NLC India Board Approves Listing of Renewables Arm, Declares ₹3.60 Interim Dividend

NLC India Limited said on Monday, January 12, that its board of directors has granted in principle approval for the proposed listing of NLC India Renewables Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The proposed listing will be carried out through dilution of equity stake of up to 25 percent in NLC India Renewables Limited. It is to be executed in one or more tranches through a public offer, subject to necessary regulatory and statutory approvals.

The company said the in principle approval for the listing will be communicated to the Ministry of Coal, which will subsequently forward the proposal to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) for further evaluation and approvals.

Alongside the listing decision, the board also approved the declaration of an interim dividend of 36 percent, translating to ₹3.60 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for the financial year 2025–26.

January 16 has been fixed as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the interim dividend, and the payout will be completed within the timelines prescribed under applicable statutory provisions.

The board further granted in principle approval for an investment of up to ₹66.6 crore in NLC India Renewables Limited through subscription to equity shares at face value, to be made in one or more tranches.

The proposed capital infusion, subject to statutory clearances, is intended to support the execution of green energy projects that will be undertaken through joint venture companies under the renewables arm.

On the financial front, NLC India reported a 27.1 percent year on year decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2025, with profit after tax standing at ₹665 crore, compared with ₹912 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 14 percent year on year to ₹4,178.4 crore, up from ₹3,657.3 crore, supported by higher production volumes and improved realisations. The company’s operating performance showed strong improvement, with EBITDA rising 30.5 percent year on year to ₹1,400 crore, compared with ₹1,073 crore recorded in the corresponding period last year.

