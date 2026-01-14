iifl-logo

NLC India zooms ~3% on new renewable energy order win

14 Jan 2026 , 02:01 PM

NLC India’s share jumped about 3% in the intraday session on January 14 after the company announced that it has entered into a pact with the Gujarat government for the development of renewable energy projects.

At around 1.48 PM, NLC India was trading 2.74% higher at ₹262.35, against the previous close of ₹255.35 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹265.90, and ₹258, respectively.

The agreement was inked during the Gujarat Regional Conference for the development of large-scale renewable energy projects in the state. This includes solar, wind, hybrid, and battery energy storage projects. The project has an aggregate investment potential of approximately ₹25,000 Crore. 

The proposed projects shall be developed by the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, NLC India Renewables (NIRL).

The company said in its meeting held on January 12, 2026, board has given in-principle approval for the listing NLC India Renewables Limited (NIRL) via dilution of up to 25% equity stake. The dilution shall be in one or more tranches through a public offer, subject to necessary approvals from competent authorities. It has approved an investment of up to ₹66.60 Crore in NIRL.

Additionally, for FY 2025-26, the company’s board has also approved an interim dividend of ₹3.60 per equity share, being 36% of share with a face value of ₹10 each.

