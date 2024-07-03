Summary

NLC India Limited, formerly Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC) was incorporated on 14th November, 1956 as a Private Limited Company under the house of Government of India (GOI), which went to public in 7th March, 1986. Presently, the Company is engaged in involved in fossil fuel mining and thermal power generation by using lignite as well as Renewable Energy Sources. It is having 3 lignite mines of total capacity of 30.10 million TPA at Neyveli, Tamil Nadu and 1 open cast lignite Mine of capacity 2.1 million TPA at Barsingsar, in Rajasthan. In year 1986, a supplementary feasibility report for first mine expansion and a report on setting up a Power Station of 2 x 210 MW were submitted to the Government of India. The Company along with Engineers India Ltd had entered into a contract with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation for monitoring expansion of Panandhro mine including construction, supervision, Cost monitoring, inspection and approval of drawing etc. The 400 KV transmission system viz., 400 KV line between Neyveli-Chennai, 400 KV line between Neyveli-Pondicherry along with the switching stations/ sub-stations were commissioned in the year 1987. In the year 1988, an agreement was entered into with ICB of India for the preparations of the techno feasibility report for revamping the urea plant in consultation with the original supplier, viz., Technimont, Italy. Four electro static precipitators were erected and commissioned in thermal power station-I during the y

