work. Additionally, dedicated sessions on Compliance, Control and Ethics have been incorporated in functional programs.

Learning programmes as per Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR)

(i) Program on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG)

ESG-adoption by organisations offers a competitive advantage, instill investors confidence, earns appreciation from regulators for risk management & enhanced transparency, builds customer loyalty, improves financial performance and promotes operational sustainability. To drive the adoption of ESG processes at crucial levels, your Bank in collaboration with the Institute of Directors, organised a programme on Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) for the Board members, top executives and senior management.

To spread awareness among other employees about ESG importance & implementation, an e-learning module has been assigned to them and it is completed by 93% employees in FY 2023-24.

(ii) Wellness program & Human Rights Awareness for subordinate & clerical employees

Your Bank has conducted wellness & human rights awareness program for subordinate staff & clerical employees across zones and covered 88% of its employees.

Management Development Program for Senior Management at ISB, Hyderabad

In order to enrich skill sets, fostering adaptability to change, gaining strategic insights, facilitate succession planning and provide insights into the latest trends, your Bank conducted a management development program for senior management at ISB, Hyderabad, which was attended by 53 senior executives.

Nurturing young talent - Reviewed institutional tie up programmes & induction programmes

Developing future leaders has always been a priority for your Bank. To enhance their on-boarding experience, enhance their competencies, familiarising them with the Banks work culture, growth opportunities, their roles & expectations etc., institutional tie-up programmes and induction programmes for assistant managers & lateral recruits have been reviewed to maintain a competitive edge.

Foreign Training Programmes

To broaden the exposure and expertise of employees in relevant areas, your Bank nominated eight eligible employees for foreign training/ seminars.

Specialised External Training Programmes

Your Bank arranged specialised external training programmes for 733 selected employees in collaboration with external institutes/ faculty, catering to their specific needs in various domains such as risk & compliance, information technology, credit, treasury, etc.

Collaborative Learning - Location Convenience Programmes

Your Bank has worked on a new approach of location convenience program, by developing customised program based on the collective concerns of nearby branch clusters. These programmes are conducted in the evenings at branch locations by the facilitators ensuring minimal disruptions to daily operations.

Partnering with Business & Compliance - Vertical need-based programmes

Your Bank remains dedicated to fostering the well-rounded growth of its employees. In alignment with the requirements of different verticals, 63 exclusive programmes were organised covering 1,604 participants, leveraging both internal and external expertise. This includes major initiatives for treasury, credit, audit, retail, operations and other essential areas.

Digitisation of Mandatory Learning Programmes

Mandatory learning programmes as per the regulatory guidelines have been developed into e-learning modules to provide convenience and easy access to employees. This approach has yielded good results with a higher completion percentage by all the employees. Compliance & Customer Service which have been the major focus areas, have been completed by 98% of eligible employees upto grade ‘F.

Updation of OJAS (e-learning) Modules

In order to facilitate convenient access to the latest developments, Bank guidelines, products & processes to the employees, your Bank has undertaken efforts to update e-learning modules. These modules are accessible online, including on mobile phones.

Organising Learning Programmes for other Banks/ NBFCs

Your Bank conducted 30 offline/ virtual learning programmes for other banks in various areas, leveraging internal and external expertise. This initiative strengthens connect with other institutes and helps exploring future collaborations for mutual benefit.

Learning Activities for Employee Engagement

To inculcate a habit of continuous learning, your Bank has launched various employee engagement activities such as ‘Learning Wednesday - a dedicated day for updating knowledge and learning new skills in a team by the employees at branches, regions, zones & verticals, ‘IDBI Knowledge Cup - a Bank-level quiz competition wherein teams of 76 regions participated in the first round, winner teams reached the second round and the final round was conducted among zone winners, ‘Rapid Fire on Compliance - which was conducted on the last day of all functional programmes in ILCs and IDBI TC. This collaborative learning approach is yielding positive outcomes.

Knowledge updation through e-Publications

For knowledge updation on the Banks products, processes & guidelines and enhancing awareness of current economic conditions, the world economy, regulators guidelines etc., your Bank has developed internal e-publications and uploaded on Intranet - ‘QBank which is a Question Bank for knowledge updation and was visited by 15,182 employees during the year and ‘GK+ which is prepared for awareness about the economy, regulator guidelines and the world around us.

Manpower Deployment

Your Bank has a robust manpower deployment mechanism for facilitating the organisational and the statutory requirements while keeping in view employees interest as well. The placements are done to develop competencies and skills of the officers through exposure to wider and diverse operational areas. This is also facilitated through the capacity building framework which envisages optimising skills of individuals through specific intervention by way of knowledge upgradation and enhancing existing skill sets. Further, movement of officers, including officers holding sensitive positions, is guided by the framework provided in Officers Rotation and Transfer Policy.

Employee Benefits & Well-Being

Your Bank has curated an employee experience that helps them perform better, have a sharper focus at their jobs and feel a sense of belonging, accomplishment and fulfilment in their work. Your Bank has designed all employee policies and processes with a human-centric approach.

