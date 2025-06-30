NTPC Awards 450 MW Hybrid Energy Project to NLC India Under 25-Year Pact

NLC India Ltd, a state-run energy company, said on Saturday that it has secured a new renewable energy project from NTPC Ltd, marking a fresh addition to its green portfolio. The project will involve setting up a 450 MW hybrid power facility, combining both wind and solar energy sources, and will be connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS).



Under the terms of the agreement, NLC will supply electricity to NTPC for 25 years, as part of a long-term power purchase arrangement. The capacity will be distributed across two locations one part of the project, 300 MW, will be developed in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and the remaining 150 MW will be based in Bhuj, Gujarat.



NLC stated that the energy supply is expected to begin within 24 months from the date the agreement becomes effective. The company also clarified that this contract does not fall under related-party transactions, and there are no overlapping interests between the promoter groups of NLC and NTPC.

Known for its roots in lignite-based power generation, NLC has been actively branching out into renewable energy, with a growing focus on solar, wind, and hybrid power. The firm holds Navratna status among India’s public sector undertakings and is positioning itself as a key contributor to India’s energy transition goals.

