iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

NTPC Awards 450 MW Hybrid Energy Project to NLC India Under 25-Year Pact

30 Jun 2025 , 11:36 AM

NLC India Ltd, a state-run energy company, said on Saturday that it has secured a new renewable energy project from NTPC Ltd, marking a fresh addition to its green portfolio. The project will involve setting up a 450 MW hybrid power facility, combining both wind and solar energy sources, and will be connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS).

Under the terms of the agreement, NLC will supply electricity to NTPC for 25 years, as part of a long-term power purchase arrangement. The capacity will be distributed across two locations one part of the project, 300 MW, will be developed in Bikaner, Rajasthan, and the remaining 150 MW will be based in Bhuj, Gujarat.

NLC stated that the energy supply is expected to begin within 24 months from the date the agreement becomes effective. The company also clarified that this contract does not fall under related-party transactions, and there are no overlapping interests between the promoter groups of NLC and NTPC.

Known for its roots in lignite-based power generation, NLC has been actively branching out into renewable energy, with a growing focus on solar, wind, and hybrid power. The firm holds Navratna status among India’s public sector undertakings and is positioning itself as a key contributor to India’s energy transition goals.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • Energy project
  • Hybrid Energy Project
  • Indian Market News
  • NLC India
  • NTPC
  • NTPC Ltd
  • stock market news
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹989 Crore Contracts in Global Power Transmission Space

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|11:16 AM
Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Indices may open higher on July 01, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|09:01 AM
Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 1st July 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
1 Jul 2025|06:39 AM
Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Oswal Group to Build Ludhiana’s Largest Hotel in Tie-Up with Marriott’s Westin Brand

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|11:27 PM
Bharat Forge Shifts ₹500 Crore Defence Assets to Kalyani Strategic Systems

Bharat Forge Shifts ₹500 Crore Defence Assets to Kalyani Strategic Systems

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
30 Jun 2025|10:30 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.