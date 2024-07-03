NLC India Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12,999.03
16,165.24
11,947.94
9,846.09
10,320.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12,999.03
16,165.24
11,947.94
9,846.09
10,320.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2,020.29
1,217.98
1,332.77
2,415.27
1,409.59
Total Income
15,019.32
17,383.22
13,280.71
12,261.36
11,730.15
Total Expenditure
9,463.49
12,514.95
7,785.07
7,114.3
6,876.51
PBIDT
5,555.83
4,868.27
5,495.64
5,147.06
4,853.64
Interest
849.3
1,011.69
983.78
1,312.57
1,174.38
PBDT
4,706.53
3,856.58
4,511.86
3,834.49
3,679.26
Depreciation
1,824.89
1,800.79
1,908.72
1,611.42
1,334.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1,111.64
441.58
1,172.08
356.06
364.5
Deferred Tax
-97.32
189.08
315.93
552.97
528.45
Reported Profit After Tax
1,867.32
1,425.13
1,115.13
1,314.04
1,452.16
Minority Interest After NP
13.48
30.42
23.08
32.23
11.61
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,854.08
1,395.68
1,092.57
1,281.88
1,441.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-8.54
166.99
-41.86
-2.13
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,854.08
1,404.22
925.58
1,323.74
1,443.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
13.47
10.28
8.05
9.7
10.48
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
30
35
15
25
70.6
Equity
1,386.64
1,386.64
1,386.64
1,386.64
1,386.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
42.74
30.11
45.99
52.27
47.02
PBDTM(%)
36.2
23.85
37.76
38.94
35.64
PATM(%)
14.36
8.81
9.33
13.34
14.07
This is a noteworthy development because it is the first fossil fuel-based thermal power plant to be commissioned in India this fiscal year.Read More
It further stated that a formal notification recognizing the business as the victorious bidder is expected shortly.Read More
The eleventh round of auction saw the sale of nine blocks in total. Five coal mines were auctioned on the first day.Read More
Letters of Comfort were approved for four subsidiaries — NIRL, NLC India Green Energy Ltd, Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd, and NLC Tamil Nadu Power Ltd — to facilitate their borrowing needs.Read More
NLCIL will appoint four directors to the joint venture companies, and RVUNL will appoint two directors.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.Read More
NLCIL's solar project is expected to create approximately 1,300 Crore units of green power and offset 90 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.Read More