Health & Well-being

Your Bank provides medical facilities for its employees and their dependents, which include hospitalisation cover, reimbursement of domiciliary treatment, comprehensive health check-ups, services of Bank Medical Officers at major centres, etc. In order to take care of its employees emotional well-being, your Bank has introduced an Employee wellbeing and Assistant Programme, viz. i-Care, wherein the employees can seek support from trained professional counsellors.

Financial Assistance

Your Bank extends loans and advances at soft rate of interest and concessional terms of repayment which enables its employees to fulfil their dreams of owning their dream home/ car. There is also a provision for carry forward of repayment of home loans beyond the age of retirement.

Scholarship for wards of employees

During FY 2023-24, your Bank disbursed Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Scholarship to the children of Class III & IV employees from the Scheduled Castes (SCs)/ Scheduled Tribes (STs) category.

Compassionate Schemes

To ensure that bereaved family members of employees who die in harness do not face financial difficulties and to tide over such circumstances, your Bank has put in place schemes to provide compassionate appointment to dependent family members/ payment of ex-gratia amount for financial support. Life insurance cover is provided to all employees and all outstanding staff loans, including clean overdraft facility, are covered under insurance schemes.

Legal & Financial Assistance

Your Bank has put in place a scheme for extending financial and legal assistance to its Directors/ Officers/ Employees and also, a Directors & Officers Liability Insurance Policy (D & O Policy).

Industrial Relations

The industrial relations climate in your Bank was generally cordial, during the year, with most of the issues having been resolved amicably. The Bank has been holding meetings

with the Associations and Unions in its endeavour to have constructive dialogue for understanding and addressing grievances of its employees. The Associations and Unions have also been responsive and proactive while addressing various issues.

Diversity and Inclusion

Your Bank continued its efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion in the workforce. The ratio of women employees improved over the previous year. Your Bank continued to recruit Persons with Disabilities and applicable guidelines on reservation were followed. As on March 31, 2024, the representation of Scheduled Castes (SCs)/ Scheduled Tribes (STs)/ Other Backward Classes (OBCs)/ Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs) in the Banks total manpower was as follows:

CLASS SC ST OBC EWS Officers 2,417 993 4,268 255 Executives 304 124 677 234 Clerical 42 19 42 0 Subordinate 96 31 79 0 Total 2,859 1,167 5,066 489

Succession Planning Policy (SPP)

Your Bank has put in place a policy for succession planning at critical senior positions of Executive Directors and Chief General Managers. The policy provides a holistic framework for creating leadership pipeline for the senior positions to ensure business continuity when identified critical positions are vacated.

Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace (POSH)

With the aim of providing quick assistance and the much desired immediate support to the aggrieved women on account of occurrence of an untoward incident, an e-mail based grievance mechanism has been put in place by the Bank to enable them to lodge complaints of sexual harassment faced by them at the Banks workplace with the members of internal committees directly.

Disclosures under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

With the objective of creating a safe and friendly work environment and ensuring prevention of sexual harassment at workplace, the Bank, in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, has set up two Internal Committees to redress the complaints received regarding sexual harassment of women at workplace. During FY 2023-24, the Bank received 9 (nine) complaints which were attended to by the respective Internal Committees. As on March 31, 2024, 3 (three) complaints were pending for conclusion.

Performance Management System

Your Bank has put in place a performance appraisal system, viz. IDBI Performance Assessment & Continuous Evaluation System (iPACE), with the objective of aligning an employees performance with the organisational targets, ensuring objectivity and fostering performance & compliance oriented culture. iPACE includes standardised Key Result Areas (KRAs) for similar roles with uniform weightage and direct system/ dashboard linkages for most of the measurable KRAs.

Recruitment and Staffing

In sync with its growth trajectory, the Bank has been building up a young workforce with a multi-pronged talent acquisition strategy that involves on-boarding young talent through Campus Connect programme, collaborations with educational institutes to provide trained officers and direct recruitment. The focus is on on-boarding talent with the desired quality and skill sets for organisational growth. During the year, your Bank recruited 2,809 individuals in various grades as given below:

Grade Total DMD 1 Grade A (Assistant Manager) 1,549 Grade B (Manager) 53 Grade C (Assistant General Manager) 44 Grade D (Deputy General Manager) 5 Grade E (General Manager) 3 Grade F (Chief General Manager) 1 Grade G (Executive Director) 1 Executive on Contract 1,149 Clerical# 3 Total* 2,809

* - The above data excludes Advisors (on contract) and Chief Customer Service Officer.

# - Compassionate Appointments

As on March 31,2024, your Bank had total staff strength of 19,013 as given below:

Class Total Officers 16,341 Executives (Sales & Operations) 1,951 Clerical 341 Subordinate 380 Total* 19,013

* - The count includes employees on contract

Professional Growth

Opportunities in varied aspects of banking, viz. Retail, Corporate, Trade Finance, Treasury, Government Business, etc. as well as sales, operations and support functions provide ample scope to employees to have a well-rounded professional growth as complete bankers. Younger employees place more emphasis on learning as competitive landscapes are continually changing. Your Bank focusses on re-skilling/ future skilling and in an endeavour to encourage continuous learning, your Bank has been sponsoring course fees/ distance learning/ certifications in relevant areas.

