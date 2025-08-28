NLC India commissions Phase-1 of 300MW project in Rajasthan

NLC India Limited announced that it has successfully commissioned the first phase of a 300 MW solar power plant in Rajasthan. With this announcement, the company said that it has initiated the commercial operation of this phase of the project.

In its filing with the bourses, the business said that the 300 MW Solar Power Project has a capacity of 52.83 MW has been commissioned and is commercially operational at Barsingsar, Bikaner, Rajasthan.

On August 26, 2025, the business received the commissioning certificate from the Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited.

The company posted a robust performance during the quarter ended June 2025. The business registered a growth of 42.70% on a year-on-year basis in its net profit to ₹798 Crore. In the same quarter of previous year, the business reported a net profit of ₹559 Crore.

The business also said that its revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at ₹3,826 Crore. This was a 13.20% year-on-year growth against ₹3,378 Crore against the previous corresponding quarter.

The business posted an EBITDA of ₹935 Crore. This was down by 13.60% against ₹1,082 Crore in the same quarter of previous year. EBITDA margins for the quarter stood at 24.40% as compared to 32% in the previous corresponding quarter.

