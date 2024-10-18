iifl-logo-icon 1
48.11
(-3.66%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:56 PM

I O B: Related NEWS

Indian Overseas Bank’s Q2 net profit up by 24% y-o-y

Indian Overseas Bank’s Q2 net profit up by 24% y-o-y

18 Oct 2024|02:10 PM

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio was 2.72% in the September quarter, compared to 2.89% in the June quarter.

IOB Secures ₹123.87 Crore Income Tax Refund for FY 2021-22

IOB Secures ₹123.87 Crore Income Tax Refund for FY 2021-22

20 Sep 2024|02:38 PM

The order confirms a tax refund amounting to ₹123.87 Crore, including interest under Section 244A, for the assessment year 2021-22.

Indian Overseas Bank Q1 net profit jumps 26.5% y-o-y to ₹632.80 Crore

Indian Overseas Bank Q1 net profit jumps 26.5% y-o-y to ₹632.80 Crore

23 Jul 2024|10:38 AM

The provision coverage ratio also increased to 96.96% as of the June quarter, up from 96.85% in the same quarter last fiscal.