Ethics & Compliance

Your Bank has introduced the concept of Chief Ethics Officer/ Zonal Ethics Officers to ensure promulgation of an ethical and compliant culture throughout the Bank.

ADMINISTRATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE MANAGEMENT

Your Bank has completed relocation and major renovation of branches and various Zones. Your Bank completed centralisation of Professional Tax Payment for fourteen states. Your Bank has completed automation of various areas, viz. Paperless Visitor Pass System, Online Portal for application of Staff Education Loan, Allotment of Dormitory, Staff-related payment, in order to improve the turnaround time and efficiency in process flow.

INTERNAL AUDIT

Your Bank has a dedicated Internal Audit Department, which evaluates the adherence to internal policies, procedures and regulatory guidelines as also provides objective assurance on the effectiveness of internal controls, risk management and governance processes within the Bank and suggests improvements. The audit function has adopted the Risk Based Audit approach and audit activities cover the entire spectrum of the Banks business and support verticals spread across the Zonal Offices, the Regional Offices, the branches and the non-branch segments. The Risk Based Internal Audit framework is reviewed and revised periodically to align it with the changing business environment and also promote a strict compliance culture. The Audit Department functions under the overall guidance and supervision of the Audit Committee of the Board (ACB).

The Audit function is governed by (i) Risk Based Internal Audit Policy; (ii) Concurrent Audit Policy; and (iii) Information Systems Audit Policy. As part of the Risk Based Internal Audit Programme, the Audit Department conducts various types of audits, viz. Branch Audit, Management Audit of Zones and Regions, Credit Audit, Information Systems Audit, Concurrent Audit, etc. In addition to the normal audits, the

Audit Department also undertakes Surprise Audit, Dynamic Audit, Snap Audit, Thematic Audit, etc. to ensure robustness of the internal control mechanism. A Zonal Audit Office (ZAO) structure has been created in order to ensure focussed attention on branch audits and for effective follow-up. The audit process is undertaken through a web-based application, the Audit Management System, which can be accessed by respective officers of auditee units on real-time basis for monitoring of compliances. In addition, the Audit Department also manages the functions of: (i) Fraud Monitoring under Fraud Risk Management Policy; (ii) Staff Accountability under Staff Accountability Policy; (iii) Long Form Audit Report; and (iv) Internal Financial Controls over Financial Report.

The Audit function has deployed suitably qualified and skilled manpower, which proactively recommends improvements in processes and service quality to mitigate operational, financial and regulatory risks, etc. wherever deemed fit and provides timely feedback to the management for corrective actions.

Long Form Audit Report (LFAR)

The Audit Department has been compiling and sharing information submitted by the bank branches with the Banks Statutory Central Auditors (SCAs) for finalisation of the Long Form Audit Report (LFAR). An online system has been developed for inputting of LFAR observations and submission of its compliance/ data by the Banks branches and generation of consolidated reports for use by the SCAs. The Audit Department undertakes the follow up with the concerned departments/ verticals to ensure timely compliance for the observations made in the LFAR by the SCAs. Enhancements are carried out in the LFAR module to make it more user-friendly. Pursuant to the Boards directives, an Internal Committee was formed for suggesting changes in existing processes and systems to reduce number of LFAR observations. Based on the recommendations of the Committee, processes have been reviewed for reducing number of the LFAR observations. Inter-vertical meetings, including meetings with Zones, were held to ensure maximum compliance to the LFAR observations.

Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting (IFCO-FR)

The Audit Department also co-ordinates and supervises the identification and testing of the Risk Control Matrix by an external consultant appointed for the purpose to verify that (i) adequate internal financial control systems are in place; and (ii) there is operating effectiveness of such controls as also to ensure timely and effective closure of all open issues. A continual exercise is undertaken to sensitise the concerned business functions to ensure that adequate measures are taken for the controls in an effort to close all the open issues.

The Risk Control Matrices (RCMs) are periodically reviewed and updated based on change in processes and suggestions of the SCAs to enhance the coverage. The Consultant has been advised to visit few branches, Retail Asset Centres and Trade Finance Centres located in different locations across the country every quarter to validate the RCMs.

Information Systems (IS) Audit

The Banks Information Systems (IS) Audit function plays a pivotal role in ensuring the integrity, confidentiality and availability of the Banks IT Assets by encompassing a comprehensive range of audits, including Application Systems, IT Infrastructure, External Vendors, Policy & Process Reviews and Branch Audits. Adhering to the RBIs guidelines on ‘Independent Assurance of the Audit function, the Banks IS Audit provides assurance to both the management and the regulators. Through periodic quality assurance reviews, the effectiveness and efficiency of the Banks Internal Audit function is validated, reinforcing commitment to robust governance practices. The Bank updated its comprehensive IS Audit Policy to address evolving threats and regulatory requirements.

