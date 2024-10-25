Board Meeting 31 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

IDBI BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior intimation of Board Meeting in which board will consider proposal for approval of Long Term Rupee Bond borrowing. IDBI BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In terms of Regulations 29(1)(d) & 50(1)(d) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of IDBI Bank Ltd. will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 to consider the proposal for approval of Long Term Rupee Bond Borrowings for Debt Capital, Senior/Infrastructure Bonds of limit up to Rs. 10,000 Crore from domestic market for FY 2024-25 and FY 2025-26. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 21.12.2024) In continuation to Banks disclosure dated December 21, 2024, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, has approved issuance of Long Term Bonds for financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing from domestic market of ?10,000 crore in tranche/s with up to ?5,000 crore by March 31, 2025 and balance during FY 2025-26. You are requested to kindly take the above intimation on record in terms of Regulations 30 & 51 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/12/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

IDBI BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulations 29 & 50 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 it is hereby informed that a meeting of the Board of Directors of IDBI Bank Ltd. will be held on Friday October 25 2024 to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 subject to a Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors. Kindly acknowledge receipt and take the above on record. Attached herewith the Un-audite Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report by Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

IDBI BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter ended June 30 2024 subject to a Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors. Attached herewith Un-audited Financial Results of the Bank for Quarter ended June 30, 2024 and Limited Review Report submitted by Statutory Auditors. Kindly acknowledge the receipt. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 4 May 2024 26 Apr 2024

IDBI BANK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended march 31 2024; (ii)Recommend Dividend if any for the FY ended March 31 2024. Kindly Acknowledge receipt and take the above on record. Atatched herewith outcome of Board Meeting with respect to Dividend and Audited Results. Attached herewith the Audited financial result of the Bank along with the auditors report for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Feb 2024 28 Feb 2024

Please find attached the details pertaining to appointment of Secretarial Auditors of the Bank.

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024