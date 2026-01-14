iifl-logo

Top Stocks for Today - 14th January 2026

14 Jan 2026 , 08:13 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today.

ICICI Lombard: The private sector insurer announced a 9% decline in its net profit for the quarter ended December 2025. Net profit came in at ₹659 Crore as compared to ₹724 Crore in the previous corresponding period. The company registered a growth of 12.40% in its total income at ₹6,610 Crore. Net premiums earned for the quarter jumped as much as 12.70% to ₹5,685 Crore.

Tata Elxsi: The business posted a 29.60% y-o-y growth in its net profit to ₹109 Crore in Q3FY26. In the previous quarter net profit was ₹84.10 Crore. Revenue for the quarter jumped as much as 3.80% sequentially to ₹953.50 Crore. EBIT for the quarter jumped as much as 17.70% to ₹199.90 Crore.

NLC India: The company said that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to develop large-scale renewable energy projects in the state. The company further informed that potential investment for this project is worth ₹25,000 Crore. The MoU shall cover solar, wind, hybrid, and battery energy storage spaces.

Indian Overseas Bank: The bank said that its Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) at a meeting held on January 13, 2026 has reviewed the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate as of January 10, 2026. It has approved a reduction of 5 basis points in the overnight MCLR, effective January 15, 2026.

Interarch Building Solutions: The company informed that it has secured a new domestic order worth ₹130 Crore. This covers design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, etc.

