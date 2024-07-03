SectorBanks
Open₹52.35
Prev. Close₹52.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,725.74
Day's High₹54.4
Day's Low₹52.35
52 Week's High₹83.75
52 Week's Low₹42.05
Book Value₹14.09
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,00,371.81
P/E33.41
EPS1.56
Divi. Yield0
The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 2.72% in the September quarter, compared to 2.89% in the June quarter.Read More
The order confirms a tax refund amounting to ₹123.87 Crore, including interest under Section 244A, for the assessment year 2021-22.Read More
The provision coverage ratio also increased to 96.96% as of the June quarter, up from 96.85% in the same quarter last fiscal.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18,902.41
18,902.41
18,902.41
16,436.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9,039.89
6,360.53
4,097.98
507.82
Net Worth
27,942.3
25,262.94
23,000.39
16,944.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1,975.09
-2,318.29
6,431.71
4,642.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2003
|Mar-2002
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Ajay Kumar Srivastava
Non Official Director
DEEPAK SHARMA
Non Official Director
Suresh Kumar Rungta
Non-official Director
B Chandra Reddy
Director (Shareholder)
Sanjaya Rastogi
Executive Director
Joydeep Dutta Roy
Nominee (Govt)
Kartikeya Misra
Nominee (RBI)
Sonali Sen Gupta
Executive Director
Dhanaraj T
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indian Overseas Bank
Summary
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) was founded on February 10, 1937 by Shri. M. Ct. M. Chidambaram Chettyar, a pioneer in many fields such as, Banking, Insurance and Industry with the twin objectives of specializing in foreign exchange business and overseas banking. IOB had the unique distinction of commencing business in 10th February 1937 (on the inaugural day itself) in three branches simultaneously - at Karaikudi and Chennai in India and Rangoon in Burma (presently Myanmar) followed by a branch in Penang. Presently, the Bank has its overseas presence in 4 countries: Singapore, Hongkong, Thailand and Sri Lanka.The Products & Services of the bank includes NRI Services, Personal Banking, Forex Services, Agri Business Consultancy, Credit Cards, Any Branch Banking and ATM Banking. Saga of the IOB is covered into four categories, such as Pre-nationalisation era (1947- 69), at the time of Nationalisation (1969), Post - nationalisation era (1969-1992) and Post-Reform Period - Unprecedented developments (1992 & after). In Pre-nationalisation Era (1947- 69), IOB expanded its domestic activities and enlarged its international banking operations. As early as in 1957, the Bank established a training centre, which has now grown into a Staff College at Chennai with 9 training centres all over the country. IOB was the first Bank to venture into consumer credit. It introduced the popular Personal Loan scheme during this period. In 1964, the Bank made a beginning in computerisation in the areas of
Read More
The Indian Overseas Bank shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹53.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Overseas Bank is ₹100371.81 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indian Overseas Bank is 33.41 and 3.83 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Overseas Bank stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Overseas Bank is ₹42.05 and ₹83.75 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Indian Overseas Bank's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.76%, 3 Years at 37.22%, 1 Year at 20.82%, 6 Month at -16.31%, 3 Month at -5.47% and 1 Month at -2.48%.
