NLC India Ltd Quarterly Results

233.21
(2.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

3,657.27

3,376.05

3,540.61

3,164.4

2,977.53

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,657.27

3,376.05

3,540.61

3,164.4

2,977.53

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

712.84

362.33

493.93

148.87

1,534.99

Total Income

4,370.11

3,738.38

4,034.54

3,313.27

4,512.52

Total Expenditure

2,644.25

2,294

3,207.59

2,259.75

2,142.97

PBIDT

1,725.86

1,444.38

826.95

1,053.52

2,369.55

Interest

179.83

189.49

199.18

205.37

213.86

PBDT

1,546.03

1,254.89

627.77

848.15

2,155.69

Depreciation

412.62

433.23

462.35

446.11

455.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

268.48

268.88

159.79

108.86

643.53

Deferred Tax

-117.47

-13.86

-108.14

39.11

-28.81

Reported Profit After Tax

982.4

566.64

113.77

254.07

1,085.92

Minority Interest After NP

70.56

7.27

-0.29

3.68

1.23

Net Profit after Minority Interest

911.85

559.42

114.23

250.42

1,084.7

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

911.85

559.42

114.23

250.42

1,084.7

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.08

4.09

0.82

1.83

7.83

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

15

0

Equity

1,386.64

1,386.64

1,386.64

1,386.64

1,386.64

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

47.18

42.78

23.35

33.29

79.58

PBDTM(%)

42.27

37.17

17.73

26.8

72.39

PATM(%)

26.86

16.78

3.21

8.02

36.47

NLC India: Related NEWS

NLC India initiates commercial operations at Ghatampur plant unit

NLC India initiates commercial operations at Ghatampur plant unit

12 Dec 2024|01:13 PM

This is a noteworthy development because it is the first fossil fuel-based thermal power plant to be commissioned in India this fiscal year.

Read More
NLC India announced as highest bidder for new mine in Odisha

NLC India announced as highest bidder for new mine in Odisha

22 Nov 2024|03:19 PM

It further stated that a formal notification recognizing the business as the victorious bidder is expected shortly.

Read More
NLC India, ACC and others bag coal mines in 10th round of auction

NLC India, ACC and others bag coal mines in 10th round of auction

22 Nov 2024|01:05 PM

The eleventh round of auction saw the sale of nine blocks in total. Five coal mines were auctioned on the first day.

Read More
NLC India Bets Big on Renewables with ₹3,720 Crore Investment

NLC India Bets Big on Renewables with ₹3,720 Crore Investment

22 Nov 2024|09:49 AM

Letters of Comfort were approved for four subsidiaries — NIRL, NLC India Green Energy Ltd, Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd, and NLC Tamil Nadu Power Ltd — to facilitate their borrowing needs.

Read More
NLC India and RVUNL Announce Two Joint Ventures for Power Projects

NLC India and RVUNL Announce Two Joint Ventures for Power Projects

30 Aug 2024|03:53 PM

NLCIL will appoint four directors to the joint venture companies, and RVUNL will appoint two directors.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th August 2024

30 Aug 2024|08:26 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: SpiceJet, LIC, Infosys, NLC India, Jai Corp, etc.

Read More
NLC India inks 25-year agreement with Telangana state discoms

NLC India inks 25-year agreement with Telangana state discoms

29 Aug 2024|11:15 AM

NLCIL's solar project is expected to create approximately 1,300 Crore units of green power and offset 90 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 29th August 2024

29 Aug 2024|08:37 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Reliance Industries, IndiGo, PB Fintech, etc.

Read More

