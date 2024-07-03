SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹242
Prev. Close₹243.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,313.34
Day's High₹242.81
Day's Low₹232.61
52 Week's High₹311.8
52 Week's Low₹193
Book Value₹120.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)32,377.96
P/E27.4
EPS8.87
Divi. Yield1.23
This is a noteworthy development because it is the first fossil fuel-based thermal power plant to be commissioned in India this fiscal year.
It further stated that a formal notification recognizing the business as the victorious bidder is expected shortly.
The eleventh round of auction saw the sale of nine blocks in total. Five coal mines were auctioned on the first day.
Letters of Comfort were approved for four subsidiaries — NIRL, NLC India Green Energy Ltd, Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd, and NLC Tamil Nadu Power Ltd — to facilitate their borrowing needs.
NLCIL will appoint four directors to the joint venture companies, and RVUNL will appoint two directors.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1,386.64
1,386.64
1,386.64
1,386.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14,607.27
13,252.22
12,420
11,572.46
Net Worth
15,993.91
14,638.86
13,806.64
12,959.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7,249.63
7,916.3
8,496.2
8,652.59
yoy growth (%)
-8.42
-6.82
-1.8
31.71
Raw materials
54.47
-81.99
-67.44
436.71
As % of sales
0.75
1.03
0.79
5.04
Employee costs
-2,688.36
-2,804.7
-3,081.96
-2,294.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1,485.47
2,212.44
2,630.26
3,207.65
Depreciation
-1,204.41
-958.39
-861.15
-683.07
Tax paid
-711.61
-790.74
-791.89
214.81
Working capital
-174.78
212.33
717.04
2,397.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.42
-6.82
-1.8
31.71
Op profit growth
-29.57
-10.78
-8.14
54.63
EBIT growth
-18.68
6.96
-16.03
62.9
Net profit growth
-26.31
-23.52
-21.95
938.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12,999.03
16,165.24
11,947.94
9,846.09
10,320.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,999.03
16,165.24
11,947.94
9,846.09
10,320.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2,020.29
1,217.98
1,332.77
2,415.27
1,409.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.05
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.45
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.25
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Subrata Chaudhuri
Independent Director
Nivedita Srivastava
Director (Mines)
Suresh Chandra Suman
Independent Director
Prakash Mishra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
R Udhayashankar
Director (Human Resources)
Samir Swarup
Chairman & Managing Director
PRASANNA KUMAR MOTUPALLI
Nominee (Govt)
VISMITA TEJ
Nominee (Govt)
Beela Venkatesan
Director (Power)
M Venkatachalam
Director (Finance) & CFO
Prasanna Kumar Acharya
Reports by NLC India Ltd
Summary
NLC India Limited, formerly Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC) was incorporated on 14th November, 1956 as a Private Limited Company under the house of Government of India (GOI), which went to public in 7th March, 1986. Presently, the Company is engaged in involved in fossil fuel mining and thermal power generation by using lignite as well as Renewable Energy Sources. It is having 3 lignite mines of total capacity of 30.10 million TPA at Neyveli, Tamil Nadu and 1 open cast lignite Mine of capacity 2.1 million TPA at Barsingsar, in Rajasthan. In year 1986, a supplementary feasibility report for first mine expansion and a report on setting up a Power Station of 2 x 210 MW were submitted to the Government of India. The Company along with Engineers India Ltd had entered into a contract with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation for monitoring expansion of Panandhro mine including construction, supervision, Cost monitoring, inspection and approval of drawing etc. The 400 KV transmission system viz., 400 KV line between Neyveli-Chennai, 400 KV line between Neyveli-Pondicherry along with the switching stations/ sub-stations were commissioned in the year 1987. In the year 1988, an agreement was entered into with ICB of India for the preparations of the techno feasibility report for revamping the urea plant in consultation with the original supplier, viz., Technimont, Italy. Four electro static precipitators were erected and commissioned in thermal power station-I during the y
Read More
The NLC India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹233.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NLC India Ltd is ₹32377.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NLC India Ltd is 27.4 and 2.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NLC India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NLC India Ltd is ₹193 and ₹311.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NLC India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.37%, 3 Years at 56.96%, 1 Year at 6.04%, 6 Month at -6.00%, 3 Month at -14.10% and 1 Month at -7.90%.
