NLC India Ltd Share Price

233.5
(-3.93%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open242
  • Day's High242.81
  • 52 Wk High311.8
  • Prev. Close243.05
  • Day's Low232.61
  • 52 Wk Low 193
  • Turnover (lac)1,313.34
  • P/E27.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value120.29
  • EPS8.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)32,377.96
  • Div. Yield1.23
No Records Found

NLC India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

242

Prev. Close

243.05

Turnover(Lac.)

1,313.34

Day's High

242.81

Day's Low

232.61

52 Week's High

311.8

52 Week's Low

193

Book Value

120.29

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

32,377.96

P/E

27.4

EPS

8.87

Divi. Yield

1.23

NLC India Ltd Corporate Action

19 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

NLC India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

NLC India initiates commercial operations at Ghatampur plant unit

NLC India initiates commercial operations at Ghatampur plant unit

12 Dec 2024|01:13 PM

This is a noteworthy development because it is the first fossil fuel-based thermal power plant to be commissioned in India this fiscal year.

NLC India announced as highest bidder for new mine in Odisha

NLC India announced as highest bidder for new mine in Odisha

22 Nov 2024|03:19 PM

It further stated that a formal notification recognizing the business as the victorious bidder is expected shortly.

NLC India, ACC and others bag coal mines in 10th round of auction

NLC India, ACC and others bag coal mines in 10th round of auction

22 Nov 2024|01:05 PM

The eleventh round of auction saw the sale of nine blocks in total. Five coal mines were auctioned on the first day.

NLC India Bets Big on Renewables with ₹3,720 Crore Investment

NLC India Bets Big on Renewables with ₹3,720 Crore Investment

22 Nov 2024|09:49 AM

Letters of Comfort were approved for four subsidiaries — NIRL, NLC India Green Energy Ltd, Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd, and NLC Tamil Nadu Power Ltd — to facilitate their borrowing needs.

NLC India and RVUNL Announce Two Joint Ventures for Power Projects

NLC India and RVUNL Announce Two Joint Ventures for Power Projects

30 Aug 2024|03:53 PM

NLCIL will appoint four directors to the joint venture companies, and RVUNL will appoint two directors.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

NLC India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.20%

Non-Promoter- 21.15%

Institutions: 21.14%

Non-Institutions: 6.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NLC India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1,386.64

1,386.64

1,386.64

1,386.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14,607.27

13,252.22

12,420

11,572.46

Net Worth

15,993.91

14,638.86

13,806.64

12,959.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7,249.63

7,916.3

8,496.2

8,652.59

yoy growth (%)

-8.42

-6.82

-1.8

31.71

Raw materials

54.47

-81.99

-67.44

436.71

As % of sales

0.75

1.03

0.79

5.04

Employee costs

-2,688.36

-2,804.7

-3,081.96

-2,294.54

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1,485.47

2,212.44

2,630.26

3,207.65

Depreciation

-1,204.41

-958.39

-861.15

-683.07

Tax paid

-711.61

-790.74

-791.89

214.81

Working capital

-174.78

212.33

717.04

2,397.54

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.42

-6.82

-1.8

31.71

Op profit growth

-29.57

-10.78

-8.14

54.63

EBIT growth

-18.68

6.96

-16.03

62.9

Net profit growth

-26.31

-23.52

-21.95

938.95

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

12,999.03

16,165.24

11,947.94

9,846.09

10,320.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12,999.03

16,165.24

11,947.94

9,846.09

10,320.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2,020.29

1,217.98

1,332.77

2,415.27

1,409.59

NLC India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.05

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.45

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.25

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NLC India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Subrata Chaudhuri

Independent Director

Nivedita Srivastava

Director (Mines)

Suresh Chandra Suman

Independent Director

Prakash Mishra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

R Udhayashankar

Director (Human Resources)

Samir Swarup

Chairman & Managing Director

PRASANNA KUMAR MOTUPALLI

Nominee (Govt)

VISMITA TEJ

Nominee (Govt)

Beela Venkatesan

Director (Power)

M Venkatachalam

Director (Finance) & CFO

Prasanna Kumar Acharya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NLC India Ltd

Summary

NLC India Limited, formerly Neyveli Lignite Corporation Limited (NLC) was incorporated on 14th November, 1956 as a Private Limited Company under the house of Government of India (GOI), which went to public in 7th March, 1986. Presently, the Company is engaged in involved in fossil fuel mining and thermal power generation by using lignite as well as Renewable Energy Sources. It is having 3 lignite mines of total capacity of 30.10 million TPA at Neyveli, Tamil Nadu and 1 open cast lignite Mine of capacity 2.1 million TPA at Barsingsar, in Rajasthan. In year 1986, a supplementary feasibility report for first mine expansion and a report on setting up a Power Station of 2 x 210 MW were submitted to the Government of India. The Company along with Engineers India Ltd had entered into a contract with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation for monitoring expansion of Panandhro mine including construction, supervision, Cost monitoring, inspection and approval of drawing etc. The 400 KV transmission system viz., 400 KV line between Neyveli-Chennai, 400 KV line between Neyveli-Pondicherry along with the switching stations/ sub-stations were commissioned in the year 1987. In the year 1988, an agreement was entered into with ICB of India for the preparations of the techno feasibility report for revamping the urea plant in consultation with the original supplier, viz., Technimont, Italy. Four electro static precipitators were erected and commissioned in thermal power station-I during the y
Company FAQs

What is the NLC India Ltd share price today?

The NLC India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹233.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of NLC India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NLC India Ltd is ₹32377.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NLC India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NLC India Ltd is 27.4 and 2.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NLC India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NLC India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NLC India Ltd is ₹193 and ₹311.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NLC India Ltd?

NLC India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.37%, 3 Years at 56.96%, 1 Year at 6.04%, 6 Month at -6.00%, 3 Month at -14.10% and 1 Month at -7.90%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NLC India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NLC India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.20 %
Institutions - 21.14 %
Public - 6.66 %