Internal and external training programmes are regularly conducted to update IS Auditors about the emerging technologies, Information Security best practices and the RBIs Master Directions/ Advisories/ Circulars. The Bank has introduced theme-based audits and emphasis is laid on covering cyber security aspects in IS Audit scope in view of the increasing cyber incidents. A significant improvement has been exhibited in overall compliance with IS Audit observations, attributed to diligent monitoring of pending observations and regular engagement with senior management officials. For better compliance monitoring, the Audit Management Systems have also been revamped.

The Bank is continuously improving its governance practices relating to IS Audit. Through IS Audit and regular audits, reviews, assessments and feedback mechanisms, the Bank identifies areas for improvement and implements measures to strengthen the governance framework.

Offsite Monitoring System (OMS)

Offsite Monitoring System (OMS) is a tool to detect errors/ omissions arising out of day-to-day operations in Finacle in which rule-based engine generates alerts based on pre-defined periodicity. These alerts are flagged to the business units for timely corrective actions. Keeping in view rapid digitalisation and to align the system with present banking scenario, existing Rules and Turn Around Time (TAT) for attending to OMS alerts were reviewed and new rules were added to detect deviations from laid down systems and procedures. These changes are intended to make OMS a more robust system to identify errors/ omissions and mitigate associated risk.

Concurrent Audit

The Concurrent Audit (CA) system is a part of the Banks Early-Warning System to detect irregularities/ lapses, which helps in checking violations of the internal and regulatory guidelines in controlling risks and in preventing fraudulent transactions. The CA system is essentially a control process which is integral to the establishment of sound internal accounting systems and effective controls. As per the relevant RBI guidelines, the CA is carried out in the branches/ other non-branch units like Treasury, the Central Processing Unit (CPU) and the Retail Asset Centres (RACs) identified based on risk perception and volume of business handled. Further, identified functional divisions at the Banks Head Office and all Trade Finance Centres are also subjected to the CA. As per the Board-approved CA Policy of the Bank, the CA is required to cover 70% of deposits and 70% of advances of the Bank. Accordingly, for FY 2023-24, the Bank covered around 1,080 auditee units under Concurrent Audit with coverage of 74.91% of deposits and 81.25% of advances (including Retail & Corporate Branches, RACs, Trade Finance Centres, Currency Chests, Credit Solution Centres, Non-branch Segments, etc.) by engaging the services of empanelled external firms of Chartered Accountants. The Concurrent Auditors performance is closely monitored by the Zonal Audit Offices and the Head Office on a continuous basis for qualitative reports and timely submission. Further, ad-hoc audit is also conducted by the Zonal Audit Offices concerned on a quarterly basis for the Rural (Financial Inclusion)/ Rural branches rated as high-risk or above and at units where Concurrent Auditor could not be appointed due to non-availability of CA in these locations to mitigate the risk.

Credit Audit

Your Bank has a system of Credit Audit for detailed review of selected accounts to ensure improvement in quality of credit portfolio. Credit Audit covers important aspects like adequacy of appraisal, compliance with internal and regulatory guidelines, adequacy of documentation and security creation, examining conduct of account, etc. Borrower accounts for credit audit are identified on the basis of defined criteria: (i) all new, takeover & enhancement proposals and proposals for renewal/ renewal-cum enhancement of limits, with sanction limits equal to or above a cut-off depending upon the size of activity; (ii) randomly selected (10%) proposals from the rest of the portfolio; and (iii) Below Investment Grade (if migrated from Investment Grade during the review period). As per the revised selection criteria, coverage of accounts subjected to credit audit increased by 32% on an annualised basis in FY 2023-24 in comparision to FY 2022-23.

Investigative Audits or Special Investigative Audits (IAs/ SIAs)

Special Investigative Audits/ Investigative Audits (SIAs/ IAs) were carried out by the Audit Department at various branches/ Retail Asset Centers (RACs) based on various triggers. Investigations carried out by the Audit Department play a vital role in bringing about systemic improvements, improvements in policies, product guidelines, processes and procedures, helping in strengthening the controls and drawing attention to better overall monitoring of the branches. An early trigger provided by SIAs/ IAs have helped the Zones to initiate timely recovery/ legal actions and to arrest slippage of accounts into Non-Performing Assets (NPAs). Significant observations emerging out of these SIAs are being presented to an Executive Director (ED) level Committee for SIA/ IA for necessary directions. Corrective steps taken thereon are being reported to the Audit Committee of the Board (ACB). Lapses/ gaps emerging out of SIAs/ IAs are shared with branches as well as with the controlling units in order to avoid reoccurrence of such lapses with a focus on strengthening the compliance culture not only at branch level but also at supervisory level.

