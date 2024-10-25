|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|31 Dec 2024
|20 Dec 2024
|IDBI BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board Meeting in which board will consider proposal for approval of Long Term Rupee Bond borrowing. IDBI BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In terms of Regulations 29(1)(d) & 50(1)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of IDBI Bank Ltd. will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 to consider the proposal for approval of Long Term Rupee Bond Borrowings for Debt Capital, Senior/Infrastructure Bonds of limit up to Rs. 10,000 Crore from domestic market for FY 2024-25 and FY 2025-26. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 21.12.2024) In continuation to Banks disclosure dated December 21, 2024, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, has approved issuance of Long Term Bonds for financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing from domestic market of ?10,000 crore in tranche/s with up to ?5,000 crore by March 31, 2025 and balance during FY 2025-26. You are requested to kindly take the above intimation on record in terms of Regulations 30 & 51 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|IDBI BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulations 29 & 50 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of IDBI Bank Ltd. will be held on Friday October 25 2024 to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 subject to a Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors. Kindly acknowledge receipt and take the above on record. Attached herewith the Un-audite Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|IDBI BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30 2024 subject to a Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors. Attached herewith Un-audited Financial Results of the Bank for Quarter ended June 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report submitted by Statutory Auditors. Kindly acknowledge the receipt. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 May 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|IDBI BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended march 31 2024; (ii)Recommend Dividend if any for the FY ended March 31 2024. Kindly Acknowledge receipt and take the above on record. Atatched herewith outcome of Board Meeting with respect to Dividend and Audited Results. Attached herewith the Audited financial result of the Bank along with the auditors report for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Feb 2024
|28 Feb 2024
|Please find attached the details pertaining to appointment of Secretarial Auditors of the Bank.
|Board Meeting
|20 Jan 2024
|11 Jan 2024
|IDBI BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 subject to Limited Review Report by Statutory auditors. Further to Banks disclosure dated January 12, 2024 w.r.t. unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, please find attached a copy of the press released proposed to be issued by the Bank on the subject. Attached herewith unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 and Limited Review Report submitted by Statutory Auditors of IDBI Bank. Kindly Acknowledge. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/01/2024)
Gross NPA increased to ₹7,653.1 Crore from ₹7,795.4 Crore in the previous quarter, but net NPA decreased to ₹401.6 Crore from ₹453.6 Crore.Read More
The sale of the impaired portfolio represents a 10.5% recovery for IDBI Bank, which will be shown in its second-quarter profits.Read More
The government might receive more than ₹31,700 crore from the sale of a 30.48% stake in IDBI Bank, according to Wednesday's BSE share price.Read More
The privatisation of IDBI Bank has been anticipated for years, with market watchers closely monitoring the central bank's assessment of bidders.Read More
The government and the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) own 94.72% of IDBI Bank, with LIC owning 49.24% and the government owning 45.48%.Read More
Quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in total business was 1.13%, reaching ₹4,71,563 Crore in Q1 FY25 from ₹4,66,278 Crore on 31 March 2024.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.