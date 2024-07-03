iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Indian Overseas Bank Share Price

53.1
(1.84%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:01 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open52.35
  • Day's High54.4
  • 52 Wk High83.75
  • Prev. Close52.14
  • Day's Low52.35
  • 52 Wk Low 42.05
  • Turnover (lac)5,725.74
  • P/E33.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.09
  • EPS1.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,00,371.81
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Indian Overseas Bank KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

52.35

Prev. Close

52.14

Turnover(Lac.)

5,725.74

Day's High

54.4

Day's Low

52.35

52 Week's High

83.75

52 Week's Low

42.05

Book Value

14.09

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,00,371.81

P/E

33.41

EPS

1.56

Divi. Yield

0

Indian Overseas Bank Corporate Action

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Jun, 2024

arrow

Indian Overseas Bank NEWS AND UPDATE

Indian Overseas Bank’s Q2 net profit up by 24% y-o-y

Indian Overseas Bank’s Q2 net profit up by 24% y-o-y

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Oct 2024|02:10 PM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 2.72% in the September quarter, compared to 2.89% in the June quarter.

Read More
IOB Secures ₹123.87 Crore Income Tax Refund for FY 2021-22

IOB Secures ₹123.87 Crore Income Tax Refund for FY 2021-22

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Sep 2024|02:38 PM

The order confirms a tax refund amounting to ₹123.87 Crore, including interest under Section 244A, for the assessment year 2021-22.

Read More
Indian Overseas Bank Q1 net profit jumps 26.5% y-o-y to ₹632.80 Crore

Indian Overseas Bank Q1 net profit jumps 26.5% y-o-y to ₹632.80 Crore

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
23 Jul 2024|10:38 AM

The provision coverage ratio also increased to 96.96% as of the June quarter, up from 96.85% in the same quarter last fiscal.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Indian Overseas Bank SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:35 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 96.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 96.38%

Non-Promoter- 1.33%

Institutions: 1.33%

Non-Institutions: 2.28%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Indian Overseas Bank FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18,902.41

18,902.41

18,902.41

16,436.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9,039.89

6,360.53

4,097.98

507.82

Net Worth

27,942.3

25,262.94

23,000.39

16,944.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1,975.09

-2,318.29

6,431.71

4,642.2

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2003Mar-2002

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

View Annually Results

Indian Overseas Bank Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indian Overseas Bank

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Ajay Kumar Srivastava

Non Official Director

DEEPAK SHARMA

Non Official Director

Suresh Kumar Rungta

Non-official Director

B Chandra Reddy

Director (Shareholder)

Sanjaya Rastogi

Executive Director

Joydeep Dutta Roy

Nominee (Govt)

Kartikeya Misra

Nominee (RBI)

Sonali Sen Gupta

Executive Director

Dhanaraj T

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indian Overseas Bank

Summary

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) was founded on February 10, 1937 by Shri. M. Ct. M. Chidambaram Chettyar, a pioneer in many fields such as, Banking, Insurance and Industry with the twin objectives of specializing in foreign exchange business and overseas banking. IOB had the unique distinction of commencing business in 10th February 1937 (on the inaugural day itself) in three branches simultaneously - at Karaikudi and Chennai in India and Rangoon in Burma (presently Myanmar) followed by a branch in Penang. Presently, the Bank has its overseas presence in 4 countries: Singapore, Hongkong, Thailand and Sri Lanka.The Products & Services of the bank includes NRI Services, Personal Banking, Forex Services, Agri Business Consultancy, Credit Cards, Any Branch Banking and ATM Banking. Saga of the IOB is covered into four categories, such as Pre-nationalisation era (1947- 69), at the time of Nationalisation (1969), Post - nationalisation era (1969-1992) and Post-Reform Period - Unprecedented developments (1992 & after). In Pre-nationalisation Era (1947- 69), IOB expanded its domestic activities and enlarged its international banking operations. As early as in 1957, the Bank established a training centre, which has now grown into a Staff College at Chennai with 9 training centres all over the country. IOB was the first Bank to venture into consumer credit. It introduced the popular Personal Loan scheme during this period. In 1964, the Bank made a beginning in computerisation in the areas of
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Indian Overseas Bank share price today?

The Indian Overseas Bank shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹53.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Overseas Bank?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Overseas Bank is ₹100371.81 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indian Overseas Bank?

The PE and PB ratios of Indian Overseas Bank is 33.41 and 3.83 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indian Overseas Bank?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Overseas Bank stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Overseas Bank is ₹42.05 and ₹83.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indian Overseas Bank?

Indian Overseas Bank's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.76%, 3 Years at 37.22%, 1 Year at 20.82%, 6 Month at -16.31%, 3 Month at -5.47% and 1 Month at -2.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indian Overseas Bank?

The shareholding pattern of Indian Overseas Bank is as follows:
Promoters - 96.38 %
Institutions - 1.33 %
Public - 2.29 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Overseas Bank

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.