Fraud Monitoring

The Bank has put in place a fraud monitoring mechanism through a dedicated Fraud Monitoring Group (FMG) within the Internal Audit Department. The FMG reviews efficacy of the remedial actions taken to prevent reoccurrence of frauds and also issues necessary advisories/ circulars from time-to-time aimed towards strengthening of internal control and putting in place need-based remedial measures. The Fraud Risk Management (FRM) Policy in place contains guidelines for early detection, prevention, reporting, monitoring and follow-up of frauds. The FMG reviews the FRM Policy on annual basis for facilitating timely reporting of frauds.

The Bank has issued various internal circulars on prompt reporting of frauds and timelines for reporting of fraud incidents, reiterating the importance of timely reporting of frauds to the RBI.

Staff Accountability

Your Bank has a dedicated team for examining staff accountability issues under the Board-approved Staff Accountability (SA) Policy. The SA policy, which is reviewed annually, aims at safeguarding the larger interests of the Bank by identifying the areas where the rules and procedures designed to protect the interests of the Bank are not being followed by the staff, resulting in a loss to the Bank. This exercise helps the Bank to take necessary corrective steps by way of improvement in systems and procedures, strengthening any knowledge gaps by way of training and mentoring or by any other action to create an environment which could be conducive for better compliance of the guidelines and processes.

VIGILANCE MECHANISM

Your Bank has a Vigilance Department (VgD), headed by a Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), at its Head Office in Mumbai. Your Bank has also set up vigilance teams at all its Zonal Offices (ZOs) in order to achieve better control and to ensure monitoring of vigilance activities at the zonal level.

The CVO performs/ oversees all functions relating to the vigilance matters in the Bank, with a wide scope/ coverage, including (i) collecting intelligence about corrupt practices committed or likely to be committed by the employees of the Bank; (ii) processing of vigilance cases, investigating or initiating investigations into complaints with vigilance overtones & verifiable allegations; (iii) processing of Investigation Reports for further consideration of the Disciplinary Authority;

(iv) referring the matters, wherever necessary, to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) for its consideration/ advice;

(v) taking measures to prevent commission of malpractices/ misconducts; (vi) co-ordinating & liasioning with various law enforcement agencies, among other activities.

Your Banks Intranet has a dedicated webpage of the Vigilance Department, which provides an overview of its functions, format of Standard Notice of the CVC which is stipulated to be displayed at the Banks branches/ offices, important circulars/ guidelines issued from time-to-time by the CVC, Chief Technical Examiners Organisation (CTEO) of CVC, as also by your Bank and Dos and Donts of Preventive Vigilance. The efforts made by the Vigilance Department have helped in enhancing the level of vigilance awareness amongst your Banks officers.

The vigilance function comprises elements of both ‘Preventive Vigilance and ‘Punitive Vigilance. Preventive Vigilance is a continuous process, which strives to review the existing guidelines to ensure that set systems and procedures are being followed, to reduce use of discretion and to ensure sensitisation of/ to create awareness amongst the employees as well as the stakeholders of the Bank on vigilance matters.

Some of the preventive vigilance measures adopted by your Bank include undertaking of Onsite Monitoring/ Surprise Vigilance Visits (SVVs) and inspections on suo moto basis (on receiving source information, of any suspected wrong-doing by staff/ outside elements) of various branches to detect malpractices, if any, and gauge adherence of laid down systems and procedures. Apart from this, scrutiny of cases of One Time Settlement (OTS)/ First Time Non-Performing Assets (FTNPAs), Annual Return of Assets & Liabilities (ARAL) of the officers of the Bank, Audit Reports of the Bank and issuance of advisories to curb irregularities found for systemic improvements, wherever necessary as also imparting training to employees on vigilance matters, etc. is undertaken by the Vigilance Department.

As a part of efforts to combat corruption and also to enhance and to spread public awareness on vigilance matters in line with the directives of the CVC, your Bank observed Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) 2023 from October 30, 2023 to November 5, 2023, with the theme as ‘WHK 44 fcRfa 4ft, <lf JffcT <HhRVi ?%(Say no to Corruption; Commit

to the Nation). On the occasion, your Bank released a special e-journal for the benefit of all its employees. The Bank also conducted various competitions on online and offline mode like quiz, essay writing, cartoon and caricature, coin-a-caption, memory games, crossword competition, etc. for staff members and their children on a pan-India basis. Further, during the VAW 2023, a senior official from Department of Financial Services (DFS), Gol, addressed the employees at the Head Office of your Bank and also felicitated the employees for being vigilant/ alert in their assigned tasks, which led to prevention of unwarranted incidents and protected your Bank from financial/ reputational risk. Your Bank has developed a Vigilance Complaints Management Module (VCMM) for effective monitoring and quicker disposal of complaints relating to the vigilance matters.

As a part of VAW 2023, your Banks employees took the integrity pledge through online mode. A link for taking integrity pledge was also sent to the Banks customers along with their account statements to support the fight against corruption. Seminars and workshops were organised at various locations for the benefit of your Banks field functionaries. For the awareness among general public/ citizens, the VAW 2023 banners, posters were displayed at prominent locations at your Banks Zonal Offices (ZOs), Regional Offices (ROs), branches and also at other offices with public interface. Your Bank also organised Gram Sabhas at various locations.

