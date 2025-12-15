NLC India Renewables, PTC India Form JV to Develop Up to 2,000 MW of Green Energy

NLC India Renewables, a wholly owned arm of NLC India Ltd, said it has entered into a joint venture agreement with PTC India to develop green energy projects. The agreement was signed on December 12, 2025, at Neyveli in the presence of senior leadership from both companies.

The joint venture agreement follows a memorandum of understanding that the two entities had signed earlier on September 8, 2025. According to the company, the latest step formalises their plans to work together in the renewable energy space.

As per the exchange filing, the proposed joint venture will focus on setting up, operating and maintaining a range of clean energy projects. These include solar power, wind energy, hydro projects, battery energy storage systems, green ammonia and other emerging clean technologies.

The partners plan to build green energy capacity of up to 2,000 MW in a phased manner. The first phase is expected to involve around 500 MW of projects.

The joint venture will combine NLC India’s growing renewables portfolio with PTC India’s experience in power trading. The companies said this approach will help them develop integrated green energy solutions and large renewable energy parks.

NLC India is currently stepping up its renewable energy expansion and is preparing to list its green energy subsidiary in FY27. The plan is backed by a steady pipeline of new projects and policy clearances.

Recently, NLC India’s Chairman and Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said the company is on track to move beyond its earlier clean energy targets, even as it continues to scale up operations at the Ghatampur thermal power plant.

He added that NLC India now expects its renewable capacity to grow well past the original 10 GW target set for 2030, with more than 8 GW of projects already under development.