In accordance with directives of the CVC, information regarding VAW 2023 was disseminated through your Banks website as well as its page/ handle on social media platforms.

REGULATORY COMPLIANCE

Your Bank ensures compliance of various statutory and regulatory guidelines laid down by the GoI, the RBI, the Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and other regulatory/ statutory bodies through a structured system of internal controls and tiered reviews. The Compliance Department located at your Banks Head Office, which is headed by a senior official in the rank of an Executive Director designated as Chief Compliance Officer (CCO), coordinates dissemination and internalisation of all the statutory and regulatory guidelines. Your Bank has put in place an extensive

Board-approved Compliance Policy as per the RBI guidelines and reviews it annually. The role and responsibility with regard to the compliance function is clearly defined for every tier in your Bank. The Board is apprised at monthly intervals about important communications/ guidelines received from the RBI and other regulators/ agencies. Your Bank has strengthened the internal compliance culture at a granular level by implementing advanced technology application, viz. Cermo+ NXT, for compliance testing/ validation and trackers for proper data management for ensuring timely submission of compliance to the RBI.

RIGHT TO INFORMATION (RTI) ACT

Your Bank has designated Central Public Information Officers (CPIOs) for responding promptly to requests for information pertaining to various functional areas. In addition, all branch heads have been designated as Central Assistant Public Information Officers (CAPIOs) to receive and forward applications under the Right to Information (RTI) Act to the CPIOs. Your Bank has designated a senior officer in the rank of Chief General Manager as First Appellate Authority (FAA) for dealing with appeals of aggrieved applicants. A Transparency Officer, in the rank of Executive Director, has been designated for effective implementation of provisions of Section 4 of the RTI Act. A separate link for the RTI Act has been provided on the Banks website (www.idbibank.in) . Your Bank has also aligned with the Government of Indias RTI online portal, whereby citizens can seek the information and raise appeals under RTI Act through the portal (https://rtionline.gov.in) .

PROGRESSIVE USE OF HINDI

During the period under review, your Bank made concerted efforts to increase usage of Official Language - Hindi and implementing the various provisions of Official Language Act and Rules of the GoI. All the verticals, departments, Zonal Offices and branches of your Bank made special efforts on regular basis to achieve the targets prescribed in the Annual Programme and other directives issued by Department of Official Language, Ministry of Home Affairs, GoI. The Bank has taken several initiatives for the progressive use of Hindi in customer communications. During the year, necessary efforts were taken to provide in-depth information about the Banks products and schemes in Hindi on the Banks website. The Banks mobile application, GO Mobile+, is enabled with the facility of Hindi. Various types of posters, banners and other publicity material were displayed in Hindi as well as in regional languages for the benefit of customers. Hindi and regional languages were used in advertising campaigns for various Government social security schemes. Your Bank uploaded template letters, forms, dictionaries, notings and other relevant reference materials in bilingual form on its Intranet to facilitate working in Hindi. Various incentive schemes were implemented and many competitions were organised

to encourage staff members to use Hindi in their day-to-day official work. In order to progressively increase the usage of Hindi in different departments/ verticals of Head Office as well as other offices, Rajbhasha workshops were organised in all the regions of your Bank to familiarise the employees with the various requirements of Official Language implementation and use of Hindi Unicode. The Bank also organised Rajbhasha fortnight in September 2023.

CUSTOMER SERVICE AND COMPLAINTS MANAGEMENT

Your Bank, in adherence to the spirit of its vision of being the most preferred and trusted bank for all its stakeholders, has adopted a customer-centric approach that focusses on customers delight with excellent service.

The Customer Care Centre (CCC) of your Bank is committed to timely resolution of complaints while upholding quality customer experience. Your Bank has two dedicated Customer Contact Centres, located at CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai and Hyderabad, to address customer queries on a 24x7 basis and swiftly redress customer grievances received through multiple channels.

In order to be responsive to changing customer needs and preferences, your Bank annually reviews its policies to ensure that the policies are in sync with the latest developments as also to empower the customers to resolve their grievances as per a defined system. The Bank handles complaints received from all channels in line with these policies, which also include a time-based in-built escalation matrix with an internal alert mechanism wherein if the complaint is not resolved within the pre-defned turnaround time (TAT), the same is escalated to the next level of authority for better complaint resolution management. Your Bank has designated Grievance Redressal Officers (GROs) at each of its Zonal Offices and a Principal Nodal Officer (PNO) at the Head Office. Further, in line with the Internal Ombudsman Scheme 2018 and Master Direction - Reserve Bank of India (Internal Ombudsman for Regulated Entities) Directions, 2023, the complaints, which the Bank proposes to reject/ provide partial resolution, are referred to the Internal Ombudsman (IO) of the Bank prior to responding to the customer. Your Bank has in place a Standardised Public Grievance Redressal System (SPGRS) which facilitates recording, monitoring and timely resolution of complaints received. The complaints received from various customer touch-points and regulators are recorded in the system and a communication is sent to the customer through an SMS acknowledging the complaint along with a link to track the same. Your Bank has established two senior level customer service committees, i.e. Standing Committee on Customer Service (SCCS) and Customer Service Committee of the Board (CSCB), both of which are convened on a quarterly basis. These Committees are entrusted with the task of assessment of quality of customer service rendered by the various touchpoints of the Bank.

Your Bank has taken various initiatives in the area of customer service in the last financial year. In addition, your Bank has been leveraging various digital platforms with a view to increasing automation in improving process efficiencies while reducing costs.

CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

During FY 2023-24, the objective of your Banks advertising was to create salience for the brand as well as its flagship products and services to enhance its positive image. The campaigns undertaken during the year, focussed on highlighting the distinguishing features of the products and were carried out primarily vide digital platforms and mediums like Transient OOH (Out of Home) display, Cinema Screen branding, etc. complemented with measured bursts on high impact platforms like television and OTT (Over-The-Top). Several initiatives were undertaken by your Bank in the Public Relations (PR) domain aimed at maintaining positive tonality of news and enhancing your Banks profile in the media, while simultaneously striving to reinforce stakeholder perception. Your Bank found numerous positive mentions of its initiatives in print, electronic and digital media. The Bank communicated through its official brand pages/ handles on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube and continued to undertake engagement activities in innovative ways. The Bank also undertook various customer educational series across social media on topics like cyber security, fraud awareness, etc.

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Your Bank strengthened its digital infrastructure and equipped itself with latest analytical tools & Application Programming Interface (API) technology, capable of analysing and summarising customer data, further enhancing customer experience, streamlining operations and driving innovation to meet the evolving needs of the digital world.

Your Bank successfully completed the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) Switch Migration project. The existing UPI system was migrated to a new and improved version enabling seamless and secure transactions across different banks and platforms, bringing it at par with other banks in terms of features and volume handling capabilities.

Your Bank also upgraded the Virtual Private Network (VPN) solution for the Bank to Zero Trust Solution Architecture. The current solution upgrades the Banks capabilities and user experience to provide a seamless experience like an extension of its network for remote workforce.

Your Bank has strengthened the Monitoring Capabilities on Core Banking Solution (CBS) by upgrading to AppDynamics, a leading Application Performance Management (APM) solution. This leverages cloud infrastructure for monitoring CBS and improves the Banks capabilities in detection of performance deterioration and helps attain better up-time on CBS.

For enhanced security, your Bank has implemented controls on session time-out in Core Banking Solution (CBS). This strengthens the Banks deterrence and position in terms of prevention of frauds by hijacked user sessions or misuse of desktops unlocked by users. Your Bank has made biometric authentication compulsory for all users. This improves the Banks deterrence against user password sharing or malicious attacks which track key-logs to identify user passwords for malicious use.

Your Bank has successfully implemented the RBIs Centralised Information Management System (CIMS) project in the Bank under which 62 RBI returns are automated and successfully submitted through Automated Data Flow (ADF) application under Straight Through Processing (STP). On the data refinement and enrichment fronts, Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) validation through Application Programming Interface (API) is implemented in the core system. The Bank has also put in place processes and system logics, improving the data quality of submissions made by the Bank to Credit Information Companies (CICs) aggregators.

Privacy Policy

Your Bank has put in place IT Policy to ensure, inter alia, information security. Access to collected information of the customers is granted only to the authorised officials or agencies authorised by the Bank. In order to prevent unauthorised access or disclosure, the Bank has put in place suitable systems and procedures to safeguard and secure the information collected. Your Bank has also formulated Data Governance policy to establish Data Privacy, Accessibility, Ownership, and Security. The Bank has also put in place Privacy Policy to safeguard the information shared by the customers/ prospective customers. Your Bank conducts proper AppSec and Vulnerability test on a regular basis. The Privacy Policy falls under the purview of the Banks Information Technology Department (ITD) and the Information Security Group (ISG). The ISG takes care of data privacy aspects by conducting regular audit and putting in place proper control mechanism in coordination with ITD. Under the Banks Information Security Policy, data/ security breach incidents are reported as incident report and the Banks policies stipulate that the breach of the security/ privacy policy is investigated in accordance with the Banks extant policies. Your Bank conducts regular Information Systems (IS) Audit on a regular basis which entails audit of each application/ server/ process with data privacy also being checked.

CENTRALISED OPERATIONS

The Bank has a dedicated centralised operations vertical comprising of various departments like Central Processing Unit (CPU), Regional Processing Unit (RPU), Retail Asset Operations (RAO), Anti-Money Laundering Cell (AML), Depository Accounts Operations, Domestic Payments and Remittance services, Cash Management services (CMS), Government Business Group (GBG), Capital Market Operations, Internet & Mobile Banking operations, Card Issuance & Management section, Data Clean up and Compliance Team (DCCT) & GST Operations.

The centralised operations has taken various initiatives and process automation as part of customer delight measures, viz. same day account Opening (SB, CA, TD etc.), real-time processing of miscellaneous requests such as mobile number change, address, email ID updation, KYC updation etc., updation of Form 15 H/G on real time basis, sharing CKYC number with customers immediately after generation, updation of repayment mode for servicing EMI electronically for retail loan customers, returning of property documents within stipulated TAT, etc.

During FY 2023-24, through process automation, the centralised operations, facilitating the Bank to stay true to its commitment of adding value to customers relationship. Further the centralised operations helped the Bank in improving operational efficiency by reducing the TAT for processing of service request from customers, ensuring uninterrupted support services to various business units and thereby reducing operational costs.

BRANCH OPERATIONS SUPPORT AND POLICY

Your Bank is at the forefront in equipping its staff by keeping them updated regarding banking operations, services, etc., in order to ensure that your Bank is able to provide efficient banking services to all its stakeholders. Accordingly, an exclusive training programme Aarohan was conducted during FY 2023-24 covering all staff of the Bank.

Your Bank has put in place robust policies in compliance with the guidelines of various regulators, viz. the RBI, the SEBI etc., including a ‘Policy on Unauthorised Electronic Banking Transactions (UEBT) and a Customer Compensation Policy. Both these policies are made available on the Banks website (www.idbibank.in) for ready reference of the Banks customers.

In order to facilitate the customers to search and claim the unclaimed deposits with the Bank, your Bank has actively registered itself in the Unclaimed Deposits - Gateway to Access information (UDGAM) portal of the RBI and uploaded the details of the unclaimed deposits lying with the Bank. Further, your Bank has actively participated in the RBIs 100 Days 100 Pays campaign for identifying and settling unclaimed deposits to the customers and has settled the claims in more than 9,800 cases in FY 2023-24. Simultaneously, your Bank is proactively making efforts to identify and reach out to the customers to settle the unclaimed deposits upfront to avoid transfer of funds to Depositor Education & Awareness Fund (DEA Fund).

Your Bank has 25 Currency Chests (CCs) across the country. These CCs process cash from all linked branches and provide clean notes for dispensing through ATMs and branches. During FY 2023-24, your Bank has conducted 580 Coin Melas and Soil Note Exchange Melas across the country through its CCs where coins worth around Rs.12 crore were distributed to the public through its branches. Further, the Bank has deployed Note Sorting/ Note Authentication Machines in its branches to detect and impound fake currency notes. Your Bank has actively handled the activity of withdrawal of Rs.2,000/- banknote from circulation by the RBI, in which around Rs.10,270 crore in denomination of Rs.2,000/- was collected and remitted to the RBI within the stipulated timelines.

Your Bank has taken many technological initiatives, systemic checks and process improvisations towards achieving fraud risk mitigation & control, effective operational controls and efficient customer service. These initiatives include alerting the customers about non-operations in the accounts to prevent accounts slipping to inoperative status and subsequent freeze of the account, sending transactional alerts, sending six months advance information to the customer in respect of the Re-KYC due accounts for submission of the latest KYC documents, simplification of the Re-KYC process and submission of the related document/ confirmation of present address through SMS, etc.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR)

Your Banks CSR objective is to make material, visible and lasting difference to the lives of underprivileged sections of the society by identifying gaps and extending need-based support for their betterment. Your Bank seeks to achieve multidimensional impact through direct interventions as well as acting as a catalyst for socio-economic progress of the beneficiaries.

Your Bank stepped up its efforts under CSR during the year under review, directly as well as in association with various organisations, in order to make an even greater impact on targeted strata of society. Your Banks CSR projects were targeted at uplifting the vulnerable and marginalised sections of the society such as children, youth, women and tribals by focussing on areas such as rural development, skill development, education, healthcare, entrepreneurship development, eradication of poverty, among other areas. The details of your Banks CSR activities have been elaborated in Corporate Governance Report and Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report sections of the Annual Report.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE (ESG)

In the recent years, India has witnessed a significant evolution in its approach to ESG disclosures, fuelled by regulatory developments, changing stakeholder expectations and growing recognition of impact of ESG factors on business operations. Taking cognisance of the growing importance of ESG, the Bank formulated its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Policy in FY 2022-23. The ESG Policy has been designed in consonance with the applicable national laws/ regulations and is aimed at positioning the Bank as an ESG-compliant entity through its activities. In compliance with the extant regulatory norms, the Bank also published its Business Responsibility & Sustainability Report (BRSR) for FY 2022-23 as a part of its Annual Report 2022-23 which highlights its performance against the nine principles enshrined in the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct (NGRBC) developed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, GoI. The Bank also brought out an ESG Databook for FY 2022-23 with the intent to disseminate granular data on various social and environmental aspects to a wider group of stakeholders in a transparent and easily comprehensible manner. During the year, the Bank also participated in the S&P Globals Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) 2023. In order to improve its ESG performance and for imbibing ESG-centric culture across various functional areas, the Bank has drawn up action plans across the ESG dimensions.